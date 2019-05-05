Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase 5: Bihar votes today; BJP-JD U, Cong-RJD to fight for 5 seats

After completion of polling in 19 constituencies, five Lok Sabha seats of Bihar will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 6, where ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance faces a challenge from RJD-Congress led 'Mahagathbandhan' (or Grand Alliance).

The grand alliance contending in the Bihar election includes five-parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAM Secular), and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Campaigning for five parliamentary constituencies namely Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur ended on Saturday, and over 87.66 lakh voters will decide the fate of 82 candidates including 6 women.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won all these five seats.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, there are 87.66 lakh voters in these five seats, out of which 46.78 lakh are males, 40.88 lakh females and 225 third gender voters. 8,899 polling stations have been set up in the state.

An interesting contest will be seen in Muzaffarpur, where VIP party debutant Raj Bhusgan Choudhary Nishad, a medical doctor by training, will take on BJP's sitting MP Ajay Nishad.

In Madhubani, BJP MP Hukum Dev Narayan's son Ashok Yadav will be in contest against mahagathbandhan candidate Badri Purbe of the VIP. In 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Hukum Dev Narayan defeated RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui with a 2.39 per cent vote margin, retaining the seat for a third consecutive time.

The fifth phase of election will decide the fate of the former minister of Bihar Sunil Kumar Pintu of the JD(U) and Arjun Rai of the RJD in Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat. In 2014 Parliamentary elections, Ram Kumar Sharma of the RLSP defeated his rival Sitaram Yadav of RJD by nearly 15,000 votes.

The Hajipur constituency is expected to witness a close contest between Pashupati Kumar Paras of the LJP and ShivChancier Ram of the RJD.

In the last general elections, LJP's chief Ramvilas Paswan defeated his rival Sanjeev Prasad Toni by a margin of 2,25,500 votes.

In Saran constituency, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the sitting BJP MP, will be in fray against former Bihar minister and RJD candidate Chandrika Rai.

The four phases of the 17th Lok Sabha election concluded for 19 out of 40 seats in the state, with a total voter turnout of just 53 per cent in the first phase, 63 per cent in phase two, 60 per cent in third phase and 59 per cent in phase four. Lok Sabha election is being conducted in seven phases in Bihar between April 11 and May 19 for which results will be declared on May 23.