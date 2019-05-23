Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Nitin Gadkari leads from Nagpur, Nana Patole in close chase

Nitin Gadkari of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading from the Nagpur Lok Sabha with a margin of over 3,000 votes, according to early trends. Congress' Nana Patole is running a close second and is currently at over 8,000 votes.

Counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is underway across the country, with trends so far favouring the return of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to power. So far, the NDA is leading on 304 seats, whereas the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is ahead on 119 seats.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is ahead on 23 out of 48 seats, whereas its ally, Shiv Sena is leading on all 18 seats it had contested. This gives the NDA lead on 41 seats in the state. Indian National Congress is ahead only on one seat, whereas the National Congress Party (NCP) is ahead on four seats. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is leading on one seat.

Nagpur is a crucial seat for BJP as the city is home to party's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The seat was held by Congress' Muttemwar Vilasrao Baburaoji between 1998 and 2014. Gadkari won it in the previous Lok Sabha elections by defeating the Congress candidate with a margin of 2,84,848 votes.

The Nagpur Lok Sabha seat falls under the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The constituency voted in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election on April 11, 2019.