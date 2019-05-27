PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath; holds public meeting with BJP workers

After a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to thank the people for bestowing their faith in him. This is the PM's first visit to his constituency after his win by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes in the General Elections.

The Prime Minister visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered his prayers on Monday morning. It will be followed by a meeting with BJP workers. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple that livestreamed visuals from inside as PM Modi offers prayers.

PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday, "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me."

Earlier today, PM Modi paid a tribute Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary saying, "We remember his contributions to our nation." PM Modi visited his home state Gujarat, where he sought the blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence.

3:38pm: The four newly-elected MLAs in Goa would be sworn in on Tuesday, state Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo has said. In the recent bypolls held in four seats of the state, BJP's Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte and Joshua D'Souza won from Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa, respectively, while Congress nominee Atanasio Monserrate emerged victorious in Panaji.

All of them will be administered the oath of office in the Assembly complex at 11 am on Tuesday, Lobo said. The Panaji Assembly bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March, while the death of sitting BJP MLA Francis D'Souza necessitated the bypoll in Mapusa.

The bypolls in Shiroda and Mandrem became necessary following the resignation of their sitting Congress MLAs.

Following the declaration of the bypoll results last week, the BJP is now the single largest party with 17 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, followed by the Congress which has 15 legislators.

Besides, the House has three MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, three Independents and one legislator each of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the NCP.

3:29pm: "Tejashwi Yadav should resign from the post of Leader of Opposition as people are fed up of dynasty politics. I won't take names but there are many MLAs who are feeling suffocated now," RJD Rebel leader Mahesh Yadav.

3:25pm: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir calls attack on Muslim man deplorable.

âIn Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap,chant Jai Shri Ramâ.

It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes âà¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥, à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤£ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥â & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song âà¤ à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤â in Delhi 6. â Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 27, 2019

3:07pm: Makkal Needhi Maiam President and veteran actor Kamal Haasan has been invited for the swearing in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi on May 30.

3:03pm: "G Parameshwara will remain as the Deputy Chief Minister till the Prime Minister takes oath, after that he will not be minister and this government will not remain in power as it will collapse next month after 10th June," said KN Rajanna Congress leader and Former MLA.

2:45pm: Stunned by the defeat of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar and Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha election, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad gave up meals after the declaration of poll results on May 23 for two days.However, the former Bihar CM had a meal yesterday after doctors' request.

2:32pm: In its statement, Congress said, "Congress party expects everyone including media to respect the sanctity of a closed door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted."

2:30pm: The Congress Party has issued a statement on the CWC meet, which was held on May 25 Saturday. The party said,"CWC held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual."

2:00pm: PM congratulated BJP workers for victory in 2019 Lok sabha election. He said, 'perfect synergy' between govt and party managed to defeat mathematics in the elections. 'For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak,' said PM Modi to party workers.

He further added, 'Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry.'

1:50 pm: BJP workers being killed for their ideology in West Bengal, says PM Modi in Varanasi.

1:41pm: "We have the most number of seats in Karnataka still we are Hindi heartland party?" asked PM Modi at a public meeting in Varanasi.

PM Modi: Political pundits say BJP is a Hindi heartland party.We have the most number of seats in Karnataka still we are Hindi heartland party? We are running Govt for years in Goa, the whole northeast, Assam, Ladakh everywhere we are governing or winning, still Hindi heartland? pic.twitter.com/2lBRny0loB â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

1:35pm: Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offers to resign from his post after he lost elections from Gurdaspur: ANI.

1:17pm: "None of our MLAs will switch to BJP. They (BJP) have tried it (to topple government) in the past, they will also try it in the future but this government will complete its full term," said Karnataka minister MB Patil.

1:15pm: The 17th Lok Sabha's first session is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15, sources have said. The dates of the first Parliament session are expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31, a day after Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of the country for a second term, they said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on June 6, the first day of the session. A pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha is also likely to be appointed the same day.

The pro-tem speaker will administer the oath of office to all the newly elected MPs before the speaker's election expected on June 10, the sources said.

Following the appointment of the speaker, both houses will take up the motion of thanks on which Modi will give his reply.

The president will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union council of ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 pm, an official communique said.

1:13pm: "The supporters in Kashi didn't weigh the elections on the scales of win-loss. They considered this a festival of 'Lok shiksha', 'Lok sampark', 'Lok sangrah', 'Lok samarpan'," said PM Modi at a public address in Varanasi.

12:59pm: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his comments that the country is not ready to deal with its population explosion and for suggesting measures like limiting voting rights to two children only. "There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention? That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn't mean Narendra Modi lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi was re-elected from Hyderabad constituency in the recent Lok Sabha election.

The yoga guru on Sunday opined that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third children onwards.

