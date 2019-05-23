'Smriti...who?' Priyanka Gandhi's remark comes back to bite as Smiti Irani beats Rahul Gandhi

"Smriti...who?" was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's response to a question about Smriti Irani, who was contesting election against her brother, Rahul, in Amethi back in 2014. During a road show, Priyanka, campaigning for Rahul Gandhi, had taken potshots at Smriti Irani by refusing to acknowledge her candidature against her brother.

This comment has come back to haunt the Congress party after its president Rahul Gandhi lost its home turf Amethi to Union minister Smriti Irani in a close contest. The video is trending on social media today after Irani's victory.

Many lauded the fighting spirit of Smriti Irani and took a dig at the Congress party for dismal performance in the election. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Every historic election has totems in public memory of how countries change. In this historic victory of @narendramodi I was watching RG concede defeat to @smritiirani in Amethi and I remembered this 'Smriti, who?' video. Story of how India changed. https://t.co/gF9Ftl8HDE - HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) May 23, 2019

In 2014 at Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra laughed & responded "Smriti, who?" on being asked about Smriti Irani by a reporter. Hope she has got her answer by now. #à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°_à¤à¤¾_à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤° - Pratik Bharti (@Bharti_Ji90a01) May 23, 2019

Priyanka had also targeted Irani alleging that she was an outsider and did not care about the voters of Amethi.

Amethi, until now, had been a Congress bastion. Sonia Gandhi also represented this seat in 1999 when she won against BJP's Sanjay Singh by a clear margin of 48.07%.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes, but the margin had shrunk drastically to 12.33%. Gandhi had won the Amethi seat in 2009 by a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi who fought from two seats won from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad was seen as a backup plan in case he lost from Amethi.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: PM terms BJP's victory the biggest event in democratic world

Also Read: Election Result 2019: Why Modi 2.0 will make India a stronger military power

Also Read: What Modi 2.0 could mean for the Indian pharma industry?