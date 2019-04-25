Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dashashwamedh Ghat for Ganga Aarti

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major roadshow in Varanasi culminated at the renowned Dashashwamedh Ghat. The Prime Minister participated in the evening Ganga Aarti here. Several senior BJP and NDA leaders accomapnied PM Modi during the 6km long roadshow as a show of strength before he files his nomination for the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi seat tomorrow. The Prime Minister's cavalcade passed through the main areas of his Lok Sabha constituency before reaching Dashashwamedh Ghat.

BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal, NDA leaders including Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Jan Shakti Party Chief Ram Vilas Paswan were present on this occasion.

Before the roadshow, the Prime Minister visited Banaras Hindu University where he paid tribute to BHU founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. The roadshow is touted to be a mega event as BJP is pulling all the stops to ensure its win in the Lok Sabha Election 2019. Modi will file his nomination for re-election to the Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Here are all the live updates on the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

8:35pm: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/9d9j7VjU2G â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/5gXvz9VEmH â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

8:12pm: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stayed the suspension of IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin on orders from the Election Commission of India for checking prime minister Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha.

Central Administrative Tribunal stays the suspension of Mohammed Mohsin, a 1996 batch IAS officer who was suspended by the Election Commission for checking PM Narendra Modiâs helicopter during an election rally.The case will be heard now on June 3. pic.twitter.com/wn90FqP4u5 â ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

7:57pm: PM Narendra Modi during the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Amit Shah present with the Prime Minister.

7:39pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dashashwamedh Ghat and performs Ganga Aarti.

WATCH PM Narendra Modi performs Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi https://t.co/qw0a51YNP4 â ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

7:22pm: Senior BJP leaders, NDA allies, and lakhs of supporters are accompanying PM Narendra Modi on his 6km long roadshow in Varanasi today. The procession is expected to reach its culmination point at the Dashsdhwamedh Ghat soon.

7:05pm: The Dashashwamedh Ghat, know for its evening Ganga Aarti, has been decked in BJP-themed decorations. PM Narendra Modi will arrive shortly to offer prayers and seek blessings before he files his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat tomorrow. BJP president Amit Shah is already present at the ghat.

Varanasi: Visuals from Dashashwamedh Ghat. PM Narendra Modi to arrive shortly. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/K2c1BUjBnp â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

6:42pm: In 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Varanasi seat will see three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Samajwadi Party. PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination for the seat tomorrow. Congress' Ajay Rai face PM Modi from the seat, contrary to the speculations that Priyanka Gandhi might be given a ticket from the seat. Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav will represent the SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan in the holy city.

6:36pm: PM Narendra Modi's roadshow passes through Assi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi. Visuals from between Assi and Shivala. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/liwAPG0hlS â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

6:29pm: PM Narendra Modi's cavalcade is about to reach the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Here the Prime Minister will participate in Ganga Aarti.

6:19pm: With several senior BJP and NDA leaders in attendance, the PM Modi's roadshow displays the strength of the alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Modi will file for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat tomorrow.

6:01pm: PM Modi cavalcade, which started from BHU Gate, will pass through several important parts of Varanasi, including Lanka, Assi, Mandapura, Sonarpura, Godowlia, before ending at the Dashashwamedh Ghat where he will participate in Ganga Aarti.

5:58pm: Senior NDA leaders, including several Union minister and leaders of allied parties, are accompanying PM Modi during his major roadshow before he files his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

5:55pm: Visuals of the crowd present at PM Modi's Varanasi roadshow.

Visuals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/ZJfQUh4yVe â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

5:25pm: Visuals from PM Narendra Modi's massive roadshow in Varanasi.

5:20pm: Supporters chant 'Modi-Modi' as PM arrives in Varanasi to hold mega rally

Kashi is all set to welcome its beloved MP Shri @narendramodi. #KashiBoleNaMoNaMopic.twitter.com/G7TQa4iIRp - BJP (@BJP4India) April 25, 2019

5:15pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BHU gate. He will soon start his rally which will start from Banaras Hindu University.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU) pic.twitter.com/6uTdiostRe - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

5:10pm: Take leave from work and support party's crusade against BJP: Kejriwal to volunteers

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has urged party volunteers across the country, barring the ones in Haryana and Punjab, to take leave from work and come to Delhi to help the party defeat the BJP in the national capital.

Delhi will go to polls in phase six on May 12.

5:00pm: Visuals from Dashashwamedh Ghat where PM Modi will perform Ganga aarti later today.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat later today. pic.twitter.com/ObLNDWAM4N - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

4:40pm: I have full confidence in people of Begusarai: Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar, former JNU student leader and CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai, on Thursday said that I have full confidence that the people of Begusarai will vote on their issues and their issues are to build a university, a hospital, good roads, adequate water supply and fair price to farmers for their crops.

4:30pm: Will reserve 33% government jobs for women: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his government will reserve 33 per cent government jobs for women and pass the Women's Reservation Bill giving 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha if it wins the Lok Sabha election.

