Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 7: Madhya Pradesh to vote today; Congress, BJP to fight for 8 seats

The state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) is voting for 8 parliamentary seats in phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 today. A total of 59 parliamentary constituencies across 8 states are going to polls in this phase. The final results will be announced on May 23.

This is the last phase of General Election 2019. The state sends 29 MPs to the Parliament. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won 27 of these seats while Congress won just two. Voting will happen in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa in phase 7 of the Lok Sabha election 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in direct fray in these constituencies.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 Voting LIVE: Final phase of polling begins; UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts vote

Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP was the Chief Minister (CM) of Madhya Pradesh from 2005 to 2008. Meanwhile, the Congress which wrested power from the BJP in the state in the Assembly elections held in December 2018 is hopeful of repeating the same victory in Lok Sabha election 2019. Congress leader Kamal Nath is the current CM of MP.

The state poses a big challenge for BJP as it lost power in MP after 15 years in the Assembly elections last year.

The issues of farm and rural distress are dominant in the state. The constituencies of Bhopal is the most keenly watched seat as Digvijaya Singh of the Congress is in the fray against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP who is an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case that had claimed six lives.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP leads in fielding most lawbreakers, Congress just a step behind

The key contenders from Dewas are Mahendra Singh Solanki of BJP and Prahlad Singh Tipaniya of Congress. The seat is currently held by Manohar Untwal of BJP. From Ujjain constituency, Anil Firojiya of BJP will take on Babulal Malviya of Congress. This seat is currently held by Prof Chintamani Malviya of BJP.

In Mandsaur Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP Sudheer Gupta from BJP is seeking re-election against Meenakshi Natarajan from Congress. He also defeated Natarajan in 2014 Lok Sabha election by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. Guman Singh Damor of BJP will take on Kantilal Bhuria of Congress from Ratlam constituency. The Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Dileep Singh Bhuria of BJP.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Watch live coverage on India Today and Aaj Tak

In Dhar, Chattarsingh Darbar from BJP is in the fray against Girwal Dinesh from Congress. This constituency of Madhya Pradesh is currently held by Savitri Thakur of BJP. Shankar Lalwani of BJP is fighting against Pankaj Sanghvi of Congress from Indore seat. The Parliamentary constituency is currently held by Sumitra Mahajan of BJP.

In Khargone seat, BJP is fielding Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel against Dr Govind Subhan Mujalda of Congress. This Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Subhash Patel of BJP. Meanwhile, sitting MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan of BJP is contesting against Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav of Congress from Khandwa constituency.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Himachal Pradesh today; Congress, BJP to fight for 4 seats

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Chandigarh to vote today in triangular contest between Congress, AAP and BJP

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Bihar to vote today; BJP-JDU, Congress-RJD to fight for 8 seats