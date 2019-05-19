Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: How to vote, how to use EVM-VVPAT and how to vote without voter ID

The last and the 7th phase pf voting process has started with voting commencing at 7 am in the morning today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies are going to the polls in this phase across seven states and one union territory. The states and UT going to the polls today are Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Uttar Pradesh (13), Himachal Pradesh (4) and Chandigarh (1). The results will be announced on May 23.

How to vote?

In order to cast your vote, all you need to have is voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India with names on the electoral rolls. Therefore, it is important to check whether your name is present on the voter list or not ahead of the elections.

A person can only vote if his/her name appears on the Voter List. Voters can also find information on Polling booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.

Voting process at polling booth

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

How to vote using EVM-VVPAT

EVM stands for Electronic Voting Machine and VVPAT stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). At first when you enter the polling booth, the first polling officer will check your ID. Then the second polling officer will mark your finger with indelible ink and give you a paper slip. You're then required to deposit your slip with the third polling officer. You'll then be directed towards the the polling booth. Mobile phones, cameras and other such gadgets are not allowed inside the booth. Once you enter the polling booth, press the ballot button on the EVM next to the symbol of the candidate of your choice. VVPAT window will now display a slip. This is for you to ensure that the machine has registered your vote against the right candidate.

Documents to use when you don't have Voter ID

To cast vote, every voter is required to carry voter slip along with their voter identification card that is issued by the Election Commissioner. But in case you don't have the voter ID card you can still vote. Here's the list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs