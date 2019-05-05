Lok Sabha Election 2019 timeline: PM Modi's term has been 'most traumatic and devastating' for India's youth, says Manmohan Singh

A day ahead of voting for fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, former PM Manmohan Singh launched a scathing attack on the Modi government. The former PM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be shown exit door as his five-year rule has been "most traumatic and devastating" for India's youths, farmers, traders and every democratic institution.

Singh dismissed the notion that there was a wave in favour of Modi and asserted that the people have made up their minds to vote out the government that "does not believe in inclusive growth and is only worried about its political existence at the altar of disharmony".

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajiv Gandhi "corrupt Number 1", Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked him for calling his father and former PM a corrupt politician. "Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you," the Congress President said in a tweet. Moments later, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed PM Modi on twitter. She said that the Motormouth PM insulted a noble man who gave his life for the country.

The Lok Sabha Election 2019 poll tattle reached fever pitch Saturday when PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi as he said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh (UP) that the life of his father (former PM Rajiv Gandhi), ended as "corrupt number 1". "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as ''Bhrashtachari No 1'' (corrupt number 1)," said PM Modi. He also accused Rahul of tarnishing his image with constant attacks on him for the alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal. Modi also said that the Congress Chief had admitted during at interview that his only intent is to defame him.

"By hurling abuses, you cannot turn the 50 long years of Modi's tapasya (struggle) into dust," he said. "By tarnishing my image and by making me look small, these people want to form an unstable and a weak government in the country," the Prime Minister further said.

Modi and Rahul also traded barbs over Gandhi's alleged ties with a UK defence firm and a war of words that ensued over anti-terror strikes conducted in Pakistan during UPA regime. The political temperature is going to be further ratcheted up today as 51 constituencies across 7 states go to polls tomorrow (Monday- May 5).

Where, PM Modi will address two public rallies in Madhya Pradesh (MP) - first in Sagar followed by another one in Gwalior, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah and State President Subhash Barala will campaign in Sonipat, Panipat and Yamunagar in Haryana. PM Modi will also canvass for the party in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary of the AICC in charge of eastern UP will campaign for party's candidate and former Chief Minister (CM) Sheila Dikshit in Delhi. Priyanka will hold a roadshow in North East Delhi.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her rallies in the state for the next 48 hours in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

Here is the timeline for Lok Sabha election 2019:

6: 54 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tries to justify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Why is Rahul Gandhi so disturbed if integrity issues of the Rajiv Gandhi Government are raised? Why did Ottavio Quattrocchi get kickbacks in Bofors? Who was the 'Q' connection? No reply has come.

The Dynast can attack the integrity of India's Prime Minister - a man of utmost honesty. Does he believe that the dynasty does not have to answer any questions?

Indira Gandhi was also assassinated and yet Congress is questioned about Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

When an Economist turns into a politician, he looses sense of both economy and politics.

Dr. Manmohan Singh left behind in 2014 an economic slowdown, policy paralysis and corruption. He brought down his party to lowest ever strength in Parliament. India was a part of the fragile five.

Today he regards the World's fastest growing major economy as disastrous.

6: 43 pm: PM Modi in Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Perhaps, after 1977, after emergency, this is the first election, where the people of the country are contesting to bring the current government back to power. pic.twitter.com/5kxw27Hv1g - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

6: 34 pm: BJP chief Amit Shah says the nation's security will remain the saffron party's "supreme priority" as he attacked the opposition including the Congress for allegedly demanding proof of the Balakot air strikes.

"There were only two countries who avenged the killing of their soldiers-- America and Israel. But Modi ji has added the name of India in this list," Shah said during a rally in Panipat referring to the air strikes in Pakistan following the death of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

6:30 pm: Hajipur gears up for polls

Bihar: Preparations underway in Hajipur ahead of the fifth phase of #LokSabhaEelctions2019 tomorrow. Five parliamentary constituencies- Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur- will go to polls in the state. pic.twitter.com/NT4hQB85PR - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

6: 15 pm: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Congress leaders by levelling "baseless" allegations against them. He asked does it behove Modi to "insult" former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed his life for unity and integrity of the country.

5: 53 pm: Describing Narendra Modi as a "180-degree prime minister", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the country is set to have a new PM who could be from the grand alliance his party has forged in UP with Mayawati's BSP and Ajit Singh's RLD. He also dismissed as a "wrong statement" the reported comments made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that her party has fielded candidates to cut BJP's votes to provide benefit to the SP-BSP alliance. He said the Congress leaders are saying so because "they know the alliance is winning and people are with them."

