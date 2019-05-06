Congress writes to EC; demands action over PM Modi's 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhrashtachari No. 1' remark

The Indian National Congress (INC) has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'Bhrashtachari No. 1' remark on Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On Saturday, PM Modi while addressing a rally in Eastern Uttar Pradesh had said that the life of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi had ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1' (Corrupt No. 1).

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1," said the PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referring to Bofors scam in which the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer, Bofors, for the sale of artillery guns to India.

"The statement by Prime Minister is not only the violation of Model Code of Conduct but also an insult of Bharat Ratna awardee martyr. Hence, we appeal the EC to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by barring him from speaking at public rallies," Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said in a letter dated May 5.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in the year 1991.

