Patna Sahib Election Results 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad wins against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha

IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has won in Bihar from the Patna Sahib constituency against two-time MP Shatrughan Sinha. According to Election Commission's (EC) website, Prasad defeated Sinha by a margin of 2,78,198 ballots. The IT and Law Minister won 5,95,490 votes, while Sinha won 3,17,292 votes.

This was the first time Prasad contested a Lok Sabha election. He has been a Rajya Sabha member for the past four terms. Prasad was a union minister in the Vajpayee government too. He was made a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar in 2000.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad leads in Patna Sahib; Shatrughan Sinha trails

Shatrughan Sinha, on the other hand, is a dissident BJP MP who joined the Congress in April terming the BJP a 'one-man show and two-men army'. The seat was held by him for the last two terms.

Prasad had called this a contest between hope and opportunism. He wants to be a voice of the voters who have expectations from the BJP. Inclusive development and economic growth have been the key issues that the BJP has stressed on and which Prasad had repeated in all his speeches. Patna is also Prasad's hometown where he was born and brought up.

Patna Sahib has been among the most watched seats in the state, having witnessed the dramatic turnaround of Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha had defeated Congress's Kunal Singh in the 2014 elections by more than 2 lakh votes but switched to the party recently.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters; to soon give speech

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad have this in common