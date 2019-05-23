Maharashtra Election Result 2019: BJP leads on all 22 seats, Shiv Sena leading on 18 seats; Congress just 2

The counting of votes has begun and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on all 22 seats in the state of Maharashtra, as per early trends. Shiv Sena, which is contesting in alliance with the saffron party, is leading on 18 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) however is leading on just 2 seats.

The India Today Axis My India had predicted the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to win 38-42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress party which is contesting in alliance with Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was likely to win 6-10 seats, according to exit poll results.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and stands at second place after 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh, which holds the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the country. Voters in the state exercised their right to vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections saw BJP contesting from 25 seats while Shiv Sena fielded its candidates from 23 seats in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Congress party contested from 25 seats while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP fought from 19 Lok Sabha seats. Three Lok Sabha constituencies were left for other UPA allies- YSP, BVA and Swabhimani Paksha.

Several notable candidates had contested from the seats of Nagpur and Mumbai South in Maharashtra. The saffron party had fielded Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency against Nana Patole from the Congress party. Meanwhile, the Mumbai South seat saw Milind Deora of Congress party duke it out against Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won 41 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

