Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: India keeps faith in Modi, casts shadow over RaGa's political career

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Writing on the wall seems clear as initial trends forecast a TsuNamo wave in the country, with the BJP leading on 335 seats, while the UPA is way behind on 99 Lok Sabha seats. Other regional parties have been limited to 108 seats. Among the BJP's star leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by over 92,000 votes in Varanasi, while BJP President Amit Shah is leading by over 3.50 lakh votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is leading by more than 50,000 votes in Lucknow. While there's a tight contest between Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, the Congress President is leading over 1 lakh votes in Kerala's Wayanad. The BJP is also doing well in most states, except Punjab, the only state where the Congress party seems to be doing well by securing a lead on 10 out of 13 seats. In UP, the BJP is ahead on 56 seats, while SP-BSP alliance are leading on 20 seats. In West Bengal, TMC is ahead on 23 seats, while the BJP has surprised Didi by securing a lead on 18 seats. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 that started on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw around 900 million voters exercising their right to vote and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

As the mammoth saga comes to an end, here are the latest updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results:

2.12 PM: India Today-Axis My India exit polls had predicted 345-368 seats for the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

2.08 PM: Giriraj Singh leads by over 2 lakh votes from Begusarai; Kanhaiya Kumar trails. Read here.

2.06 PM: The BJP is not winning because of people's mandate but 'cheating', says Hardik Patel.

1.47 PM: Here are the latest trends across 11 states that recorded historic voter turnout in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

1.38 PM: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watches Lok Sabha Elections 2019 trends in Lucknow.

1.36 PM: Benjamin Netanyahu on BJP's major win: "Greetings from my heart, my friend @Narendramodi, for your impressive victory in the election!"

1.35 PM: Will continue to strengthen our friendship between India and Israel, says Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Modi.

1.27 PM: Latest election trends as per the EC: As per latest trends available for the 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 294 while INC is leading in 52, DMK in 22, AITC in 23, YSRC in 23, Shiv Sena in 19, JDU in 15, BJD in 15 and BSP in 12 constituencies.

1.22 PM: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is trailing behind BJP's Umesh G Jadhav by 50,000 votes.

1.20 PM: With half the votes counted (50.1%), my lead stands at 21,411, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

1.10 PM: My salute to the untiring workers of BJP, says Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

1.08 PM: All that's left is to congratulate BJP, NDA for stellar performance, says NC leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

1.05 PM: Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP: "People of India have once again given Modi ji a chance to lead the country, they love him."

1.04 PM: Andhra Assembly polls 2019: YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30.

1.03 PM: "One Nation One Choice! Modi wave was always here and will always be in the heart of India," says Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

12.54 PM: The BJP leads in all 26 per cent in Gujarat. The vote share of the BJP is 61.78 per cent, the Congress party in second place with 32.40 per cent.

12.51 PM: Election Results 2019 for Maharashtra, at 12.35 PM: BJP-Shiv Sena leads in 43 seats, INC-NCP in 4, AIMIM in 1.

12.49 PM: Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulates PM Narendra Modi on a 'magnificent victory'.

12.46 PM: This is the latest nationwide trend right now.

12.45 PM: Celebrations outside Bharatiya Janata Party office in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

12.44 PM: The BJP has finally lost former CM Parrikar's Panaji Assembly seat to Congress, reports ANI.

12.34 PM: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, BJP's Arjun Singh leading from Barrackpore and TMC's Mimi Chakraborty leading from Jadavpur.

12.33 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says he congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah for BJP's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. "Modi is now all set to build a New India," says Rajnath Singh.

12.23 PM: Latest Assembly election trends in Odisha.

BJD leading on 88 seats

BJP leading on 27 seats

Congress leading on 11 seats

12.21 PM: The BJP is set to win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh, says EC data.

12.18 PM: SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is leading from Mainpuri. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav are ahead from Azamgarh and Kannauj.

