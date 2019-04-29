Business Today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Here's a list of celebrities who are voting today

Lok sabha election 2019 Phase 4: Mumbai is divided into five constituencies: North, North-Central, North West, North East, South Central and South.

Voting  for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway today. The fourth round voting involves 72 seats spread across nine states. The highlight of this round is Mumbai, the country's financial capital home to India's celebrities. 

Mumbai is divided into five constituencies: North, North-Central, North West, North East, South Central and South. Close to 96 lakh registered voters will exercise their franchise on Monday.

The city is witnessing a contest among some high profile candidates this time, such as actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who is making her debut in politics. Matondkar is contesting from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency of Maharashtra. Another member from the film fraternity is Priya Dutt, daughter of legendary actor Sunil Dutt. Dutt will be contesting from Mumbai north central against BJP's Poonam Mahajan.

From the Mumbai south constituency, two-time MP Milind Deora of Congress is contesting against Shiv Sena  MP Arvind  Sawant.  India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, had also endorsed Deora and appealed to vote for him.

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam who was removed as Mumbai Congress chief this year in March is pitted against Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar from Mumbai Northwest.

With today's voting in 17 seats in Maharashtra, the state will finish its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.  Maharashtra has total 48 Lok sabha seats

In the fourth round, B-town celebrities have come out in great numbers to vote. PM Narendra Modi had recently appealed to top leaders and celebrities to vote and to ask their followers to vote as well.

Here's a list of celebrities who have cast votes in the phase 4 poll:

Veteran actor Rekha voted at polling booth number 283 in Bandra


BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan cast his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon.

BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle.

Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu.

Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar cast her vote at polling booth number 190 in Bandra.

Actor Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu. 

Actress Priyanka Chopra was also seen with inked finger

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were also seen with inked finger at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra.

Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre cast their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle.

Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu.

Actor Kangana Ranaut voted at a polling booth in Khar.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife Renu Namboodiri after casting their vote at polling booth number 167 at M.M.K. College in Bandra.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were also seen with inked finger in Mumbai.

Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol went to cast vote in Vile Parle.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast their vote at a polling booth in Juhu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her inked finger.

Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai.

{blurb}

The seven-phase election will end on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

