Wordsmith - Alpha Pup

Alpha Pup means trendsetting young people. Important targets for marketing to this age group

 
 

Wordsmith - Workstream

Workstream means a vaguely described task in which no tangible progress can possibly be made.
Wordsmith: Firestarter

Firestarter means someone who exaggerates work situations and calls resolution meetings to emerge heroic.
Wordsmith - Clocksucker

Clocksucker means an unproductive employee afflicted with poor time management skills; a waste of company money.
Wordsmith: Unpack

Unpack means to decipher, explore or examine in detail.
Wordsmith: Triangulate

The involvement of a third party or person to understand, negotiate or explore business opportunities.
Wordsmith: Onboarding

Wordsmith: Hathos

Hathos means a mix of 'hate' and 'pathos', it gives a name to the feeling of pleasure derived from hating someone or something.
Wordsmith

Chartist means a market analyst who plots financial data
Wordsmith - Extrapediately

Extrapediately is used when a task needs to be completed almost instantaneously; considered more powerful and demanding than ASAP and STAT.
Wordsmith: Betamaxed

Betamaxed means when a superior product or service is overtaken by an inferior but well-marketed competitor.
Wordsmith: Hippo

In workplaces, the Highest Paid Person's Opinion, or HiPPO, becomes the deciding factor in official discussions.
Wordsmith: Washup

A washup is a follow-up discussion after an important incident to suggest improvements or resolve difficult situations at work.
Wordsmith: Whitespace

Wordsmith: Facipulate

