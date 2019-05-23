Lok Sabha Election result 2019: YSRCP's Bellana Chandrasekhar takes lead in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Bellana Chandrasekhar of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has taken a lead in Andhra Prtadesh's Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat, as per early trends. He was contesting against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Mukka Srinivasa Rao (Janasena).

Bellana Chandrasekhar, a lawyer and former ZP Chairman of the district, had contested for the Cheepurupalli assembly constituency in 2014 as YSRCP candidate but had lost the elections. On the other hand, Sunhorses Bizcon Private Limited CMD, Mukka Srinivasa Rao is fresh face in politics contesting for JanaSena Party.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju won the Vizianagaram seat in 2014 after defeating Venkata Rangarao Ravu of the YSR Congress by over one lakh votes. Congress had won the Vizianagaram seat in 2009.

Vizianagaram is a rural general constituency and has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.61%.

Vizianagaram constituency came into existence in 2008 following the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies based on the approvals of the Delimitation Commission of India instituted in 2002.

Some of the key candidates in the Vizianagaram constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 were Bellana Chandra Sekhar of YSR Congress, Sanyasi Raju Pakalapati of BJP, Ashok Gajapathi Raju of TDP and Adiraju Yedla of Congress.

Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Etcherla, Rajam, Bobbili, Chipurupalli, Gajjapathinagaram, Nellimarla and Vijayanagaram.