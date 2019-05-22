Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Watch LIVE coverage on counting of votes at India Today

The final counting of votes of the 2019 Lok Sabha election has kick-started today. It will decide who gets to run the country for the next five years.

The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are expected to be delayed by five to six hours due to the procedure of VVPAT matching. This is the first Lok Sabha election where EVM results will be matched with the VVPAT slips. In the previous election, VVPATs were used for a pilot run in eight of the 543 constituencies but there was no tallying done then.

The results will be declared only after tallying VVPAT slips with EVM count- a process which will take minimum four hours per constituency.

According to the Election Commission, the pace of counting votes will be in a usual manner but the result declaration will be late as the tallying process will only start after the last round of counting. The counting of VVPAT slips per EVM takes up to one hour. The result is expected to be announced by 10 pm today, however the formal declaration could stretch into the wee hours of May 24.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were held in seven phases across 542 parliamentary constituencies began on 11 April and concluded on May 19, 2019. This general election witnessed a voter turnout of 67.10 per cent, which is the highest-ever voter turnout in the history, said Election Commission of India.