12.14 PM: Party wise Vote share in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Election Commission of India.

12.11 PM: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne celebrate as trends show party leading on 292 seats.

12.06 PM: BJP's Jay Panda trailing by over 2000 from Odisha's Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

12.04 PM: Sensex climbs 476 points, Nifty at 11,882; Adani Ports, BPCl, YES Bank top gainers. Indian Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty has made new record highs today. Sensex has hit 40,000 level and Nifty has crossed 12,000 level, hinting strong possibility of Modi coming back to power.

12.02 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the BJP headquarter at 5 PM today. The BJP is heading towards a clear majority in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

11.59 AM: As per latest trends available for all the 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 292 while INC is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 24, YSRC in 25, Shiv Sena in 20, JDU in 16, BJD in 14 and BSP in 11 constituencies.

11.58 AM: The latest election trends for Goa Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

11.56 AM: Varun Gandhi is leading from Pilibhit; actor-turned-politician, Sunny Deol, is leading by over 4,000 votes from Gurdaspur.

11.53 AM: RLD chief Ajit Singh leading by over 25,000 votes from Muzaffarnagar in Lok Sabha seat.

11.53 AM: The YSR Congress Party set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory.

11.52 AM: Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP: "This is the first election for a generation that opened its eyes in the 21st century, the millennium generation has voted & given a millennium mandate. I think we should wait for final results, the indications are now gradually settling down to same thing." -- ANI

11.49 AM: BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on trends showing she is leading: Nischit meri vijay hogi, meri vijay mein dharm ki vijay hogi, adharm ka naash hoga. Mein Bhopal ki janta ka aabhaar deti hun.-- ANI

11.48 AM: BJP chief Amit Shah leads by over 3.5 lakh votes from Gandhinagar.

11.46 AM: Latest election EC trends in Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura.

11.44 AM: Union Ministers Manoj Sinha and Maneka Gandhi trailing from Ghazipur and Sultanpur respectively.

11.44 AM: BJP leader Sambit Patra leads by 700 votes from Odisha's Puri Lok Sabha Constituency.

11.41 AM: Check latest Lok Sabha result updates for Bihar, Telangana, TamilNadu and Puducherry.

11.32 AM: In Varanasi after round 5, Narendra Modi leading over Shalini Yadav by margin of 92,999 votes.

11.29 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi greets the media outside her residence in Gandhinagar.

11.29 AM: Congress's Manish Tewari leading from Anandpur Sahib, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda and Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann leading from Sangrur.

11.18 AM: The BJP is leading on all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

11.14 AM: BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi.

10.56 AM: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trailing from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

10.54 AM: RJD's Saharad Yadav is trailing by over 48,300 votes in Madhepura, Bihar.

10.51 AM: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi leading by over one lakh votes in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

10.50 AM: BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans leading by 58,613 votes from North West Delhi constituency.

10.50 AM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes a lead in the Lok Sabha election results in Odisha.

10.48 AM: BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 1,25,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

10.47 AM: In West Bengal, TMC leading in 21 seats, BJP in 14. Both Central Ministers - Babul Supriyo, SS Aluwalia are leading. Prominent TMC candidate Avishek Banerjee is trailing from Diamond Harbour.

10.43 AM: Rajnath Singh leading by more than 50 thousand votes in Lucknow; Hema Malini ahead in Mathura.

10.39 AM: In Chhattisgarh, of the total 11 seats, the BJP is leading on 9 seats, while the Congress is leading on two seats.

10.37 AM: Latest Election Commission Trends: Total trends for 527 constituencies.

BJP leading on 282 seats

INC leading on 51 seats

DMK leading on 22 seats

AITC leading on 22 seats

YSRC leading on 24 seats

Shivsena leading on 19 seats

10.29 AM: BJP-Shiv Sena leading on all six seats of Mumbai.

10.28 AM: Check the latest election results for Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, and AndhraPradesh.

10.25 AM: Latest numbers: NDA leads in 328 seats, UPA 103.

10.20 AM: The Election Commission of India: As per current trends available for 511 constituencies, BJP is leading in 277 while INC is leading in 52, DMK in 21, AITC in 21, YSRC in 21 and Shivsena in 18.

10.19 AM: The Congress party is leading on 8 seats in Punjab, while the BJP & SAD leading on 2 seats each and Aam Aadmi Party leading on 1 seat.