5:43 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be shown exit door as his five-year rule has been "most traumatic and devastating" for India's youths, farmers, traders and every democratic institution, says former PM Manmohan Singh.

Singh dismissed the notion that there was a wave in favour of Modi and asserted that the people have made up their minds to vote out the government that "does not believe in inclusive growth and is only worried about its political existence at the altar of disharmony".

5: 30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says unlike the BJP, the 'mahamilawati' (grand adulteration) people have treated power as a means to multiply wealth. Addressing an election rally in Bhadohi (UP), Modi said the mahamilawati people, have always indulged in scams and encouraged corruption while for the BJP, power is a medium to serve the people. Prime minister said that when the opposition parties were in power, they "gave the ambulance scam and NRHM scam to the people of Uttar Pradesh".

5:15 pm: Technocrat and chairman of the Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda in a press conference said Congress president Rahul, Gandhi was not a 'Pappu' but a highly educated and intelligent young man.

5: 00 pm: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore from CM Relief Fund for emergency relief for Odisha Fani Cyclone victims, and affected persons.

4:45 pm: The ruling BJP in Goa said the opposition Congress was daydreaming about forming the government in the state after May 23, when results of the bypolls to four Assembly seats will be declared along with the Lok Sabha elections. By-election to three Assembly constituencies- Shiroda, Mapusa, Mandrem - and election to two parliamentary seats in the state were held on April 23, while bypoll to Panaji seat will be held on May 19. Atanasio Monserratte, who is Congress' Panaji bypoll candidate, last week said that his party would form the government in Goa after the results.

4:30 pm: Polling parties assemble at EVM distributon centre in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: Polling parties assemble at Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) distribution centre in Pulwama. Polling will be held in Shopian and Pulwama districts for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency tomorrow. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/G3MPmfXhac - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

4.00 pm: Congress Candidate Sheila Dikshit condemns attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM & Congress candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit condemned the attack on CM Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area yesterday. She said that such attacks should not happen no matter who the leader is.

3.45 pm: PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress and its Chief Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Sagar, MP

"Whether to run the government with a remote control or play on a video game, these people can't think more than an actor. That's why the Congress imposed an acting Prime Minister for 10 years on the country while waiting for the Prime Minister in making to become sensible," the Prime Minister said during a public rally in Sagar, MP.

3.20 pm: Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal, MP campaigns in the constituency. The Election Commission (EC) on May 1 had banned her from canvassing for 72 hours following her remarks on Babri Masjid.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP's candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur campaigns for elections; On May 1, Election Commission of India had banned her from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on Babri Masjid. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/YOXWAPHLmp - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

2.55 pm: Surprised to see violent reaction of both sister and brother on PM's true statement: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their "violent reaction" to PM Modi's remarks against their father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Briefing the media today, Javadekar said, "Congress is getting desperate as eight out of ten people support PM Modi. I am surprised to see the violent reaction of both sister and brother (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) on a true statement made by Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi is calling names and cursing Modi because of dynast arrogance, and think power is their birth right."

"They (Congress) are playing politics of abuses. Gandhi's are rattled and they can't tolerate it. Rajiv Gandhi defended the 1984 riots. People of the country know everything. After four phases of polling, it is clear that Congress is losing this election," he further said.

Talking about Mamata Banerjee as she was greeted with 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans by some supporters during a campaign on Saturday afternoon in West Bengal, Javadekar said, "I wonder why Mamata is against everything that BJP says. Jai Shi Ram is not a political slogan but it's a slogan repeated and followed by everyone in this country."

2.45 pm: BJP president Amit Shah addresses public rally in Panipat, Haryana.

2.35 pm: Actor Sunny Deol who is fighting Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket from Gurdaspur in Punjab holds a roadshow in the constituency.

Punjab: Sunny Deol, BJP's candidate from Gurdaspur constituency holds a roadshow. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/FfeyaFjltC - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

2.14 pm: BJP President Amit Shah attacks Congress at a rally in Sonipat, Haryana

"There are proofs of Congress leaders being the director of foreign companies and having accounts in foreign banks. What did you find about PM Modi? Even after being 14 years as chief minister and 5 years as Prime Minister, no one could not find a single stain on him," the BJP President said.

2.00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley condemns BJP leader's killing in Kashmir

"Killing of @BJP4JnK leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir by terrorists is a condemnable act of violence. My thoughts & prayers are with his family members. May the departed leader's soul rest in peace," the Finance Minister tweeted.

Killing of @BJP4JnK leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir by terrorists is a condemnable act of violence. My thoughts & prayers are with his family members. May the departed leader's soul rest in peace.

