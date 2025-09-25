World Tourism Day: Sustainable travel surges among 73% of Indian tourists 

As sustainability takes centre stage in global travel, Indian travellers are showing an accelerating shift towards conscious travel. In line with the World Tourism Day 2025 theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” Booking.com's research reveals that sustainability is no longer a niche preference for Indian travellers but a primary decision-making factor.

73% of Indian travellers, significantly higher than the 42% globally, prioritise sustainable travel options when booking their trips. The growing trend shows that these travellers are not only interested in visiting destinations but also in engaging with the culture, reducing waste, and making responsible travel choices.

“Today’s travellers are seeking more than trips; they are making value-driven choices. In India, 34% of travellers say the sustainability credentials of a property are a key factor when choosing where to stay, apart from the price and location. This shows a clear shift towards conscious travel decisions,” said Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com. “At Booking.com, we are committed to empowering both our partners and travellers with seamless options and resources to embrace sustainability and make meaningful, responsible choices.”

From Waste Reduction to Immersive Cultural Experiences

Indian travellers are translating their sustainability-focused intentions into tangible actions. The data reveals a proactive approach with a focus on reducing waste, supporting local economies, and embracing mindful travel habits. Over the past year, 48% of Indian travellers carried reusable water bottles, while 42% recycled their garbage while travelling. Furthermore, 39% made efforts to avoid using single-use plastics.

“Off-Peak Explorers”

In line with their growing desire for authentic experiences, 42% of Indian travellers now travel outside of peak seasons, 37% avoid activities harmful to local wildlife, and 28% explore less popular destinations. These travellers are eager to engage more with local culture, with 42% choosing to shop at independent stores, 40% seeking cultural learning experiences, and 33% participating in authentic local experiences. In 2025, 42% of Indian travellers (compared to just 19% globally) are looking to engage in activities like wildlife observation or learning about the environment, reflecting a continued momentum in responsible tourism.

Shared Responsibility for a Greener Future

Indian travellers believe that sustainability in tourism is a collective responsibility. 37% believe governments should lead the charge in promoting sustainability, followed by 31% who look to travel service providers like airlines and hotels for support. “The responsibility isn’t just on travellers; governments, service providers, and global travel platforms must unite in making sustainable travel choices easier for everyone,” Kumar said.