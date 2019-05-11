Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 6: Delhi votes today for 7 Lok Sabha seats

Voting for Lok Sabha election 2019 in seven constituencies in Delhi is being held today. This is the sixth phase of polling in the country and with no alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress; this constituency will witness a three-way battle. Voting will be held in Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi. All these 7 seats are currently held by BJP. There are about 1.43 crore voters in the national capital.

Chandni Chowk will see four-time Lok Sabha MP and a veteran Congress leader, Jai Prakash Agarwal, take on the Aim Aadmi Party's Pankaj Gupta and the Bharatiya's Janata Party's Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Dr. Harsh Vardhan won this seat in 2014 defeating the AAP. BJP got 4,37,938 of the total of 9,81,863 votes polled. INC had won the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

In North East Delhi, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will take on BJP's Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey. Dikshit governed Delhi as CM for 15 years till 2013 whereas Aam Aadmi Party's Dilip Pandey will be making his debut in the elections. According to the chief electoral office, there are around 22.89 lakh voters in the North-East Lok Sabha constituency, and of these, nearly 12.52 lakh are male voters while there are over 10.37 lakh female voters.

Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely, ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir of BJP and AAP's Atishi Marlena will be fighting it out in East Delhi. In 2014, Maheish Girri of BJP won in this seat after defeating AAP. The constituency covers areas east of the Yamuna and has a large population, including Seelampur, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar and Preet Vihar.

In South Delhi, AAP's Raghav Chadha is locked in a three-cornered fight between outgoing BJP MP Ramesh Bhiduri and boxing champion Vijender Singh, who is now the Congress candidate. The constituency comprises 10 Delhi Vidhan Sabha segments - Chattarpur, Palam, Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Tughlaqabad and Badarpur.

The unreserved Lok Sabha seat of New Delhi will see BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi go against Ajay Maken of Congress and Brijesh Goyal of AAP. In 2014, Meenakashi Lekhi won in this seat by defeating AAP's Ashish Khetan by 1,62,708 votes.

North West Delhi, SC reserved seat, will see singer Hans Raj Hans of BJP take on Gugan Singh Ranga of AAP. Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia, who is former MLA and one of the Working Presidents of Delhi Congress, is also in contention from North West Delhi. The assembly segments in this Lok Sabha seat are Nepela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri and Rohini.

West Delhi is an important seat as the party that has won it since 1977 has gone on to form the government. Parvesh Varma of BJP will take on Congress' Mahabal Mishra and AAP's debutant Balbir Singh Jhakhar. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency comprises of Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh.