1.40 pm: PMO denies media reports that PM Modi called West Bengal Governor instead of CM Mamata Banerjee.

The PMO has denied some claims in Media that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had expressed displeasure at PM Modi speaking only to West Bengal (WB) Governor about the post-Fani situation in the state. TMC claimed that the PM had called Odisha and not WB CM.

PMO Sources: Attention has been drawn to reports in a section of media,that TMC has expressed its displeasure at PM Modi speaking only to WB Governor,about the post-Fani situation in the state. TMC have claimed that the PM had called Odisha» WB CM. The claim is incorrect.

PMO Sources: Two attempts were made on Saturday morning,from the PM's staff, to connect PM to the WB CM on phone.The first time, they were told that the CM is on tour&call will be returned. On the second occasion too,it was told by the CM's office, that the call will be returned.

1.23 pm: 1.30 pm: BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana.

1.15 pm: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes a jibe at PM Modi.

"BJP workers don't ask for votes in the name of their candidates but in the name of Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi himself doesn't ask for votes in his own name, he asks for votes in the name of Armed Force's valour," the CM said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: BJP workers don't ask for votes in the name of their candidates but in the name of Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi himself doesn't ask for votes in his own name, he asks for votes in the name of Armed Force's valour. pic.twitter.com/HQnOcwFy8j - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

12.56 pm: This was 9th attack on me in last 5 yrs & 5th attack after becoming CM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP for the attack.

"The attack on me is what people get for raising their voice against Modi ji," says Delhi CM

"This was 9th attack on me in last 5 yrs & 5th attack after becoming CM. I don't think in India's history there have been such attacks on any CM. In this country Delhi CM is the only only CM whose security's responsibility is in the hands of opposition party that is BJP," says Delhi CM.

"The reason why this attacker was sent to attack me was to give a message that whosoever will try to talk against Modi Ji in this country will not be spared. This dictatorship is a proof that every voice against him will be silenced," says Delhi CM.

"A Chief Minister was attacked and the Central govt says, 'didn't receive the complaint, unable to move ahead with further proceedings, the PM should resign over it. It's not an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, it is an attack on Delhi's mandate," says Delhi CM.

12.30 pm: PM Modi addresses rally in Bhadohi, UP- Excerpts from his speech:

"850 people of our country were locked up in jails of Saudi Arabia. Its Crown Prince was visiting India. Month of Ramzan is approaching, I requested him to release them so that they come home for Ramzan. He accepted my proposal&released them even before Ramzan," says PM Modi.

"The country has seen 4 types of parties, 4 types of governance, 4 types of political culture. First - Naampanthi, second - Vaampanthi, third - Daam aur Damapanthi and the fourth which has been brought by us - Vikaspanthi," says PM Modi.

"We don't disrespect anyone's religious faith we just follow the constitution. The constitution provides for equal rights to both men & women," says PM Modi.

"I would like to tell the Muslim sisters of Bhadohi & across the nation, several countries don't have the provision for Triple Talaq. We want to give the same rights to our Muslim sisters which have been provided to the sisters in Muslim countries," says PM Modi.

11.50am: Rahul-Priyanka slam Pm's jibe on Rajiv Gandhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rajiv Gandhi "corrupt Number 1", Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked him for calling his father and former PM a corrupt politician.

"Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you," the Congress President said in a tweet.

Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul

à¤¶à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤µà¥à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤² à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤¸à¤¨à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¤à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤¦à¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¬ à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¥¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤à¥ 'à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤§à¥à¤à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤¼à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤« à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾'à¥¤ - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 5, 2019

Moments later, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed PM Modi on twitter. She said that the Motormouth PM insulted a noble man who gave his life for the country.

11.20 am: Sam Pitroda slams PM Modi for "speaking nonsense" about former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

"We were hurt by what PM said about Rajiv Gandhi yesterday. Normally PM of a country speaks for the people, it's a huge accountability. PM can't speak nonsense. But yesterday the PM said to Rahul Gandhi 'aapke pita no.1 corrupt they marte waqt'," said Pitroda.

11. am: BSP leader Mayawati explains the reason of leaving Amethi-Raebareli Lok Sabha (LS) seat for Congress

"For the good of people and to weaken forces like BJP-RSS, we left Amethi-Raebareli LS seat in UP for Congress so that the prominent leaders from the party fight the elections again but not get entangled in the politics of it," the BSP supremo told ANI.

10.45 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow in Bawana Village, Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Bawana Village. pic.twitter.com/1SBWiutmBU - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

10. 30 am: Bhopal Election Officer sends notice to BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for campaigning during ban time.

