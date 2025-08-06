Independence Day long weekend plans? These five getaways promise rest, nature and luxury

With the August 15 Independence Day falling on a Thursday this year, Indians are gearing up for one of the most sought-after long weekends of 2025. Whether you’re craving nature, culture, wellness or just a break from city life, here are five handpicked destinations that promise a memorable getaway.

1. Rajasthan: Where nature meets royal heritage

Just a short drive from Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, or Noida, Club Mahindra Bharatpur is nestled in a 40-acre restored heritage estate. It's not just the stay, it's the experience. From birdwatching at the UNESCO-listed Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (home to over 370 species) to archery, cooking sessions, e-cycling, and puppet shows, there’s plenty to explore.

Dining is equally immersive: feast on Laal Maas and Dal Baati Churma at Spice, or enjoy themed dinners and starlit meals. Don’t miss nearby gems like Fatehpur Sikri, Vrindavan, and the Taj Mahal.

2. Coorg: Slow down in the Western Ghats

If your ideal weekend is wrapped in quietude and coffee, Coorg won’t disappoint. At Blyton Bungalow by Beforest, nature takes the lead. Set within an eco-conscious collective, the property is ideal for solo travellers and couples who want to unplug. Think misty plantation walks, breezy verandas, birdsong, and deep rest as the monsoon showers roll in.

3. Pune: A soulful retreat on Peacock Hill

Overlooking the Khadakwasla backwaters from a quiet hilltop, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary blends ancient Vedic rituals with modern science to offer rejuvenating experiences. Whether you’re focusing on detox, sleep, women’s wellness or inner peace, the retreat’s five-pronged approach, Health, Wealth, Love, Bliss, Spirituality, offers something deeper than just downtime.

Everything here is ritualised: from making flower garlands to genomic healing under the stars. As the design mirrors a blooming Swastik, the place becomes a metaphor for inner alignment. It’s a journey inward, disguised as a weekend trip.

4. Solan, Himachal: Hillside indulgence with a spa twist

Located on the way to Shimla, Suryavilas offers a luxury Himalayan escape across 15 landscaped acres. Choose from elegant villas and glamping cottages, some with private jacuzzis and plunge pools. Add to it an Ayurvedic spa, an infinity pool, gourmet food, and yoga sessions in pine-scented air. Families, couples, or solo travellers, this one caters to all.

5. Himachal: Swiss-style serenity near Shimla

Just 22 km from Shimla, The Chalets in Naldehra deliver alpine calm in the cedar forests. Think log cottages with balconies overlooking snow-capped peaks, a revolving rooftop restaurant, and a spa with steam, sauna, and Ayurveda. With indoor heated pools and bonfire nights, it’s a complete package for families or romantic duos seeking comfort in the hills.