Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President accepts resignation of PM Narendra Modi, council of ministers

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 that were announced on Thursday evening declared the BJP-led NDA as the winner. As per Election Commission, BJP won 303 seats out of 542, witnessing a landslide win. Congress was contained at 52 seats. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah all won from their respective seats. Smriti Irani took down Rahul Gandhi in Amethi with a margin of 55,000 votes and is being touted as the giantslayer of these elections.

Following the resounding victory, BJP is scheduled for a cabinet meet to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha around 5pm at South Block. The BJP leadership is likely to decide the next course of action in the event. Modi is likely to form the next government on May 26 and visit Varanasi on May 28.

7.29 PM: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today gave its approval to the resolution advising the President to dissolve the Sixteenth Lok Sabha, which was constituted on 18 May, 2014.

Union Cabinet, chaired by PM @narendramodi, today gave its approval to the Resolution advising the President to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha Read More: https://t.co/6f1D9lgcr9 - Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 24, 2019

7.24 PM: The Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed.

The President accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 24, 2019

7.18 PM: PM Narendra Modi met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and has requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.-- ANI

5.45 PM: Union ministers leave after Union Cabinet meeting concludes.

10:15am: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday evening to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the prime minister, official sources said Thursday.

10:00am: Taking responsibility of the defeat UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar sent in his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi. He lost the Fatepur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency to BJP's Rajkumar Chahar by 4,95,065 votes.