10 essential books for building winning teams  

Building a team that can produce desired results and push growth from one level to another is crucial for any enterprise. A group of people driven by the common purpose of generating results is what keeps a unit functioning. Several teams working well and seamlessly create high-performing companies. Here are 10 books that can help you create the most important unit of your company – the team.

GREAT TEAMS | DON YAEGER

This book shows how great teams understand the ‘why’ and provide members with the space to run huddles, manage dysfunction and friction. Great teams know how to win critical situations. They are built on the culture of mentoring. Great Teams by Don Yaeger draws parallels between building high-performance sports teams and corporate ones. If you need a roadmap, pick this one.

TEAMWORK 101 | JOHN C. MAXWELL

Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships. “Teamwork is always at the heart of great achievement," says John C. Maxwell. A concise, power-packed game plan can help you create an environment that results in victory and fulfilment for the team. If you want to build a team that lasts, this is the book to read.

HELP THE HELPER | KEVIN PRITCHARD, JOHN ELIOT

Where does teamwork happen? Never on the camera! “Help the helper” is a basketball motto. Good players know they should support a teammate who’s under pressure but some step in to fill the gaps left behind when one teammate goes to help another. Help the Helper offers tips to put high-level teamwork to cover gaps in your business to help you build a culture that recognises and rewards those who help. In gist, Help the Helper shows what’s behind the curtain that fuels great team performance.

REIMAGINING COLLABORATION | PHIL SIMON

Reimagining Collaboration is the 11th book from collaboration expert Phil Simon. In this book, Simon introduces a fresh model of work. The book has transformative ideas for professionals as well as business owners on how they can embrace ‘hubs and spokes’ for developing effective results.

BRINGING OUT THE BEST IN PEOPLE | AUBREY C. DANIELS

This is a classic in the genre of performance management. Aubrey Daniels is a behavioral psychologist who has been helping employers secure high performance from employees. Daniels provides key insights for the application of behavioral stimuli to the workplace while making it fun. The book provides key insights into how to create recognition and rewards systems that match present-day employee wants. Tackling poorly educated employees or managing young ones from the moment they step in – the book has it all.

YOU ARE THE TEAM | MICHAEL G. ROGERS

To increase the level of teamwork, you must increase the level of the teammate. Great teams are made up of great teammates. The book will inspire you to be bolder, more honest, and direct with teammates – proactively. Build team muscle with this book to help establish gratitude, positivity, celebration, respect, kindness, empathy, and understanding while improving focus on personal goals. It will help you bring solutions not problems and help bring inspiration to lead.

TEAM OF TEAMS | GENERAL STANLEY MC CRYSTAL

When General Stanley McChrystal took command of the Joint Special Operations Task Force in 2004, he soon realised how conventional military tactics were failing. Al Qaeda in Iraq was a decentralised network that would strike and vanish. To defeat Al Qaeda, they would have to combine the power of the military with the agility of the terrorist network and become a "team of teams" - faster, flatter, and flexible. In Team of Teams, McChrystal shows how their military experience can be relevant to business organisations.

THE BIG BOOK OF TEAM BUILDING GAMES | JOHN NEWSTROM & EDWARD E. SCANNELL

This is a fun book with practical team-building techniques. It can help you spark morale in any work group by choosing from 70 stimulating games and activities specifically designed for the manager who's looking to raise sagging morale in a department, liven up boring staff meetings, enable team members to collaborate smoothly and effectively, and much more!

THE ENERGY BUS | JON GORDON

Attitude is contagious. Good or bad energy can quickly spread between team members and leaders have to create positive team spaces. The Energy Bus shows how to stay positive. While external events are out of control, we can always manage our perspectives to stay positive to create sunny results the book can show you how managing a team is actually about managing the energy – of everybody, including your own.

THE SOUL OF A TEAM | TONY DUNGY

A successful enterprise is determined by great teamwork. At work, at home or anywhere else we are always a part of a team. A good team can achieve much more than an individual. A dysfunctional team can undermine even the best of professionals and highlight weaknesses more than strengths. Former Super Bowl–winning present-day coach, Tony Dungy lays out a game plan for winning teamwork. The Soul Of A Team is a great book for anyone who wants to lead a team or be a great contributor.