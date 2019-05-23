UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live: BJP leading on 56 seats; SP-BSP ahead on 20

BJP-led NDA is leading in Uttar Pradesh on 20 seats as per the early trends. Even in Amethi, the stronghold of Congress and Gandhi family, BJP candidate Smriti Irani is leading Congress President Rahul Gandhi by 2000 votes at 8:50 am. The BJP is leading in Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. In postal ballot counting, BJP candidate VK Singh is leading from Gaziabad. All eyes are also set on Raebareli and Varanasi, where Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are contesting from respectively. While the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party fielded candidates in 37 seats, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting from 38. The BJP looks set to dominate Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election once again winning up to 68 out of the 80 seats, according to the India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll. The BJP was anticipated to suffer a setback in Uttar Pradesh due to the SP-BSP alliance, but the exit poll survey suggests otherwise. The positive UP results means that the BJP, along with allies, will be in a formidable position to form the government at the Centre.

As the mammoth saga comes to an end, here are the latest updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results in UP:

1.49 PM: Here are the latest trends across 11 states that recorded historic voter turnout in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

1.38 PM: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watches Lok Sabha Elections 2019 trends in Lucknow.

1.24 PM: The initial trends appear to be mixed for the Yadav clan of the Samajwadi Party, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's cousins trailing from Firozabad and Badaun seats. In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav is leading by 45,023 votes against Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', according to the Election Commission website. The SP chief's wife, Dimple Yadav, is leading by 5,420 votes over the BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj. --PTI

12.30 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says he congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah for BJP's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. "Modi is now all set to build a New India," says Rajnath Singh.

12.24 PM: SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is leading from Mainpuri. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav are ahead from Azamgarh and Kannauj.

12.13 AM: Party wise Vote share in Uttar Pradesh.

11.59 AM: As per latest trends available for all the 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 292 while INC is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 24, YSRC in 25, Shiv Sena in 20, JDU in 16, BJD in 14 and BSP in 11 constituencies.

11.47 AM: The BJP leads in 55 Lok Sabha seats against SP-BSP ahead on 23 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

11.32 AM: In Varanasi after round 5, Narendra Modi leading over Shalini Yadav by margin of 92,999 votes.

11.15 AM: BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi.

10.59 AM: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trailing from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

10.42 AM: Rajnath Singh leading by more than 50 thousand votes in Lucknow; Hema Malini ahead in Mathura.

10.22 AM: The BJP is leading on 50 seats; SP-BSP ahead on 20 Lok Sabha seats.

10.13 AM: Early election trends show that UP Congress chief Raj Babbar is trailing from Fatehpur Sikri.

9.58 AM: PM Narendra Modi is leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

