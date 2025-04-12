scorecardresearch
Good Friday long weekend: Ooty, Rishikesh, Puducherry top travel searches as Indians plan their mini vacations

There has been a sharp rise in searches for hill stations and nearby road-trip destinations ahead of the Good Friday break

As the Good Friday weekend is set to kick in soon, Indian travellers are already making plans, therefore shaping up to be one of the busiest mini-break periods of the year. About 82% of Indian travellers are eager to take weekend getaways this year—with the upcoming April 18–21 break seeing a clear surge in demand for hill stations, road trips, and family-friendly retreats, according to a report by Booking.com

“2025 is shaping up to be the year of maximizing long weekends for Indian travellers and the Good Friday break is no exception,” said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com.

There has been a sharp rise in searches for hill stations and nearby road-trip destinations ahead of the Good Friday break. Leading the pack is Ooty, which remains the top searched location across all traveller segments, thanks to its cool climate and scenic charm. Other hill destinations like Munnar (+60%), Kodaikanal (+35%), Manali, and Mussoorie (+85%) are also witnessing strong traction.

For those eyeing short-haul escapes from major metros, the trend is equally clear. Mahabaleshwar (+73%) and Lonavala (+25%) have seen noticeable growth in searches, especially from travellers based in Mumbai and Pune. From Bengaluru and Chennai, road-accessible getaways like Ooty, Munnar, and Kodaikanal are trending.

From Delhi NCR, spiritual and adventure destinations like Rishikesh (+120%) and Mussoorie are dominating the search charts, indicating a preference for drivable hill getaways.

Beyond the hills, Puducherry stands out with a 91% increase in searches—favoured by families seeking a relaxed coastal experience with a slower pace of travel.

While destinations remain the focus, metro cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi continue to rank high on the search list, serving both as starting points for road trips and as staycation spots for those choosing to unwind closer to home.

Top 10 most searched destinations (April 18–21, 2025)

 

 

All Travellers

Families

Ooty

Ooty

Rishikesh

Munnar

Bengaluru

Kodaikanal

Mumbai

Rishikesh

New Delhi

Mussoorie

Munnar

Puducherry

Puducherry

Mahabaleshwar

Kodaikanal

Lonavala

Mussoorie

Manali

Manali

Bengaluru

 

 

Published on: Apr 12, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