10.15 AM: Latest details from Maharashtra.

BJP leading on all 22 seats

Shiv Sena leading on 18 seats

NCP leading on 4 seats

Congress leading on 2 seats

10.14 AM: Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP stalwart, has taken a lead from Baramati.

10.13 AM: Early election trends show that UP Congress chief Raj Babbar is trailing from Fatehpur Sikri.

10.11 AM: Karti Chidambaram, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son, is leading from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat.

10.10 AM: Bharatiya Janata Party leading on all 7 seats in Delhi.

10.06 AM: The latest tally as per the Election Commission.

Bharatiya Janata Party: Leading on 269 seats

Indian National Congress: Leading on 52 seats

10.05 AM: Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections result.

BJP: Leading on 7 seats

10.04 AM: Odisha election result 2019.

Biju Janata Dal: Leading on 16 seats

BJP: Leading on 5 seats

Congress leader Milind Deora is trailing, while Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Sawant leads from the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

10.01 AM: In Goa, the Congress party is leading from Panjim, which was Manohar Parrikar's Assembly seat.

9.59 AM: Take a look at the party-wise trends and results for the following states.

9.57 AM: PM Narendra Modi is leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

9.51 AM: Sonia Gandhi leading in Raebareli by over 1,000 votes.

9.50 AM: Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections trends: YSRCP leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats.

9.48 AM: Jammu and Kashmir election: NC leader Farooq Abdullah leading from Srinagar; Union Minister Jitendra Singh leading from Udhampur.

9.46 AM: Official tally by 9.30 AM

BJP: Leading on 229 seats

Congress: Leading on 56 seats

9.45 AM: BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing from Sultanpur.

9.44 AM: BJP leading on Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary seats out of 7 seats -- ANI.

9.40 AM: The Congress is leading on three seats in Gujarat; the party is also ahead on three seats in Haryana.

9.30 AM: BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing from Sultanpur, Sonia Gandhi leading from Rae Bareli. Varun Gandhi leading from Pilibhit

9:17am: BJP leader Giriraj Singh leading from Bihar's Begusarai over CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar.

9:16am: Official EC trends: BJP leading on 133 seats, Congress leading on 41 seats.

9:15am: BJP's Sunny Deol leading from Gurdaspur, Congress's Manish Tewari leading from Anandpur Sahib and Gurjeet Singh Aujla leading from Amritsar, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda.

9:08am: BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is leading from South Delhi and BJP's Parvesh Verma leading from West Delhi.

9:07am: Sonia Gandhi is leading from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala's Wayanad.

9:00am: Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna and Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, trailing in Madhya Pradesh.

8:58am: TMC is leading from 2 constituencies.

8:56am: As per early trends, BJP is leading in 70 constituencies, while Congress is leading in 17.

8:51am: Visuals from Bhopal.

8:45am: Official EC trends: BJP-9, Congress-3, JDS-1, Mizo National Front-1, NCP-1, NDPP-1, Shiv Sena-1.

8:41am: Counting of votes for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am on Thursday, an election official said.

Around 25,000 personnel have been deployed to count votes in 379 counting halls, which are being guarded by 82 companies of Central forces.

8:40am: Counting of votes for elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies and four Assembly seats where bypolls were held, began at 8 am Thursday at two centres.

Votes for North Goa district were being counted in Panaji and for South Goa district in Margao, an election official said.

8:35am: Counting of votes for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh got underway at 292 centres in 51 district headquarters on Thursday and the first results are expected by 10 pm, an election official said.

8:30am: Visuals from Chandigarh.

8:24am: Amit Shah had a meeting with party general secretaries and instructed them to call all party candidates and instruct them to have their representatives present at polling stations across the country, especially sensitive states like Bengal, Odisha... basically non-BJP ruling states... and not leave under any circumstances.

All district presidents have been asked to tell all winning candidates to reach Delhi by 25th May, after which there will be a parliamentary party meeting which will elect leader of the party.

8:20am: ECI's two new directions to reduce the delay in counting of votes:

EVM counting can go ahead irrespective of the stage of counting of postal votes.

