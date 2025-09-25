This food delivery platform launches new Food on Train features to elevate festive season dining on wheels

As millions of train passengers embark on journeys during the festive season, Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, is making sure their dining experiences are more exciting and hassle-free than ever. The company has rolled out a series of new features to its popular Food on Train service, adding smarter and more personalised meal options aimed at providing train travellers with delicious, convenient meals during their journeys.

Exciting New Features to Meet Growing Demand

Swiggy’s new features include City Best dishes — a curated list of top-rated, iconic eateries across stations, giving passengers easy access to trusted local flavors. Alongside this, Swiggy has introduced Easy Eats, a range of travel-friendly meals designed for a comfortable dining experience on the move. From Healthy Nibbles like salads to Fun Munchies such as fries and nachos, these meals come in neat, convenient packaging with a complete cutlery kit, ensuring that eating on the train is as easy as it is enjoyable.

For Vegetarian Travellers

In response to increasing demand, especially during festive seasons like Navratri, Swiggy has also launched a dedicated Pure Veg section. This ensures that vegetarian travellers, whether they are fasting or simply prefer plant-based meals, have easy access to trusted 100% vegetarian dishes.

Exclusive Discounts with Offer Zone

This festive season, travellers will be able to discover unbeatable value with Swiggy’s Offer Zone, which gives instant access to over 30 top deals across stations. The zone includes discounts of up to 60% off at popular restaurants, making it easier for travellers to save while enjoying great meals on the go.

Diverse Culinary Choices at Your Fingertips

Swiggy’s Food on Train service now offers over 5,000 dishes at more than 115 stations, giving passengers a wide range of meal options. Whether it’s a traditional thali in Ahmedabad or a flavorful seafood curry in West Bengal, Swiggy ensures that the best of local culinary offerings reaches passengers directly at their seats.

Commenting on the new features, Deepak Maloo, VP – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy, said, “We’ve listened to what our customers want, and we’re excited to roll out a suite of smarter, more personalised meal choices designed to make every journey delicious, convenient, and truly special. With City Best, we've taken the guesswork out of ordering, so travelers can effortlessly find trusted, high-quality meal options from restaurant partners celebrated for their amazing food, hygiene, and generous portions. Similarly, with Easy Eats, we are solving the problem of messy, inconvenient meals on the go, while our Pure Veg section gives vegetarian travellers peace of mind.”

Swiggy’s upgraded Food on Train page also makes the booking process faster, allowing passengers to order up to 25% quicker, even with patchy internet. By offering seamless technology and curated options, Swiggy ensures that dining on trains is not only about convenience but also about a richer culinary experience.