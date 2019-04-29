Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Here's a list of celebrities who are voting today

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway today. The fourth round voting involves 72 seats spread across nine states. The highlight of this round is Mumbai, the country's financial capital home to India's celebrities.
Mumbai is divided into five constituencies: North, North-Central, North West, North East, South Central and South. Close to 96 lakh registered voters will exercise their franchise on Monday.
The city is witnessing a contest among some high profile candidates this time, such as actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who is making her debut in politics. Matondkar is contesting from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency of Maharashtra. Another member from the film fraternity is Priya Dutt, daughter of legendary actor Sunil Dutt. Dutt will be contesting from Mumbai north central against BJP's Poonam Mahajan.
From the Mumbai south constituency, two-time MP Milind Deora of Congress is contesting against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, had also endorsed Deora and appealed to vote for him.
Congress' Sanjay Nirupam who was removed as Mumbai Congress chief this year in March is pitted against Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar from Mumbai Northwest.
With today's voting in 17 seats in Maharashtra, the state will finish its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra has total 48 Lok sabha seats
In the fourth round, B-town celebrities have come out in great numbers to vote. PM Narendra Modi had recently appealed to top leaders and celebrities to vote and to ask their followers to vote as well.
Here's a list of celebrities who have cast votes in the phase 4 poll:
Veteran actor Rekha voted at polling booth number 283 in Bandra
#Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/z14VraA06Wâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan cast his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon.
#Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan waits in queue to cast his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon pic.twitter.com/Ji85dcyKNtâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle.
#Mumbai : BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal & his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/V4iXvzhD9Dâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu.
#Mumbai: Veteran actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote at a polling booth in Juhu, in the #Phase4 of #LokSabhaElections2019 . pic.twitter.com/ZNiCksp7FNâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar cast her vote at polling booth number 190 in Bandra.
#Mumbai: Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Mataondkar casts her vote at polling booth number 190 in Bandra. pic.twitter.com/caqMEX9Njkâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Actor Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu.
#Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/6OraiSkWVZâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Actress Priyanka Chopra was also seen with inked finger
This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uYâ PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019
Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were also seen with inked finger at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra.
#Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/jRYwkW8LzXâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre cast their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle.
#Mumbai: Actors Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre after casting their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/cJFwpTtgKAâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu.
#Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher casts his votes at polling booth no.235-240 in Juhu. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/o7ZGITSzrFâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Actor Kangana Ranaut voted at a polling booth in Khar.
#Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth in Khar. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/L4nXhMbyvjâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife Renu Namboodiri after casting their vote at polling booth number 167 at M.M.K. College in Bandra.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife Renu Namboodiri after casting their vote at polling booth number 167 at M.M.K. College in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/H8189p5exfâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were also seen with inked finger in Mumbai.
Maharashtra: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar cast their vote in #Mumbai. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/I4fzIRSjWFâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol went to cast vote in Vile Parle.
Mumbai: BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol after casting their vote in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/tXToH6ek1kâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast their vote at a polling booth in Juhu.
Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast their vote at a polling booth in Juhu. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/BRAxZr1Jkkâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her inked finger.
Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/dg7TvYsyQLâ ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai.
The seven-phase election will end on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.