Mandatory recounting of only rejected postal votes and not the entire postal votes if the margin is less than the postal votes.

8:16am: Counting underway in Siri Fort, Delhi.

8:09am: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins at counting centre in Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

8:00am: Counting of votes begins.

7:53am: "Roshan Baig has tried to help the BJP and sabotage my campaign. But in his own constituency Shivaji Nagar, people have supported me overwhelmingly and blessed me. Workers of Congress party have defied his diktats and supported me," said Rizwan Arshad, Congress candidate from Bangalore Central.

7:45am: Visuals from Dehradun.

7:40am: Visuals from Guwahati.

7:35am: Visuals from a counting centre in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from that constituency.

7:30am: Gayatri havan has begun at the Congress'Delhi office ahead of the counting of the votes.

7:24am: "The results will be definitely in favour of Congress. We're expecting that Congress will win and form govt. Rahul Gandhi will be the PM. The fight in Delhi is between BJP and Congress," said Ajay Maken, Congress candidate from New Delhi.

7:22am: "Will it be D for Deliverance from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude and bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair?" asks Shashi Tharoor.

7:19am: Visuals from Kolkata.

7:13am: Visuals from a counting centre in Jalandhar.

7:09am: Ravi Kishan offers prayers before counting starts. He is contesting from Gorakhpur.

7:04am: Umesh Jadhav, BJP candidate from Kalaburagi said, "Narendra Modi will become the PM. I am hopeful of winning the seat. After this, within a day or two this coalition govt is going to fall on its own and BJP govt will be formed." He is contesting against Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge.

7:03am: Visuals from a counting centre in Hyderabad.

7:00am: BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya, "I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country."

6:55am: "For development of the state and welfare of its people,I think Kerala should move along with NDA govt in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election," said BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan. Rajasekharan is contesting against Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

6:51am: JD(S) candidate from Mandya, Nikhil Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore.

6:47am: Can BJP to turn the tide in Madhya Pradesh after losing assembly polls? For more read here.

6:42am: Visuals from a counting centre in Bengaluru.

6:40am: From 173 million in 1951 to 910 million in 2019, here's how India's electoral strength has grown over the years.

A pulsating democracy!

6:39am: BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada said, "We are winning. This fight is of women's asmita, respect . Fight for voice of poor. If god permit we will break their ego."

6:35am: Shashi Tharoor's opponent, BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram before counting.

6:30am: Visuals from a counting centre in Bhopal.

6:25am: Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said on Wednesday evening. There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said. Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers on Wednesday, he said.

A police vehicle has also been parked outside his residence here, the official added.

6:20am: Poll Recap:Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty had hit a record high on May 16, 2014 as investors celebrated the Lok Sabha election results which showed that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister with a landslide victory. Read more about How the Sensex, Nifty reacted after Modi won 2014 elections .

6:15am: Poll Recap: The exit polls, including the India Today-Axis My India, have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA.As per India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA will win around 339-365 seats, while the Congress party will be reduced to 77-108 seats.

6:13am: What is the counting procedure? What time will the results be declared? To know this and more, read Election results 2019: What time will counting start, how are EVM votes counted, will final results be delayed?

6:07am: Check real-time trends and results on the Election Commission's websites - eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

The election results will be covered live throughout the day by India Today TV, beginning at 6:30am.

6:04am: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is learnt to have submitted his written response to the Election Commission on his stand that dissent and minority views in cases of model code violation should be made part of the order.

Though it was not immediately known what he has written, it is learnt that in Wednesday's 'full commission' meeting, he maintained that since EC orders on model code are issued under Article 324 of the Constitution they are more than administrative decisions, at times involving campaign ban.

6:00am:The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Modi government over what it called "foreign minister-level talks" with Pakistan, alleging with the end of electoral politics pro-Pakistan policy has begun.

The sharp attack came after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi exchanged pleasantries during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek on Wednesday and sat next to each other during a joint call on Kyrgyz president.

Reacting to the development, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Election Over, Votes Garnered, Pulwama Martyrs Forgotten!"

"Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual!" he added.

(PTI)