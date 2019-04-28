Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Rajasthan votes today; BJP, Congress to fight for 13 seats

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: The state of Rajasthan is voting today. Polling is being done for 13 seats in the state in this phase out of a total 25 parliamentary seats. Voting for the rest 12 seats will be done in the 5th phase in the state on May 6.

According to PIB, 115 candidates are contesting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats. As per the data available made available, 25776993 voters, including 13300801 males, 12476052 females and 140 third gender voters will cast their votes in Phase 4. 28182 Polling stations have been set up in place for smooth conduct of polls in this Phase.

The constituencies that will vote in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 are- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran.

In Jodhpur, the key contestants in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who will fight against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, belonging to Congress party. BJP's Shekhawat had beaten Chandresh Kumari of Congress by a margin of over four lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress had outperformed BJP in the recently held Assembly polls in 2018 in Rajasthan. The party won 99 seats and made chose Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister of the state.

In the Lok Sabha constituency of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP who also is a sitting MP from the constituency will fight against Namo Narain Meena of Congress.

While the BJP is fielding 13 candidates, the Congress is also fielding 13 candidates, Bahujan Samaj Party with 10 candidates, Indian Peoples Green Party- 2 candidates, Ambedkarite Party of India- 7 candidates, Rashtriya Kranti Party- 1 candidate, Shivsena- 4 candidates, Indian Indira Congress (R)- 1 candidate, Proutist Sarva Samaj- 2 candidates, Bhartiya Tribal Party- 4 candidates, Bahujan Mukti Party- 3 candidates, Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party- 1 candidate, Communist Party of India- 2 candidates, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star- 1 candidate, Marxist Communist Party of India (United)- 1 candidate, Satya Bahumat Party- 2 candidate, Right to Recall Party- 2 candidate, Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party- 1 candidate, Aarakshan Virodhi Party- 1 candidate, Bhartiya Kisan Party- 1 candidate.

Rajasthan is a pivotal state in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 as Congress had wrested it from BJP in the Assembly elections of December 2018. While Congress is hoping to repeat its win this time too, the BJP which had won all the 25 seats in 2014 is expecting to sweep Rajasthan in these elections as well.

It would be interesting to see if the BJP can reverse the 2018 election losses in the state of Rajasthan.