Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Watch live coverage on India Today and Aaj Tak

In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voters from 59 constituencies from 7 states and union territory will exercise their right to vote. While polling will continue in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh will vote entirely in this phase.

Also Read: General Election Polling 2019: How to vote, get polling booth details without voter ID card

Here's all you need to know about the timings and constituencies going to polls in Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7:

Bihar: 7 am to 4 pm: The key parliamentary constituencies are Sasaram and Karakat. 7 am to 6 pm: The key parliamentary constituencies are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.

7 am to 4 pm: The key parliamentary constituencies are Sasaram and Karakat. Himachal Pradesh: 7 am to 6 pm: The key Lok Sabha seats are Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla.

7 am to 6 pm: The key Lok Sabha seats are Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla. Jharkhand: 7 am to 4 pm: Key Lok Sabha seats- Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda.

7 am to 4 pm: Key Lok Sabha seats- Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda. Madhya Pradesh: 7 am to 6 pm: Key parliamentary constituencies- Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.

7 am to 6 pm: Key parliamentary constituencies- Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa. Punjab: 7 am to 6 pm: Key Lok Sabha seats-Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala.

7 am to 6 pm: Key Lok Sabha seats-Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur and Patiala. Uttar Pradesh: 7 am to 4 pm: Key parliamentary constituency- Robertsganj 7 am to 6 pm: Key parliamentary constituencies- Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

7 am to 4 pm: Key parliamentary constituency- Robertsganj West Bengal: 7 am to 6 pm: Key Lok Sabha seats- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.

7 am to 6 pm: Key Lok Sabha seats- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar. Chandigarh: 7 am to 6 pm: Key parliamentary constituency- Chandigarh

To catch the LIVE coverage of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7, watch India Today or Aaj Tak for all the updates. Get all the latest information on Lok Sabha Election coverage on the website of Business Today.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting phase7 FAQs, election results, constituencies' detail