Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase 5: Rajasthan votes today; BJP, Congress to fight for 12 seats

Rajasthan is one of the states that are voting today in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. As the elections are proceeding towards its end, Rajasthan is wrapping up its polls with today's round. Elections are being conducted in the western state in two phases. The second and last phase of Rajasthan, being conducted in Phase 5 is witnessing polling in 12 constituencies. The constituencies that are going to the polls today are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dusa and Nagaur. The first phase of Rajasthan elections was conducted on April 29.

Rajasthan is a pivotal state in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, especially as Congress snatched it from the BJP in the Assembly Elections in December 2018. While Congress is determined to keep its hold in the state, BJP that had won all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, will look to recreate its magic.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Major parties in Rajasthan

National parties, BJP and Congress are the main contenders in Rajasthan. Contenders from smaller parties like BSP and AAP are also in the fray for the 12 Lok Sabha seats that are up for grabs.

BJP, Congress and BSP have fielded 25 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections, while AAP has fielded 22 candidates. CPM, CPI (M) and AITC are some of the other parties in this election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajasthan candidates

One of the biggest fights in the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Rajasthan is between Jaipur Rural incumbent BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore and Padma Shri awardee and Olympic gold medalist Krishna Poonia, who is contesting from Congress.

Savita Meena from Dausa, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur, Jyoti Khandelwal from Jaipur, Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural, Bharatram Meghwal from Ganganagar and Madan Gopal Meghwal from Bikaner are some of the Congress candidates in Phase 5.

BJP's Nihal Chand Chauhan in Ganganagar, Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner, Rajyavardhan Rathore in Jaipur Rural, Jaskaur Meena from Dausa and Hanuman Baniwal from Nagaur are some of the ruling party's candidates.

In Phase 5 of the General Elections, 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states are going to the polls. The states are Uttar Pradesh (14 parliamentary constituencies), Rajasthan (12), Madhya Pradesh (7), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be declared on May 23.

