"PM Modi not at all invincible. Don't forget 2004," says Sonia Gandhi

"PM Modi is not at all invincible", Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told media during her roadshow in Rae Bareli today. The UPA chairperson today filed her nomination paper for the Lok Sabha election.

'Don't forget 2004. Vajpayee Ji was invincible, but we won', said Gandhi further, reminding how the Congress won the elections 15 years ago.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led the BJP government, was defeated in 2004 by Sonia-led Congress, despite predictions that he would win another term with his 'India Shining' campaign.

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi performed an elaborate 'havan' at the Congress Central office in Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present with their mother during the ritual.

The Lok Sabha election for the Rae Bareli consituency will be held in the sixth phase on May 6.

Sonia Gandhi is contesting against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, who left Congress party last year.

Sonia Gandhi has won the Rae Bareli Lok sabha seat five times - in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.

