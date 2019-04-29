Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Here's a list of celebrities who are voting today

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls is underway today. The fourth round voting involves 72 seats spread across nine states. The highlight of this round is Mumbai, the country's financial capital home to India's celebrities.

Mumbai is divided into five constituencies: North, North-Central, North West, North East, South Central and South. Close to 96 lakh registered voters will exercise their franchise on Monday.

The city is witnessing a contest among some high profile candidates this time, such as actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who is making her debut in politics. Matondkar is contesting from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency of Maharashtra. Another member from the film fraternity is Priya Dutt, daughter of legendary actor Sunil Dutt. Dutt will be contesting from Mumbai north central against BJP's Poonam Mahajan.

From the Mumbai south constituency, two-time MP Milind Deora of Congress is contesting against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, had also endorsed Deora and appealed to vote for him.

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam who was removed as Mumbai Congress chief this year in March is pitted against Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar from Mumbai Northwest.

With today's voting in 17 seats in Maharashtra, the state will finish its four-phased polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Maharashtra has total 48 Lok sabha seats

In the fourth round, B-town celebrities have come out in great numbers to vote. PM Narendra Modi had recently appealed to top leaders and celebrities to vote and to ask their followers to vote as well.

Here's a list of celebrities who have cast votes in the phase 4 poll:

Veteran actor Rekha voted at polling booth number 283 in Bandra

Salman Khan casts his vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra, Mumbai.

{blurb}

The seven-phase election will end on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4 Live: Violence in West Bengal's Asansol; Babul Supriyo's car vandalised

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 4 voting on April 29; FAQs, voting for 71 seats