4:25pm: Visuals from outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Varanasi shortly. Visuals from outside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). pic.twitter.com/qdZWqfsYRf - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

4:20pm: "After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi," tweeted PM Modi, who will hold a major roadshow in the temple town of UP.

After bumper rallies in Darbhanga and Banda, I am heading to beloved Kashi. There are a series of programmes lined up, which would give me another excellent opportunity to interact with my sisters and brothers of Kashi. Har Har Mahadev! - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

4:10pm: BJP has casteist mindset, says former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati

"BJP has casteist mindset. Dalit, backwards and tribals quota is lying unfulfilled. Modi government is outsourcing government job to private companies to deny benefit of reservation," said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati at a addressing an election rally in Kannauj.

3.52 PM: Full statehood promise is a garb to hide AAP's failure, says BJP leader Gautam Gambhir

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir Thursday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that it wants to hide behind the issue of full statehood to hide it's failures. He also said that his vision was very clear to turn East Delhi into the best Delhi. He also said that there was a lot of difference between the BJP and other political parties.

3:38 PM: Fewer police cases registered during Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Kerala

State Police chief Loknath Behera Thursday said that fewer police cases have been registered during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as compared to the 2016 assembly elections. "This time there were just 347 police cases as compared to the 613 cases registered during the 2016 assembly polls. These cases have been registered from the time of the poll notification till the end of polling on April 23," Behera told IANS. Kerala went to the polls in the third phase of polling on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates.

3:15 PM: Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the party's minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY has two aims, first- to put money in the pockets of the country's poor and second- to boost India's economy.

3.08 PM: BJP's mega show of strength, Modi to land in Varanasi soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Varanasi soon to hold a major roadshow in the temple town of UP. The Prime Minister's cavalcade will pass through the main areas of his Lok Sabha constituency before he culminates his roadshow at Dashashwamedh Ghat where he will participate in "Ganga Aarti", the BJP said.

Top BJP leaders and other NDA leaders including many Chief Ministers are expected to accompany PM Modi in Varanasi. Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal, NDA leaders including Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Jan Shakti Party Chief Ram Vilas Paswan will also be present on this occasion, the party said.

3.03 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan

2.58 PM: Modi attacked SP and BSP while speaking at a public rally in Banda, UP. "Banda will reject opportunists of SP and BSP. People will vote BJP," he said.

Banda will reject opportunists of SP and BSP. People will vote BJP! Watch. https://t.co/CUnzjZ07fa - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2019

2.50 pm: "If there is somebody who has betrayed the Samajwadi Party then it is the Congress," says Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Kanpur on Wednesday.

2.40 pm: "I have full confidence that the people of Begusarai will vote on their issues and their issues are to build a university, a hospital, good roads, adequate water supply and fair price to farmers for their crops," Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI LS candidate from Begusarai. (ANI)

2.25 pm: MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia joins Congress.

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia joins Congress in presence of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. pic.twitter.com/GAZIszkWtu - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

2.10 PM: BSP supremo Mayawati launched fresh salvos at the PM Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today. Mayawati in her tweet said, "PM Modi is moving freely without care despite facing numerous serious allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit so far as respect for women is concerned. Haven't BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country."

PM Modi is moving freely without care despite facing numerous serious allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit so far as respect for women is concerned. Haven't BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country. - Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 25, 2019

1.45 pm: SC asks EC to act against sexist remarks made against Trinamool candidate Mahua Moitra during an election campaign in West Bengal.

The Supreme Court Thursday issued a notice to Election Commission (EC) to take appropriate action against opposition party workers for making sexist remarks against Trinamool candidate Mahua Moitra during an election campaign in West Bengal. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the poll panel to act against BJP leaders for passing "sexually coloured remarks" in their election speeches against Trinamool's candidate from the Krishna Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, IANS reported.

1.35 pm: Kiroon Kher from BJP filed her nomination from Chandigarh constituency today. RJD candidate Misa Bharti too filed her nomination papers from Pataliputra constituency in Bihar.

BJP's Kirron Kher files nomination from Chandigarh constituency. RJD candidate Misa Bharti files nomination from Pataliputra constituency in Bihar. #LokSabhaEelctions2019pic.twitter.com/1VfwOBYCT4 - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

1.28 pm: Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief, Satpal Singh Satti has been issues a notice by District Electoral Officer of Mandi over his comment "will chop off hands of those who point fingers at Modi Ji."

District Electoral Officer, Mandi has issued a notice to Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief, Satpal Singh Satti over his comment 'will chop off hands of those who point fingers at Modi Ji.' (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FWJJhI2tRn - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

1. 20 PM: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Jhansi, UP.

Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Jhansi pic.twitter.com/YwSkuLWrgc - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

1.11 PM: Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be released till May 19. According the ECI officials, the delay in the release of the movie will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha Election 2019, ANI reported.

EC: Election Commission is of the view that the movie 'PM Narendra Modi' should not be released till May 19. Poll Body officials say delaying the release will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/x2566ZFxDE - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

1.04 PM: Congress President Rahul addresses a public rally in Jalore, Rajasthan

Taking on PM Modi, Gandhi in Jalore said, "PM Modi did injustice with people of the country in last five years. Demonetisation and GST were ways to rob the poor, labourers, small traders. NYAY scheme will benefit them."

