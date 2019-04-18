Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: Assam votes today; Congress, BJP to fight for 5 seats

Lok Sabha Election 2019: India is currently in the process of electing its next government. Phase 2 of the General Elections is taking place today, April 18. Thirteen states, including Assam, are going to the polls and will see citizens voting across 97 constituencies. This is Assam's second round of polling.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are being conducted in Assam in three phases. The first phase of the polls in the state was conducted on April 11, and the third phase will be conducted on April 23.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates for constituencies in Assam

The second phase on April 18 will see polling in Karimganj, Silchar, autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nagaon constituencies. AIUDF's Radheshyam Biswas is the current MP from Karimganj, Congress' Sushmita Dev is the MP from Silchar, Biren Singh Engti holds the seat in autonomous district, BJP's Ramen Deka is the MP from Mangaldoi and BJP's Rajen Gohain from Nagaon.

The third phase on April 23 will see elections conducted in Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati. The MPs in these constituencies are AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal, independent candidate Naba Kumar Saraniya, AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal and Bijoya Chakravarty respectively.

Phase 1 saw elections conducted in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Kaliabor.

Major parties and seats

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the biggest players in Assam. The state used to be a stronghold of the Congress party but voted the BJP to power in the last elections. Sarbananda Sonowal was then named the Chief Minister of the state.

Asom Gana Parishad that used to be a force to reckon with has been moved to the sidelines. However, AGP has joined forces with BJP for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Other prominent players are All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Some of the key candidates to look out for in the state are former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bobbeeta Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, BJP's Queen Ojha, AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal. Ajmal is also one of the formidable opponents of the national parties.

BJP-AGP, Congress, BPF and AIUDF will be fighting for the 5 seats that are up for grabs in Phase 2.

The states that are going to polls in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha election 2019 are: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Puducherry.