12:51pm: "Rarely is a candidate so relaxed, as I was, during elections and the results. Your hardwork was the reason for it. I was relaxed so I went to Kedarnath," said PM Modi.

12:50pm: "I had spoken to workers of Varanasi. All of you had ordered me that I can't set foot in Varanasi for a month. The nation might elected me as the PM but for you, I am a worker. For me, your order was the priority," said PM Modi.

12:48pm: "As I am a worker of the BJP party, I try to fulfill the demands put forth by the other workers as well as the party," said PM Modi.

12:46pm: Delhi CM holds cabinet meeting.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with with his cabinet to review the development work going on in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/FoHeb6oyYW â ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

12:45pm: "All of you are very fortunate that the workers of Kashi have received a representative like Modi ji," said Amit Shah.

12:34pm: Congress pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

The passing of India's first PM, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru was a devastating moment for the country & the world. He was one of the most loved world leaders, unmatched in moral stature & visionary leadership. pic.twitter.com/xuD6v2eLct â Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2019

12:33pm: "There must rarely be a campaign where candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing nomination until voting, trusting his voters. People saw Varanasi's BJP workers asked him (PM) not to come. Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi and that trust was rightly placed," said BJP chief Amit Shah at a public address.

12:20pm: BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Varanasi.

12:18pm: The BJP's massive win in Uttar Pradesh has paved the way for the first reshuffle of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers as three ministers have won the Lok Sabha election creating vacancies in the state Cabinet. Also, a vacancy was created after disgruntled minister and SBSP leader O P Rajbhar was sacked by the chief minister for his outburst against his senior NDA partner, the BJP.

The ruling party is likely to reward its leaders for their hard work during the general election campaigning which resulted in it winning 62 seats, BJP sources said. This would be the first cabinet reshuffle since Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

Adityanath had indicated during an interview to PTI that a cabinet reshuffling was very much on the cards and he was likely to take a decision soon.

"We will do it (Cabinet expansion). We will do everything as and when time comes. We will do everything in the interest of the state," he had said.

"Mahendra Singh was the party's in-charge in Assam, where the BJP had won nine out of 14 Lok Sabha seats. After the elections were over in Assam, he was assigned the task of organising the roadshow of BJP chief Amit Shah in Amethi and Gorakhpur. Both the roadshows were highly successful," a senior UP BJP leader told PTI.

12:00pm: People got on to rooftops to catch a glimpse of PM Modi who will be sworn as prime minister for a second term this week, as his cavalcade moved to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Many people threw rose petals and flowers at the cavalcade.

11:45am: "Let them drop, I don't mind. I'm ready for the party to sack me from my post. If I am capable let them make me continue, otherwise I don't want any post," said DC Thammanna, Karnataka Minister when asked if he will be dropped from the state cabinet.

11:30am: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr Ajoy Kumar offers to resign from his post after the party won only one parliamentary seat in the state.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Dr Ajoy Kumar offers to resign from his post after the party won only one parliamentary seat in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NPS0xh6uPd â ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

11:00am: Visuals from inside Kashi.

10:57am: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. BJP President Amit Shah also present. pic.twitter.com/K064Ar0a1S â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

10:39am: PM Modi on his way to Varanasi.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple. pic.twitter.com/LeXDCbILQY â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

10:35am: PM Modi's cavalcade on its way to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

#WATCH Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people on his way to Kashi Vishwanath temple. pic.twitter.com/BIeoXzlwua â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

10:33am: Congress leaders on Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi and Congress President @RahulGandhi paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WRq60m0MhZ â Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2019

10:30am: "Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships," said Rahul Gandhi in his tribute to Pandit Nehru.

Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships.



On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Jiâs contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years ð®ð³ â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2019

10:28am: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru.

Remembering Indiaâs first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehruâs contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him. â Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2019

10:25am: P S Golay takes oath as chief minister of Sikkim.

10:14am: Security beefed up at Varanasi.

Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/VObjmcgJ5E â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

10:10am: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sent a message to PM Modi, reminding him of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said, "Ram ka kaam has to be done."

10:08am: Visuals from the city.

Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/fzqVt2h1AN â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

10:04am: Visuals from outside Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Visuals from outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple where PM Narendra Modi will offer prayer today. pic.twitter.com/Xz5hT4DAUW â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

10:02am: PM Modi arrives at Varanasi.

9:59am: PM Modi paid his tributes to Pandit Nehru on his death anniversary.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

9:55am: Varanasi decked up for PM's visit.

Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. pic.twitter.com/7ommYJHrfD â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019

9:45am: Former PM Manmohan Singh pays his tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru.

Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari pay tribute to first PM of India #JawaharlalNehru, at Shantivan, on his death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/EZgqjwQ6xe â ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

9:30am: Sonia and Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Pandit Nehru on his death anniversary.