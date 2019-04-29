Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Phase 4 registers 64% turnout, WB records 76.47% voting despite violence

The fourth phase of polling in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states has concluded successfully. The fourth phase polling, which had 12.79 crore electors, remained peaceful barring some places. Voting for the eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal ended with 76.47 per cent votes, despite reports of violence and EVM glitches in some areas. Complaints of technical glitches in EVMs and VVPAT machines were reported in some polling booths. The nine states where voters cast their ballots were Bihar (5), Maharashtra (17), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), Jharkhand (3), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), and Jammu and Kashmir (1). The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Dimple Yadav, Milind Deora, Babul Supriyo, Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will be decided in this phase.

8:00pm: "Macchar ko kapde pehenana, haathi ko godh mein jhulana aur tumse sach bulwana asambhav hai Narendra Modi," Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said in Bhopal.

7:45pm: "Just like the British rulers, Didi believes in Divide & Rule. Didi's suppression tactics have led to the closure of jute factories.Hooliganism of trade unions & extortion racket of the Syndicate have ruined the jute industries and the lives of farmers," PM Modi said at a rally.

7:30pm: TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen on violence in Asansol: I have not met my seniors yet and when we will sit together I will know where and why violence took place. Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai. Violence is much less now compared to before.

7:00pm: Jet Airways founder and former chairman Naresh Goyal casted his vote in Mumbai on Monday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. This was Goyal's first public appearance since the Debt-laden Jet Airways halted its operations temporarily after it failed to secure emergency funds.

6:35pm: "Patriotism that was strengthened in this land is being abused in the country. The people of Bengal need to be careful from the people who start rejecting patriotism for vote bank and hesitate in raising slogans of Vande Mataram: PM Modi at a rally in West Bengal.

6:30pm: The BJP has lodged complaints with the Election Commission against AAP candidate Atishi for asking voters to 'vote for criminals rather than the BJP'.

6:25pm: Actor-turned-BJP leader Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol cast their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle in Mumbai.

6:15pm: Estimated voter percentage till 5 PM for the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

6:10pm: EC has issued notice to Union Minister and Begusarai (Bihar) BJP candidate Giriraj Singh for a speech delivered on April 24 in GD College, Begusarai, ANI reported. He had reportedly said "Who don't say Vande Mataram, can't worship motherland. My father and grandfather died by banks of Ganga and did not need a grave. But you need three-arm's-length of land. If you don't do it, the country will never forgive you."

6:00PM: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family members casted their votes at a polling booth in Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road.

5:45PM: "We don't know the ABC of politics but patriotism is in our blood, we will serve the nation. What I did in Bikaner you can go and see, Sunny will also serve the nation," veteran actor Dharmendra said.

5:40PM: Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan sought a report after some voters in Jodhpur leveled charges of bogus voting. Some voters alleged that their votes had already been cast and they were told that nothing can be done now.

5:27PM: Election Commission orders to register FIR against Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol LS seat Babul Supriyo for allegedly trespassing into booth number 199 and threatening a polling agent and an officer.

5:18PM: Estimated voter turnout till 5 pm for the 4th phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election is 50.6 per cent.

5:15PM: Actor Vivek Oberoi and Suresh Oberoi outside a polling booth in Gandhigram in Juhu after casting their votes.

5.13 PM: A graphic representation of voter turnout till 3 PM and voting percentages of previous polls.

5.04 PM: PM Modi in Sreerampur: Didi said she wants to give me rasgulla made of soil & pebbles. Soil of Bengal has essence of greats like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, JC Bose, Netaji, SP Mukherjee & if Modi gets rasgulla made of this holy soil then it will be a 'prasad' for Modi," says the PM.

5.03PM: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha over alleged "booth capturing by BJP". Letter states "BJP goons conducted booth capturing in 12 booths of Bari assembly constituency under Jajpur parliamentary constituency while the polling was going on today." -ANI

4:45PM: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra.

4.37PM: Dear Election Commission, my ink vanished fairly easily. "And I am not the only one," says Congress leader Sanjay Jha.

4.20 PM: Derek O'Brien on PM's remarks: "Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in West Bengal today, said around 40 of TMC MLAs were in contact with the BJP.

4.19PM: "...Central forces had created a reign of terror in the minds of voters and they have also urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of the BJP," alleges TMC.

4.17PM: TMC complains to EC: "This is to bring to your notice that across several parliamentary constituencies having poll today, BJP and their agents are resorting to large-scale intimidation, violence, chaos, and unrest among the electors and thereby disturbing the poll process hugely."

4.03 PM: Estimated voter turnout till 4 PM: 49.54%

Bihar: 44.23 J&K: 8.42% Madhya Pradesh: 55.31% Maharashtra: 41.17% Odisha: 51.54% Rajashtan: 54.19% Uttar Pradesh: 44.16% West Bengal: 66.01% Jharkhand: 56.37%

3.36 PM: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha files nomination from Bihar's Patna Sahib.

3.29 PM: "Voting this year has been so much more special," said Sachin Tendulkar.

3.20 PM: SP has changed its candidate from Varanasi LS Constituency. It has given ticket to Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video last year complaining about quality of food served to soldiers.