12: 58 PM: People have named BJP as Bhagti Janata Party: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that people have coined a new name for the BJP as the 'Bhagti Janata Party' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuses to hold a press conference, IANS reported. "Have you heard anything new? The people have heard that the BJP's new name is 'Bhagti Janata Party' because the Prime Minister avoids to hold a press conference while his leaders run away from the questions of the media journalists and their workers run away after seeing the people as they question them about the Rs 15 lakh and employment," Yadav said. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party clarified that Modi was not going to hold any press conference in Varanasi.

12:55 PM: Congress party ends speculation on Priyanka, fields Ajay Rai from Varanasi

The Congress on Thursday fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ending speculation on party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fighting polls from the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

12.18 PM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi manifesto today. According to PTI, the party has raised several issues such as employment, women's safety and higher educaiton in the poll promise paper and has also promised full statehood for Delhi if it is elected to power. At the event, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We will leave all seven seats if Congress will win. But fact is Congress will lose. So, I cannot let BJP win eventually. So, AAP is working hard to fight and win against BJP."

12.16 PM: PM Modi takes a jiba at the opposition parties at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. "National security may not be an issue for those who do 'mahamilavat' but in new India, it is a big issue. This is the new India, it will go inside terror camps and destroy them," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Darbhanga, Bihar: National security may not be an issue for those who do 'mahamilavat' but in new India, it is a big issue. This is the new India, it will go inside terror camps and destroy them. https://t.co/lOq9ezpd6X - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

12.09 PM: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also present. pic.twitter.com/XpQRQGU15H - ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

12.04 PM: Congress sneers at Modi ahead of his mega rally in Varanasi.

11.01 AM: PM Modi will kickstart his roadshow at around 3 am in Varanasi today. Here is the full route of Modi's mega roadshow:

BHU (Lanka Gate) - Ravidas Gate - Assi Chauraha - Bhadaini - Shivalaya - Sonarpura - Pandey Haveli - Madanpura - Jangambadi - Godolia - Kashi Vishwanath - Dashashwamedh Ghat.

10.53 AM: Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: 3 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in Jharkhand on April 29. A look at the number of candidates in the fray for General Elections 2019.

#Jharkhand : 3 Parliamentary constituencies will go to polls on 29th April. A glance on the number of candidates contesting:#PollsWithAIRpic.twitter.com/XS4ZITjR6t - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 24, 2019

10.48 AM: UP Minister Suresh took a jibe at Mayawati before she is scheduled to address public rallies in Shahjahanpur and Kannauj in UP today.

UP Minister Suresh Khanna on Mayawati to address a rally in Shahjahanpur: Dekhiye ye sab fused transformer hain, fused transformer se agar koi taar jodega to na to uska bulb jalega, na pankha chalega...na pani milega na hawa milegi. Fused transformer ki kya charcha karna? pic.twitter.com/2BaRkoIOYq - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2019

10.34AM: "Hakeekat rubaru ho to, Adakaari nahi chalti," Tweets Rahul Gandhi.

10.26AM: 8 Parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will go to polls on April 29.

#WestBengal: 8 Parliamentary constituencies will go to polls on 29th April . A glance on the number of candidates contesting:#PollsWithAIRpic.twitter.com/ZjoFM0YUMk - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 24, 2019

10.10AM: Here's what PM Modi has to say about retirement.

9:57 AM: Security in Varanasi beefed up ahead of PM Modi's roadshow where he will file his nomination papers tomorrow.

PM Modi to file nomination on April 26, security beefed up in wake of roadshow today Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/wYHjQsMMTLpic.twitter.com/aXGG1M1MCf - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 25, 2019

9:51 AM: Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: The political parties are throwing no stone unturned in their campaign efforts for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019. Polling for 71 constituencies, spread over nine states in India will take place on April 29.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Campaigning in full swing for fourth phase; 71 constituencies, spread over nine states, will go to polls in this phase on 29 April https://t.co/NPy4XeykHxpic.twitter.com/aGyqFrbxRA - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 25, 2019

9:30 AM: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Rajasthan, AICC General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in UP, Mahagathbandhan leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will canvass in UP.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Congress President @RahulGandhi to address rallies in Rajasthan, @priyankagandhi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Mahagathbandhan leaders @Mayawati and @yadavakhilesh to campaign in UP pic.twitter.com/2nkdCEqNEk

9:17 AM: Modi expected to land in Varanasi at around 2 pm

PM Modi is expected to land in Varanasi's Babatpur airport at around 2 pm in the afternoon, from where he will head to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Modi will pay his tribute to BHU founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, after which his roadshow will begin from the University's iconic Lanka Gate.

8:56 AM: Modi mega roadshow in Varanasi today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a massive show of strength in its mega campaign in Varanasi today. PM Modi is seeking a second consecutive term from the constituency where he will file his nomination papers tomorrow.