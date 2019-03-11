Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here's how to check your name on voter's list

With the announcement of the Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, the Election Commission has set in motion the biggest democratic exercise in the world involving nearly 90 crore voters to cast ballots and choose the next Prime Minister.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11, followed by counting of votes on May 23. The elections to the world's largest democracy will be held for 543 seats on nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country.

In order to cast your vote, all you need to have is voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India with names on the electoral rolls. Therefore, it is important to check whether your name is present on the voter list or not ahead of the elections.

Here's How to check your name on the voter's list

Step 1: Log on to the National Voter Services Portal's Electoral Search page (NVSP).

Step 2: You can check your name on the voter's list by entering your details or by putting in your Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number.

In case you don't have Voter identity card

Step 1: Log on to the NSVP Electoral Search page.

Step 2: Click on search by details and put up your details, such as name, gender, age, Assembly Constituency, etc as mentioned on the page.

Step 3: Based on your details, a result will pop up which will mean that your name is in the voter's list. In case, there is no pop-up, it means your name is probably missing on the voter's list.

The Election Commission of India has launched Voter Helpline Mobile app to provide convenience of finding names in the electoral roll, submitting online forms, checking the status of the application, filing complaints and receiving the reply on their mobile app. All forms, results, candidate affidavit, press notes, voter awareness and important instructions are available through the mobile app.

Users can also call 1950 and obtain information about voter details in the electoral roll, check for the status of enrollment application and also lodge grievance.