Bhopal District Election Officer sends notice to BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur over complaint of her campaigning during the 3-day period when she was barred by EC from campaigning. The officer has sought a reply from her, ANI reports.

10.20 am: Delhi Police registers FIR against the man who slapped CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi police has registered an FIR under IPC Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against the man named Suresh, who had slapped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Moti Nagar area in Delhi, ANI reported.

10.05 am: BJP candidate from Ghatal, West Bengal threats TMC workers.

BJP candidate from Ghatal, West Bengal and ex IPS officer Bharati Ghosh threatened Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state. "You are threatening people to not cast their votes. I will drag you out of your houses and thrash you like dogs. I will call a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh to beat you up," she said.

#WATCH:BJP candidate from Ghatal, WB & ex IPS officer Bharati Ghosh threatens TMC workers,says,"You are threatening people to not cast their votes. I will drag you out of your houses and thrash you like dogs. I will call a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh to beat you up." (4/5) pic.twitter.com/GvX650F6n9 - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

9.45 am: Both BJP & Congress have almost half candidates with criminal cases in sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Both the leading political parties-Bharitya Janta Party and Congress have fielded candidates ignoring criminal cases taint in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. BJP has given ticket to 48% while Congress has 44% of its candidates in poll fray with pending criminal cases. Overall, 20% out of the 967 candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

As per the analysis carried out by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR),

26(48%) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 20 (44%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 19(39%) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5(31%) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 34(11%) out of 307 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

18(33%) out of 54 candidates from BJP, 12 (26%) out of 46 candidates from INC, 17(35%) out of 49 candidates from BSP, 5(31%) out of 16 candidates analysed from SHS, and 27(9%) out of 307 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

189(20%) out of 967 candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves. While 146(15%) out of 967 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Four candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. Six candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

9.20 am: Mr Modi has crossed all limits of decency: Chidambaram's rebuttal to PM Modi over his remark on Rajiv Gandhi.

"Mr Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man (Rajiv Gandhi) who died in 1991. Does Mr Modi read anything at all? Does he know that the charge against Mr Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the High Court, Delhi as "completely baseless?" tweeted Congress leader P. Chidambaram slamming PM Modi for his remarks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi calling him "corrupt number 1" at a rally in UP.

Mr Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man (Rajiv Gandhi) who died in 1991.

Does Mr Modi read anything at all? Does he know that the charge against Mr Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the High Court, Delhi as "completely baseless?".

9.05 am: PM Modi condemns BJP leader's killing in Kashmir.

"Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers.

8.45 am: From Modi to Yogi and actors, will seek votes for BJP.

The political temperature of Delhi has increased as Delhi. Voting is to be held on May 12 and political parties do not want to leave any chance of voting for voters. This episode is about to begin the process of attending large leaders in rallies and meetings.

To strengthen the air in favour of BJP candidates, many big leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many big leaders will campaign in Delhi. With this, Bhojpuri artists on Delhi roads will also be seen demanding votes in the favour of BJP candidates. National President of the party Amit Shah have already campaigned in Delhi.

First of all, Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh, on May 5, will be demanding votes for BJP candidates at Ganesh Nagar Chowk in East Delhi and on May 6 in Vikaspuri and Nangali. Then another Bhojpuri Superstar, who is contesting against the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BJP candidate from Azamgarh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhua, will campaign for BJP candidates in Shiv Vihar, Nangali and Qutub Vihar on May 6.

Apart from this, Home Minister Rajnath Singh's rally will demand a vote for pravesh Verma of the BJP candidate from West Lok Sabha constituency in Dwarka on May 6. So the same Sushma Swaraj rally will be held on May 7. Besides, BJP candidate from Mathura and Dream Girl Hema Malini's election is over and she will now campaign for BJP in Delhi. Apart from this, the rally of Prime Minister Modi will be on May 8, in which BJP leaders have been formed in preparation

8.30 am: Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP for siding lynchers over the victims.

Reacting to a report in The Hindu that said that the Dadri lynching case accused were seen sitting in the front row of a BJP rally addressed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bishahra village of Dadri area, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked BJP for siding lynchers over their victims.

"BJP's rally organizers have previously prevented people from attending rallies if they were wearing black; but a man accused of such a heinous crime gets first-row tickets BJP has never missed a chance to show that they'll side with lynchers over their victims," Owaisi tweeted.

BJP's rally organizers have previously prevented people from attending rallies if they were wearing black; but a man accused of such a heinous crime gets first-row tickets BJP has never missed a chance to show that they'll side with lynchers over their victims

8.15 am: Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP leader's killing in South Kashmir.

"I strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4India leader Gul Muhammad Mir in Verinag, South Kashmir. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul," tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti.