Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 LIVE: 53.03% voter turnout till 5pm; Mamata Banerjee casts her vote

Phase 7, which is the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is currently underway. Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies are going to the polls in this phase across seven states and one union territory. The states and UT going to the polls today are Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Uttar Pradesh (13), Himachal Pradesh (4) and Chandigarh (1). The results will be announced on May 23.

More than 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates in the fray. Some of the key constituencies to go to the polls today are Varanasi that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, Patna Sahib that will see Shatrughan Sinha contesting against union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chandigarh that has BJP leader Kirron Kher in the fray, and Gurdaspur where BJP's Sunny Deol and Congress' Sunil Jakhar will fight it out. Four Union ministers, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, are among the 157 candidates in Bihar.

Additionally, bypoll is being conducted in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. Bye-elections are also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu - Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram - and the Dehri assembly seat in Bihar.

5:52pm: "Spoke to CEC Shri Sunil Arora ji, apprised him of the large scale attempts at rigging and violence in Dum Dum, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata Uttar, Jadavpur. He has assured us. We hope at this final stage of the poll, they can ensure that people are allowed to vote, freely and fairly," Yechury tweeted.

5:50pm: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that TMC goons vandalised the party's booth camp at Baghajatin which falls under Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency.

TMC goons vandalised our booth camp at Baghajatin which falls under Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency. Central force remain mere spectator as TMC-BJP nexus stand exposed. After United resistance from the people the goons ran away from the place. pic.twitter.com/5S4VYIqlT3 â CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) May 19, 2019

5:40pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence to evolve their party's strategy.

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu leaves 10 Janpath after a meeting with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/84ydrkvDYL â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:20pm: A voter turnout of 53.03 per cent was recorded till 5 pm today across the country.

Bihar (46.75%), Himachal Pradesh (57.43%), Madhya Pradesh (59.75%), Punjab (50.49%), Uttar Pradesh (47.21%), West Bengal (64.87%), Jharkhand (66.64%), Chandigarh (51.18%)

53.03% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm: Bihar-46.75%, Himachal Pradesh- 57.43%, Madhya Pradesh-59.75%, Punjab-50.49%, Uttar Pradesh-47.21%, West Bengal- 64.87%, Jharkhand-66.64%, Chandigarh-51.18% in #Phase7 of #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/oQcfVT41ZW â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:15pm: Since morning the torture that BJP workers and CRPF have done during polling in our state, I have never seen it before, said Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote.

5:10pm: BJP candidate from Jadavpur constituency alleged that a special mark was put on TMC's symbol in the EVM to misguide illiterate and semi-literate voters and indicate them to press that button.

Anupam Hazra, BJP: The presiding officer is trying to fool me saying he doesn't know anything. I spoke to a few voters who said the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It's clearly a pre-planned game https://t.co/pkjaWKaPTv â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:00pm: 102-year old Shyam Saran Negi, first voter of Independent India, cast his vote in Kalpa, Kinnaur earlier today.

#WATCH: 102-yr old Shyam Saran Negi, 1st voter of Independent India, cast his vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 in Kalpa, Kinnaur earlier today. He was welcomed by officials with traditional folk music. He had cast the first vote in the 1951 general elections. #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/IgaghNgykr â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:50pm: Voters of Chiriyawan village in Jehanabad boycotted polls and protested outside polling booth, saying "road nahi to vote nahi.

4:36pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 at a polling station in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/jVDFPJytnh â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:25pm: Voting in Varanasi.

4:21pm: Total of 52.15% voter turnout recorded till 4pm. Here's the state-wise breakdown

Bihar 46.66%

Himachal Pradesh 56.55%

Madhya Pradesh 59.38%

Punjab 48.74%

Uttar Pradesh 46.58%

West Bengal 63.66%

Jharkhand 64.81%

Chandigarh 51.18%

4:15pm: #LokSabhaElection 2019 #DidYouKnow

4:10pm: Police official on polling duty allegedly attacked for stopping bogus voting at polling booth 49 in Arrah.

3:55pm: Former Indian cricket team Captain Sourav Ganguly casts his vote.

Bihar: Police official on polling duty allegedly attacked for stopping bogus voting at polling booth 49 in Arrah. ADM (pic3) says,"We received info of stone pelting but there has been no disturbance in voting, some ppl might have tried to create trouble, they've been chased out" pic.twitter.com/EeTF3tjCUu â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:53pm: Senior citizens cast their votes in Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team Captain Sourav Ganguly cast his vote at a polling booth in Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith earlier today. #WestBengal#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/nwruUqWe4V â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:52pm: Voters in Varanasi.

3:50pm: "I will score hat-trick from Bathinda. I have worked very hard in my constituency and have brough big projects to Bathinda. SAD-BJP will win all thirteenseats in Punjab," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

3:48pm: Visuals from Dhal.

Voters standing in the queues to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during #Phase7 of #GeneralElections2019 at Varanasi, #UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/8ByoJpMYsD â PIB India (@PIB_India) May 19, 2019

3:40pm: TDP writes to EC alleging violation of MCC by PM Modi. Letter states, "PM has gone to Badrinath & Kedarnath on an official visit, all the private activities done by him during his pilgrimage are being displayed & continuously telecast, which is a clear violation of the MCC": ANI.

3:28pm: Harbhajan Singh urges people to vote.

Dhar: People of Bhil tribe in Dhal village turn out in large numbers to vote for #LokSabhaElections2019; say, "we have come to vote as we have to select a government. We have a lot of issues like road, water, employment. We are voting for development". #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/mwUFrxHZSl â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:23pm: Total of 52% voting registered till 3pm. Here's a statewise breakdown:

Bihar 46.66%

Himachal Pradesh 49.96%

Madhya Pradesh 57.34%

Punjab 48.26%

Uttar Pradesh 46.07%

West Bengal 63.57%

Jharkhand 64.81%

Chandigarh 50.24%

3:21pm: One injured following clashes in two groups outside polling booth number 122 in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda.

I did my duty for the nation and #GotInked. Requesting you all,Please go out and cast your vote. @ECISVEEP ðð pic.twitter.com/fptDGSkyR5 â Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2019

3:15pm: Keshav Singh, who is 113-year-old, on his way to cast his vote.

Bathinda: One injured following clashes in two groups outside polling booth number 122 in Talwandi Sabo; police say, "poll violence took place here, one person opened fire. We've recorded statements and registered a case. Polling has resumed". #Punjab#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/L95EDKkSei â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:10pm: Visuals from the world's highest polling station at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti.

Keshav Singh, who is 113 old from Arrah, Bihar exercised his franchise pic.twitter.com/LykweMMFWb â Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 19, 2019

3:05pm: Visually-impaired voters cast their votes.

Himachal Pradesh: Visuals from the world's highest polling station at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti, a part of Mandi Parliamentary constituency. The polling station is located at an altitude of 15, 256 feet above sea level. #LokSabhaElections2019#VotingRound7#FinalPhasepic.twitter.com/Kw7Jwx9w9Y â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:55pm: Polling was stopped at booth number 101 & 102 in Sarkuna village due to violence.

Amritsar: Visually-impaired voters after casting their votes at polling booth number 187 in Institute for the Blind. #LokSabhaElections2019#VotingRound7#Punjabpic.twitter.com/Mcdf7HnGGD â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:50pm: Conjoined sisters Saba & Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time.

Patna: Conjoined sisters Saba & Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time. #Bihar#LokSabhaElections2019 (Pictures courtesy- Election Commission) pic.twitter.com/t0ZFucfQiU - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:42pm: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal's daughter casts her first vote: "Gurleen (his daughter) cast her vote for the 1s time, accompanied by her grandfather S. Parkash S. Badal."

Gurleen cast her vote for the 1s time,accompanied by her grandfather S. Parkash S. Badal. When the wisdom of age unites with the energy of youth,the country stands tall. It's a proud moment for us & for all those Indians whose children have come of age to be responsible citizens. pic.twitter.com/tBIDtSPklV - Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 19, 2019

2:28pm: TMC leader Madan Mitra, party's candidate for the bypoll to Bhatpara Assembly seat, argues with a security personnel.

#WATCH: TMC leader Madan Mitra, party's candidate for the bypoll to Bhatpara Assembly seat, argues with a security personnel at a polling booth in the assembly constituency. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/qfBJ3Zzylb - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:24pm: Voter turnout till 2 PM: 41.44%

Bihar 36.2%

HP 44.02%

MP 46.03%

Punjab 37.89%

UP 37%

West Bengal 49.87%

Jharkhand 52.89%

Chandigarh 37.5%

2:11pm: Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sidhu: "I have known him (Sidhu) since childhood, I have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business."

2:08pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams Mamata for violence during in West Bengal: "Bengal ki CM jo shuru se dhamki deti aa rahi hain, isliye humein dar hai ki aaj polling khatm hone ke baad se TMC ka narsanghar udhar shuru hoga kya?"

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh: There is no war of words with Navjot Singh Sidhu, if he is ambitious, it's fine, people have ambitions. I have known him since childhood, I have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business pic.twitter.com/a5fMCGrBDc â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:01pm: Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav files FIR after his car was attacked in Patna. A cameraman, who allegedly hit the windshield of his car, was later apprehended.

1:54pm: Post poll alliance talks begins: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury pic.twitter.com/hg7adxx3Ok - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

1:52pm: Congress candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai: "Work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent".

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Bengal ki CM jo shuru se dhamki deti aa rahi hain, isliye humein dar hai ki aaj polling khatm hone ke baad se TMC ka narsanghar udhar shuru hoga kya? Isliye hamari maang hai ki Central Armed Forces udhar rahen jab tak MCC khatam na ho. pic.twitter.com/hxnxlGtQOU â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

1:28pm: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

1:20pm: Visuals from PM Modi's home turf, Varanasi.

Varanasi: Congress's Ajay Rai who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, said after casting his vote at a polling booth here earlier today, "work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent" pic.twitter.com/Lbwtgw2KEv â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

1:19pm: Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi casts his vote in Varanasi.

In Varanasi, the PM constituency , polling is going on in very pleasant atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/4sya3h8kPo â PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 19, 2019

1:17pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote in Patiala.

Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi casts his vote at a polling booth in Varanasi. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase7#FinalPhasepic.twitter.com/IoJiYByLap â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

1:16pm: BJP Candidate from Kundgol Assembly Constituency, SI Chikkanagowdar casts his vote.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth no. 89 in Patiala. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase7#FinalPhasepic.twitter.com/cIDyyQlj29 â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

1:13pm: As Phase 7 is nearing its end, bringing the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to a close, exit polls are set to show the voters who is likely to come to power on May 23. But what exactly are exit polls and how reliable are they? Read here for more on the same.

1:07pm: "My bouncers have not done anything. I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me," said Tej Pratap Yadav after his security guards beat up a person for allegedly breaking the windscreen of his car.

1:01pm: Total voter turnout till 1pm is 40.73%, according to ECI's Voter Turnout app. Jharkhand has seen the highest voting percentage so far with 52.89%, while Himachal Pradesh has seen the lowest with 36.20%.

12:59pm: Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote in Patna Sahib.

Karnataka: BJP Candidate from Kundgol Assembly Constituency, SI Chikkanagowdar casts his vote at a polling booth in Adargunchi, Dharwad in the by-polls to the seat. pic.twitter.com/jBT4tbtJlp â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:54pm: Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car.

Bihar: Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase7#FinalPhasepic.twitter.com/rtjWUiEJrt â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:43pm: "By and large elections have been peaceful in the state, one incident of a murder was reported from Tarn-Taran but initial police report says it was a case of personal enmity; Law and order situation is peaceful. We'll beat both BJP and Akali Dal," said Captain Amarinder Singh.

12:40pm: BJP's Kolkata North candidate Rahul Sinha was pelted with stones near a polling station at Park Circus area on Sunday. The leader escaped unharmed. A camera person of a local news channel sustained minor injury in the incident.

According to state BJP sources, Sinha was attacked as he was coming out of a polling station near Park Circus Bridge.

12:38pm: "TMC has lost their credibility and if they say that they don't do violence, people won't believe them," Supriyo said, adding that FIRs have become a joke in the state.

12:34pm: A groom and his family cast votes in Manali.

#WATCH Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratap Yadav was leaving after casting his vote. Yadav has filed an FIR in the incident. #Biharpic.twitter.com/u1KzKDCGBG â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:32pm: Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur.

Himachal Pradesh: A bridegroom along with his family casts his vote at polling booth number 8 in Manali parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/N6viD4NJtT â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:31pm: Congress candidate from Kushinagar, RPN Singh casts his vote.

Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/gw0IYhhqyV â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

12:30pm: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised.

12:28pm: Voting in Sahibganj.

West Bengal: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised in Dongaria area of the constituency. pic.twitter.com/Ag09xHu5hZ â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:20pm: Visuals from Mohali.

12:14pm: Total voter turnout till 12pm is 25.49%. West Bengal has taken the lead now with 32.15%, while Bihar has registered the slowest voter turnout so far with 18.90%. Chandigarh has caught up since an hour ago and has registered 22.30%.

12:09pm: Navjot Singh Sidhu and wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu cast their votes in Amritsar.

Polling in full swing at village Ghandauli polling booth of Mohali District during 7th Phase of General Elections-2019 in Punjab on May 19 ,2019 pic.twitter.com/cgXbpNP4f3 â PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) May 19, 2019

12:06pm: The first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi, casts his vote in Kalpa. He has been voting since 1951.

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase7#FinalPhasepic.twitter.com/6QZWqgqk0I â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:03pm: "He should have rescinded his support for BJP if he is so disturbed by Pragya Thakur's comment. He should have resigned," said Rabri Devi on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement on Pragya Thakur's Godse comment. Kumar had, earlier in the day said, "It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement."

12:00pm: All-women polling booth in Bihar.

1st Voter of Independent India - Sh Shyam Saran Negi - voting today also at Kalpa, Kinnnaur, Himachal Pradesh! 103yr old Sh Negi has been voting since 1st General Elections 1951! @PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/iWjFC3hooJ â Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 19, 2019

11:57am: Documents that will be counted as valid identity proof.

11:51am: Kids enjoying at a model polling booth in Patna.

Photo Voter Slip can be used for âï¸guidance but not as âidentity proof for voting!



â¬ï¸Here are the documents that are valid identity proofs for #Voting#LokSabhaElections2019#Elections2019#VoteForIndia#IndiaElections2019pic.twitter.com/ETBRXrbr6H â PIB India (@PIB_India) May 19, 2019

11:49am: In Ragarganj, 115-year old Maini Devi casts her vote.

11:45am: "TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. We also rescued 3 polling agents from our party. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," said BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra.

11:41am: A bride casts her vote before her nuptials.

In Kushinager, 115 years old Smt Maini Devi cast her vote at Ragarganj polling station. Salute to her deep love for democracy. pic.twitter.com/JQEXVF5ETh â PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 19, 2019

11:38am: Grooms vote before their weddings in MP's Dondwada.

11:34am: TDP President Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for the second-time in two days in Delhi.

11:29am: "Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station," said BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra in Jadavpur.

11:25am: 'Poor' and 'farmers' find the most mentiones in PM's speeches in Bihar.

11:23am: 'Congress' is the most targeted word in Maharashtra.

11:21am: 'Didi', a moniker for Mamata Banerjee was mentioned the most number of times in West Bengal.

11:19am: 'Poor', 'farmers' and 'chowkidar' were the most-mentioned words in UP.

11:17am: Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat.

11:14am: Total voter turnout till 11am is 16.25%. Jharkhand maintains its lead with 23.25%, while Chandigarh has recorded voter turnout of 10.40%.

11:06am: Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote in Indore.

West Bengal: Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu has alleged that TMC workers are not allowing people to cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/Na55Lo1ORu â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

11:05am: BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal cast his vote in Hamirpur.

10:59am: Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleges that Congress "goons" even conducted checks on cars. "Congress have brought their goons here from outside. Yesterday, their goons in Mansa conducted checking of cars. We complained to poll officials but no action was taken. In Bhatinda Rural, BJP worker Titu Randhawa was also attacked,'' said Badal.

10:52am: Who will win the biggest battle of the year? Follow India Today's exit poll today at 4pm.

10:49am: "Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters," says Rahul Gandhi.

Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Speaker & BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Indore. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/mPUmPXFHS2 â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:45am: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote.

Today is the 7th and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all. #AbHogaNYAYpic.twitter.com/2qspqzkKvY â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2019

10:39am: BJP MP Anurag Thakur waits to cast his vote.

West Bengal: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu says, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote." pic.twitter.com/9qoXEi8YDV â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:34am: Total voter turnout till 10am is 11.75%, according to ECI app Voter Turnout. Jharkhand maintains lead with 15% voting percentage, Himachal Pradesh has caught up with 12.27%. Punjab is trailing with 10.01% voting turnout.

10:29am: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote.

Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal wait in queue outside a polling booth in Hamirpur, to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/7DxjikG8ht â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:23 am: PM Modi thanks the Election Commission for granting him permission to visit the Kedarnath shrine at a time when the model code of conduct is in force.

10:21 am: "Election campaign for last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last 2 days. This is a gross violation of model code of conduct," writes TMC to Election Commission.

10: 18 am: Mohammed Salim, CPI (M) candidate, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School, Kolkata.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district. pic.twitter.com/lQsrG66nKx â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:06 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Badrinath.

10:04am: BJP's CK Bose alleges that their party workers have been threatened by TMC workers. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC."

10:02am: An all-women polling booth in Buxar.

West Bengal: Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School, Kolkata. #LokSabhaElection2019pic.twitter.com/iUw5kQvlDz â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

9:58am: Senior Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has alleged that Congress is threatening voters. She said, "Election commission has failed in its duty, and police administration are working like paid workers of the Congress." Badal is contesting from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

9:55am: Lot of takers for Voter Selfie Points!

9:54am: Specially-abled voters cast their votes in Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

9:50am: Voter from across states.

9:47am: Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote.

Lined up for duty to the nation!

9:44am: Congress candidate Manish Tewari casts vote in Anandpur Sahib.

Chandigarh: Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote at booth no 228, Government Model High School, Sector 28 C. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/2nlTdGNfQW â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

9:41am: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar commented on BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh's statement that Godse was a patriot. He said, "It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement."

9:39am: Visuals from across the polling states.

Punjab: Former Union Minister and Congress's candidate from Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Manish Tewari cast his vote at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/f8W91yM5r9 â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

9:34am: A look at the numbers of Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election 2019.

9:27am: Total voter turnout till 9am has been 9.08%, according to ECI app Voter Turnout. Out of the states conducting polls today, Jharkhand has taken the lead with 13.84% followed by West Bengal with 12.99%. Himachal Pradesh has recorded the least so far with 1.60% voter percentage.

9:23am: Visuals from Chandigarh.

9:20am: Visuals from Kushinagar.

Polling underway across 7 States and UT Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/eAtp5KMI2q â Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 19, 2019

9:16am: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya casts his vote at polling booth number 316 in Indore.

Polling scene at Kushinager. pic.twitter.com/pW2m1IefUI â PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 19, 2019

9:15am: After casting his vote, Yogi Adityanath said, "Elections are a festival in a democracy, the way people have participated in these elections is commendable. Compare UP and West Bengal, violence wasn't reported from UP in the last 6 phases of elections unlike West Bengal."

9:10am: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote at Patna Women's College.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya casts his vote at polling booth number 316 in Indore. pic.twitter.com/22hMLkFN7H â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

9:05am: Visuals from Bihar.

Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad casts his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women's College. pic.twitter.com/rH9HwBEiVn â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

9:01am: "Vote for India, Vote for Congress," said Congress.

Polling for the last phase of #loksabhaelections2019 has been going on in #Bihar. Here are some of the pics. @ECISVEEP#DeshKaMahaTyoharpic.twitter.com/CDcRhhHEHB â CEO, Bihar #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@CEOBihar) May 19, 2019

8:58am: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives to cast his vote.

The power to change the direction of the country lies in your hands. Vote for India, Vote for Congress. #IndiaWithCongresspic.twitter.com/raY7vhiE41 â Congress (@INCIndia) May 19, 2019

8:55am: Visuals from Madhya Pradesh as voters queue up to exercise their voting right.

Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives to cast his vote at booth no. 77 in Patna Women's College. pic.twitter.com/RRR2RJrdCR â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

8:52am: Bombing has been reported in the Mathurapur constituency's Raidighi area. The villagers have blamed the Trinamool Congress for the violence.

8:47am: Three government employees have died due to different ailments while performing their poll duties in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a state election official said.

The deceased include presiding officer Vaneet Kumar who was a PGT at government senior school at Sapri in tribal Kinnaur district, homeguard jawan Devi Singh who was resident of Chandera village in Arki Tehsil of Solan district and polling officer Lol Ram who was a junior technician and was resident of Sajla village in Manali tehsil of Kullu district.

Expressing grief over unfortunate deaths of the employees on election duty, state additional chief electoral officer Daleep Negi said payment of ex-gratia compensation to the tune of Rs 15 lakh would be made to each of the families of the deceased.

(PTI)

8:44am: PM Modi greets devotees at Kedarnath.

8:42am: Visuals from PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets devotees at Kedarnath temple. pic.twitter.com/7ExtXokdw4 â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

8:39am: Here's a guide on how to vote inside a polling booth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: Mera saubhagya raha hai ki adhyatmik chetna ki bhoomi pe jaane ka mujhe kai varshon se awsar milta raha hai. Yahan ka mera jo development mission hai usmein prakriti, paryavaran aur paryatan hain. pic.twitter.com/NYLvtKQERU â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

8:30am: To know more about who the high-profile candidates of Phase 7 are or what the major parties in the fray for this phase are, read - Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 7 voting today; FAQs, voting for 59 seats.

8:23am: "Whatever he (PM) said in meeting on 15 May in Diamond Harbour, he has to substantiate those statements with ample proof and justify what he said. If he fails to do so I'll sue him in the criminal and defamation cases. I will drag him to the court and do the needful," said Abhishek Banerjee.

8:20am: CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC leader, Abhishek Banerjee casts his vote at polling booth no. 208 in South Kolkata Parliamentary Constituency.

8:14am: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata casts his vote.

8:11am: Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha casts his vote.

West Bengal: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata parliamentary constituency, CK Bose casts his vote at a polling booth in City College, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/MZAKmrrUvm â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

8:08am: Visuals from Sulur constituency.

West Bengal: Kolkata North BJP candidate Rahul Sinha casts his vote at polling booth in Bijoygarh Shikshaniketan For Girls, in Jadavpur. pic.twitter.com/q2dtJGB3gf â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

8:01am: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote.

Tamil Nadu: Voting underway for by-election to the Sulur assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/KZt6vgRJza â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

8:00am: EVM malfunction reported at booth number 6 in Pant Nagar of Patna Sahib.

7:55am: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi casts his vote.

#Punjab: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalandhar's Garhi village. pic.twitter.com/Fo2triU623 â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

7:53am: If you are a first-time voter, here's how to check your name on the voter's list:

Log on to the National Voter Services Portal's Electoral Search page (NVSP).

You can check your name on the voter's list by entering your details or by putting in your Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number.

In case you don't have Voter identity card:

Log on to the NSVP Electoral Search page.

Click on search by details and put up your details, such as name, gender, age, Assembly Constituency, etc as mentioned on the page.

Based on your details, a result will pop up which will mean that your name is in the voter's list. In case, there is no pop-up, it means your name is probably missing on the voter's list.

7:50am: The results for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is likely to be delayed because the tallying of VVPAT has increased from one to five per assembly segmment as per the Supreme Court order. The counting of VVPAT slips per EVM takes up to one hour. Since the physical verification will be done sequentially for five EVMs, it is estimated that the additional time taken will go up to five hours. The delay will not be due to counting but because the tallying will start after the last round of counting. This process might push the results after 10pm on 23rd May.

7:47am: A look at the stats of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi casts his vote at booth number 49 in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Blwg9EThAX â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

7:45am: Nitish Kumar talks to reporters after casting his vote, says elections should not be held for such a long duration.

7:37am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Raj Bhawan, Patna.

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar: Elections should not be held over such a long duration, there was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/Qrh2ocDJpo â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

7:35am: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village have alleged that ink was forcefully applied to their fingers and they were given Rs 500 yesterday by 3 men of their village.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/5OIMZptQnw â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

7:30am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhpur.

Chandauli: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y'day by 3 men of their village. Say, "They were from BJP&asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone." (18.05) pic.twitter.com/yICJKNPwdt â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

7:28am: Visuals from Raj Bhavan, Patna.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/heXwytEqlY â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

7:27am: Visuals from polling booth in Indore.

Bihar: Visuals from polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhavan, Patna. CM Nitish Kumar will cast his vote here today. Voting for the 7th and last phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM. pic.twitter.com/P2PZutKwpj â ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

7:25am: Visuals from polling booth in Badal, Bathinda.