Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP's Hema Malini leads against Mahesh Pathak in Mathura

BJP's Hema Malini is leading against the Congress' Mahesh Pathak and Narendra Singh of the RLD from Mathura constituency, as per early trends. RLD is part of the alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Hema Malini, in previous Lok Sabha elections, won the Mathura seat. She defeated a seasoned politician Jayant Chaudhary, who is a Jat leader and the son of Ajit Singh and grandfather Charan Singh, the biggest Jat leaders in recent times.

The former actress had defeated RLD's Chaudhary by over 3 lakh votes. She won with 30.7 per cent vote margin. She was a Rajya Sabha MP between 2003 and 2009.

Malini had contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2014. In 2014 polls, BJP, along with its ally, secured 73 out of the total 80 seats in UP, while the Congress and SP were reduced to two and five seats respectively.

RLD, this time, participated in Lok Sabha election as a part of the larger alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party (SP). RLD is contesting from only three seats in the alliance.

