Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Tough contest in Puri; BJP's Sambit Patra leads against BJD's Pinaki Mishra

BJP candidate Sambit Patra is leading in a close contest against sitting BJD MP Pinaki Mishra in Puri seat, one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha, according to early trends.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, sitting lawmaker Mishra defeated the Congress candidate Sucharita Mohanty by a huge margin of 25 per cent votes. Mishra got 5,23,161 votes as compared to 2,59,800 received by Mohanty. The BJP's Ashok Sahu settled at third spot with 2,15,763 votes.

Puri has been a stronghold of the BJD and since 1998 this constituency has been represented by a member of the state-based political party.

According to the India Today Axis My India Exit Poll results, BJP is set to win anywhere between 15 and 19 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. The BJD will get only 2-6 seats, while the Congress will get one seat at most in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the exit poll predicted.

Odisha went for the Lok Sabha polling in four phases, starting from the Vidarbha region on April 11, which saw lower voter turnout due to Cyclone Fani.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput went to election in the first phase of the general polls on April 11 while Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska went to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Meanwhile, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska went for polling in the third phase on April 23 and the remaining constituencies--Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur-went to elections in the fourth phase on April 29.