3.15 PM: Visuals from booth number 63 in Jammu and Kashmir's Bumthan, Qazigund.

3.10 PM: "Didi, on 23 May when the results will come, lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me," said PM Modi at a rally in Serampore.

2.56 PM: "Goons of TMC are trying their hardest to stop people from voting and attacking BJP workers, they are not letting BJP leaders campaign," said PM Modi at a rally in Serampore, West Bengal.

2.50 PM: TMC letter to EC states, "Central forces have created a reign of terror in minds of voters and have also urged the voters to cast their vote for BJP."

2.45 PM: AAP leader Atishi Marlena has written to the EC complaining of repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Gautam Gambhir.

2.35 PM: In a letter to EC, TMC said that there were various instances where upon instructions from BJP leaders, central forces acted in a manner that is not conducive to free and fair elections in West Bengal.

2.18 PM: Estimated voter turnout till 2 pm is 38.63%.

2.08 PM: "I have voted.... have u?" asks actor Salman Khan.

1.59 PM: Famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar asks his fans to guess something; casts vote along with his family in Mumbai.

1.57 PM: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party led by Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced its support to Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnan in Lucknow. (IANS)

1.55 PM: Former Union minister Jitin Prasada said his sister was unable to vote because her vote had already been cast by the time she reached the polling booth in the Dhaurhara Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

1.53 PM: BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani cast their vote at a polling booth in Versova.

1.50 PM: BJP meets the Election Commission: The BJP says the party raised displeasure over remarks made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

1.46 PM: MP Sushmita Dev says Congress has filed 8 complaints against PM Modi and Amit Shah: "EC can dismiss our complaints but not acting on them is against the law of the land."

1.43 PM: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says this election is a Tsunami election: "This election is now a Tsunami election. North South, East & West, Modi wave has overtaken the country. PM Modi is the tallest leader today in the country."

1.38 PM: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar casts vote in Bandra.

1.30PM: Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's LS candidate from Bhopal, breaks down while meeting Union Minister Uma Bharti in Bhopal; watch video.

1.15 PM: Actor Sanjay Dutt comes out in support of sister Priya Dutt: "I'm here to support my sister. There's no other issue that I voted on. I'm confident that my sister will win. I urge everyone to come out and vote."

1.00 AM: Trinamool Parliamentary delegation to meet the Election Commission at 1.15 PM in Delhi today. Firing by the Central Forces personnel inside a polling booth in Dubrajpur, Birbhum Parliamentary constituency, will be discussed during the meeting.

12.34 PM: An elderly assisted by his relative to cast vote in Begusarai, Bihar.

12.32 PM: TMC women supporters protest in Nanoor of Birbhum district, after BJP opposed TMC supporters who insisted on polling despite absence of central forces.

12.29 PM: Voters felicitated at eco friendly booth in the Darbhanga constituency of Bihar.

12.28 PM: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, after casting his vote in Malabar Hill, says: "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth."

12.22 pM: Here's the latest and updated data on voter turnout till 11AM.

12.09 PM: Actor Kangana Ranaut cast her vote in Khar, Mumbai.

12.08 PM: A lawyer based in Kolkata has moved the Delhi High Court to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from contesting polls. The petitioner says PM Modi didn't disclose in his affidavit the number of criminal cases pending against him.

12.04 PM: A complaint has filed against AAP MP Bhagwant Mann over alleged discrepancies in his nomination affidavit.

12.02 PM: EVM malfunctioning: Samajvadi Party has moved the Election Commission over delay in voting in UP's Kannauj. The voting process was delayed by over two hours due to EVM malfunctioning in the area. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting polls from Kannauj.

11.50 AM: Actor turned politician Sunny Deol files his nomination as the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

11.40 AM: Trinamool Congress has hit back at PM Modi over his comments to India Today that he was disappointed with the role of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "We were also expecting a lot from Mr Modi, we were expecting Rs 15 lakh each and digital India and what not! But he has turned out to be a complete failure. He is only trying to divide the country on the basis of religion. As Gujarat CM he may have been effective but as PM he could not grasp the whole situation," stated Bengal minister Sadhan Pande. Earlier, speaking to india Today, PM Modi had expressed his disappointment over Mamata Banerjee's rise to power in Bengal.

11.33AM: Here's how you can check your name on the voter's list. Also, you can check information about your polling booth and booth level officer through SMS only.

11.30 AM: The Central government has sought time to file a fresh affidavit in the Rafale review petition case and has asked the court to defer the hearing, which was fixed for tomorrow to allow it to file the affidavit.

11.25 AM: Polling percentage in Jharkhand till 11AM: 29.21%

11.15 AM: Voter percentage in Bihar till 11AM: 17.07%. Polls are being held for five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar.

10.53 AM: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes in Bandra.

10.49AM: "Called the Indian Consulate's office here in New York to inquire if there was any facility for people like us to vote (away from home), there wasn't. Please do not forget to vote wherever and whenever you have to. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!" says actor Rishi Kapoor. He has been undergoing medical treatment in New York.

10:41 am: Congress MP Sushmita Dev moves Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws.

BJP to meet Election Commission over Bengal poll violence at 12:30 pm today.

10:32 am: EVMs snatched from booth in Birbhum, Bengal: Reports.

10:31 am:Forex, commodity including metal and bullion markets too will not see any trading activity today on account of Lok Sabha poll in Mumbai.

10.30AM: BSE, NSE closed today on account of polling for Lok Sabha election in Mumbai.

10.25AM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan today for three public rallies.

10.17AM: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

10.14AM: An estimated 10.94 per cent of the 45.26 lakh electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of polling on Monday in three Lok Sabha constituencies of Jharkhand, in the first phase of elections in the state. Voters queued up before booths in Lohardaga (ST), Palamu (SC) and Chatra constituencies since early morning, as polling began at 7 am, an election official said. A large number of the women electorate were seen in urban areas of Palamu and Mandar in Lohardaga constituency, they said. (PTI)

9.58AM: Polling percentage till 9 AM.

Maharashtra (17): 6.82% Madhya Pradesh (6): 11.11% Odisha (6): 9% West Bengal (8): 16.90%

9.56AM: Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene says "let's do our duty and vote for India".

9.52AM: Several reports of EVM malfunctioning have been reported in Odisha too. The polling process has been delayed due to EVM glitches in Bhadrak constituency and Bhandaripokhari Assembly constituency.

9.45AM: "This is the moment that matters. Every vote is a voice that counts," says actor Priyanka Chopra.

9.43AM: Several reports of clashes between TMC workers and QRF and security personnel in Asansol. Police lathicharge the protesters.

9.37AM: Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at a polling booth in Asansol; watch video.

9.35AM: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo says "Mamata Banerjee is scared". Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there's no BJP polling agent here.

9.32AM: Villagers have boycotted polls at Jemua's polling booth number 222 and 226 in Asansol due to the absence of central forces at the polling station.

9.18AM: Checkout the number of constituencies in each state polling today. Over 1 lakh 40 thousand polling booths have been put in place to ensure smooth polling.

9.15AM: Polling for the first phase of the three Naxal affected constituencies in Jharkhand will be held today.

9.13AM: Police lathicharge protesters in Jemua, Asansol.

9.12AM: Certificates have been given to first PWD voters and first time voters.

9.07AM: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 189 & 196 of Chhibramau area in Kannauj after a glitch in EVM was detected. (ANI)

8.52AM: BJP accuses TMC workers of capturing booths in Krishnanagar, Chapra. "Booth numbers 197/198, 102, 19 to 35, 67-71 in Chapra, booth no. 62 (Bikrampur), 240 (Dogachi), booth no. 121/122 (Kanainagar) under Krishananagar LS Constituency has been captured by TMC goons," says Kalyan Chaubey, BJP MP candidate from Krishnanagar constituency, Nadia, West Bengal.

8.45AM: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai after a glitch in EVM was detected. (ANI)

8.43AM: BJP MP candidate from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj casts his vote at a polling station in Unnao; Congress MP candidate from Farrukhabad, Salman Khurshid, was also among early morning voters.

8.36AM: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara.

8.33AM: BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal and his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

8.28AM: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote in Mumbai.

8.26AM: Decide what kind of politics you want, says CPM candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. "Please vote and strengthen the democracy."

8.23AM: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra.

8.00AM: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das waits in queue before casting his vote in Mumbai.

7.59AM: BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan casts her vote at polling booth number 48 in Worli.

7.56AM: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje after casting her vote. "You must participate actively in this great festival of democracy. Vote this morning between 7 am and 6 pm, and motivate others to vote," she said.

7.53AM: Industrialist Anil Ambani after casting his vote at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

7.55AM: Actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan, who is contesting on the BJP ticket from UP's Gorakhpur, arrives to cast his vote in Goregaon.

7.47AM: Lok Sabha Polls 2019 at a glance.

Total voters 12.83 crore

Polling stations: 1.40 lakh

Total contestants: 961

Female voters: 6.08 crore

Total states/UT going to poll: 9

7.38AM: Early morning voters in Bihar. Five Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in the state in phase 4 of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

7.32AM: Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, which is a part of Anantnag Parliamentary seat, will also go to polls today. A tight security arrangement have been put in place in the militancy-hit area.

7.26AM: Apart from phase 4 polling for the 2019 General Election, voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha and MP.

7.25AM: Phase 4 of voting will come to an end in Odisha and Maharashtra today.

7.23AM: The BJP and its allies had swept 56 of these 71 seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and six each for TMC and BJD.

7.20AM: Here are the latest visuals from outside a polling booth in Kendrapara in Odisha. Six Lok Sabha seats are going to polls in the BJD-ruled state today.

7.19AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a "special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise".

Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases.



Edited by Manoj Sharma