Demand for trip cancellation cover has increased after the pandemic; here's what it covers

It is essential to buy comprehensive travel insurance that offers coverage against unforeseen medical, accidental and travel inconveniences in case something goes wrong while you are travelling overseas. While buying the travel policy make sure that your policy covers a trip cancellation cover as uncertainties have multiplied in the post-Covid era.

The demand for a trip cancellation cover has increased after the pandemic, says Sourabh Chatterjee, Senior President & Head-IT, Web Sales, Travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. He adds, “Flight cancellation can happen because of a medical emergency to a family member, oneself, and also to a companion. In addition, we should look out for flight cancellations owing to natural calamities. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance also covers cancellation of international travel arising out of loss of passport and visa or political disturbance or any travel prohibition by the government.”

Trip cancellation cover generally comes with your travel policy. Therefore, at the time of buying you should check your policy and the coverage it offers. Parag Ved, President and Head - Consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance says, “With TATA AIG’s Travel Guard Policy, Trip cancellation is a part of the product along with other coverages like medical sickness, medical evacuation, checked in baggage loss and baggage delay, passport loss, flight delay and bounced hotel/airline booking. Travel insurance is an integral part of smart trip planning and helps you stay prepared to cope with all adversities that might come your way.”

When does the policy trigger? Ved says, “The Trip cancellation cover gets triggered if the insured is prevented from taking the trip due to sickness, injury or death of insured, immediate family members or travelling companion. The company will reimburse the unused and non-refundable amount of your prior bookings, such as hotel booking, airline ticket’s cost. The policyholder must read through the policy wordings to understand the policy terms and conditions.”

What are the exclusions ? Apart from the general exclusions, Ved lists the specific exclusions pertaining to the trip cancellation:

1. Depression or anxiety, mental, nervous or emotional disorders, alcohol or drug abuse addiction or overdose; or

2. Elective, cosmetic, or plastic surgery, except as a result of an injury caused by a covered Accident while our policy is in force; or

3. Pregnancy and all related conditions; or

4. Laws, regulations or orders, issued or made by any Government or Public Authority; or

5. Any Pre-existing Condition; or

6. An Insured Person traveling against the advice of a Physician; or

7. The default of any a) provider of transport; b) agent of such provider; or

8. Strikes or labor disputes which existed or of which advance warning had been given prior to the date on which a Trip was booked; or

9. Delay due to withdrawal from service temporarily or permanently of any Common Carrier on the orders or recommendations of any Port Authority or the Aviation Agency or any similar body in any country.

