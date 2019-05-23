Lok Sabha Election results 2019: BJP's Manoj Tiwari leads in North East Delhi; Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey trails

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is ahead from North East Delhi seat in Delhi, while Congress' Sheila Dikshit and Aam Admi Party's Dilip Pandey are trailing. Manoj Tiwari, who is also the BJP chief of Delhi and the sitting MP from the seat, ran an effective campaign against both the Congress and the AAP and was able to cash in on the Modi wave. Delhi went to polls on the penultimate phase 6 on May 12. AAP and Congress' failure to form a pre-poll alliance and the BJP's extensive campaigning might help the saffron party win maximum seats in Delhi, as suggested by the recent poll surveys. Confident of winning most of the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Tiwari had recently said the BJP would win all the seven seats in Delhi with huge margins.

The India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll, which was released after the end of Phase 7 polls on May 19, had also claimed a huge victory for the BJP in Delhi. The survey said the BJP would win 6-7 of the total seven seats in Delhi, leading to a complete rout of the AAP and the Congress party in the national capital.

Manoj Tiwari, a famous Bhojpuri actor and former Big Boss participant, joined politics in 2009. He earlier fought Assembly election for Samajwadi Party from Gorakhpur in UP, where he lost to Yogi Adityanath. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he switched sides to the BJP and was given the ticket from the North East Delhi constituency. He defeated AAP's Anand Kumar by a margin of 1.4 lakh votes.

Delhi recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, five per cent less than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, there were speculations of a Congress-AAP tie up against the BJP, but it did not fructify. Both AAP and Congress targeted similar vote banks this time. The campaign trails of AAP and Congress were identical and their road shows and rallies were targeted at areas which were once considered Congress strongholds.

