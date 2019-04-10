Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 1 of voting starts Today; watch live TV coverage on polling Updates

The much awaited 2019 Lok Sabha election is all set to start in a few hours. The seven-phased Lok Sabha election will begin from April 11 and will continue till May 19. In the Phase -1 Lok Sabha election, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories.
The voting process will commence at 7 am in the morning and will end at 6 pm in the evening on Thursday. However, among the northeastern states, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura West can exercise their franchise between 7am-5pm, while Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7am-4pm.
Among the key leaders standing for Phase -1 Lok Sabha election are - Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), General VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar).
States and Union Territories that will be casting vote on Thursday are:
Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Breif details about phase 1 election state:wise:
Andhra PradeshNo of polling stations: 2202
Candidates contesting: 12
Lok Sabha constituencies: 2
Arunachal PradeshNo of polling stations: 45,920
Candidates contesting: 319
Lok Sabha constituencies: 25
Assam
No of polling stations: 9,574
Candidates contesting: 41
Lok Sabha constituencies: 5
Bihar
No of polling stations: 7,486
Candidates contesting: 44
Lok Sabha constituencies: 4
Chhattisgarh
No of polling stations: 1878
Candidates contesting: 7
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Jammu and Kashmir
No of polling stations: 3,489
Candidates contesting: 33
Lok Sabha constituencies: 2
Maharashtra
No of polling stations: 14,731
Candidates contesting: 122
Lok Sabha constituencies: 7
Manipur
No of polling stations: 3,167
Candidates contesting: 8
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Meghalaya
No of polling stations: 3,167
Candidates contesting: 9
Lok Sabha constituencies: 2
Mizoram
No of polling stations: 1,300
Candidates contesting: 6
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Nagaland
No of polling stations: 2,227
Candidates contesting: 4
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Odisha
No of polling stations:7,233
Candidates contesting:26
Lok Sabha constituencies:4
Sikkim
No of polling stations: 567
Candidates contesting: 11
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Telangana
No of polling stations: 34,603
Candidates contesting: 443
Lok Sabha constituencies: 17
Tripura
No of polling stations: 1,679
Candidates contesting: 13
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Uttar Pradesh
No of polling stations: 16,633
Candidates contesting: 96
Lok Sabha constituencies: 8
Uttarakhand
No of polling stations: 11,235
Candidates contesting: 52
Lok Sabha constituencies: 5
West Bengal
No of polling stations: 3,844
Candidates contesting: 18
Lok Sabha constituencies: 2
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
No of polling stations: 406
Candidates contesting: 15
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
Lakshadweep
No of polling stations: 51
Candidates contesting: 6
Lok Sabha constituencies: 1
