Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019: Modi wave propels BJP in Assam

The Modi wave seems to have arrived at the Northeast with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The PM Modi-led BJP is leading in Assam in almost all the constituencies. In the mix is Asom Gana Parishad that is also faring well in the state. The BJP-AGP alliance in the Northeastern state appears to have created a dent for the Congress. The early trends of Guwahati, Mangaldoi and Silchar constituencies are yet to be revealed by the Election Commission.

This is very telling in a state reeling under the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The BJP joined forces with AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) before the election. AGP had initially left the BJP alliance on January 8 after the citizenship bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. However, three AGP ministers had resumed office before the election.

As per early trends, BJP has got a head-start across the country. Even in the other Northeastern states, the BJP seems to have taken a lead. In West Bengal, the fight between BJP and TMC is very tight.

According to the exit polls released on the last phase of polling, BJP is expected to return to power. As per the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is expected to win around 339-365 seats, while the Congress party is expected to settle for 77-108 seats.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 that started on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw around 900 million voters exercising their right to vote and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

