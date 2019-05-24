scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President accepts resignation of PM Narendra Modi, council of ministers

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019: The President has accepted the resignation and has requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Result 2019

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 that were announced on Thursday evening declared the BJP-led NDA as the winner. As per Election Commission, BJP won 303 seats out of 542, witnessing a landslide win. Congress was contained at 52 seats. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah all won from their respective seats. Smriti Irani took down Rahul Gandhi in Amethi with a margin of 55,000 votes and is being touted as the giantslayer of these elections.

Following the resounding victory, BJP is scheduled for a cabinet meet to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha around 5pm at South Block. The BJP leadership is likely to decide the next course of action in the event. Modi is likely to form the next government on May 26 and visit Varanasi on May 28.    

Follow the Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE updates here:

7.29 PM: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today gave its approval to the resolution advising the President to dissolve the Sixteenth Lok Sabha, which was constituted on 18 May, 2014.

7.24 PM: The Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed.

7.18 PM: PM Narendra Modi met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and has requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.-- ANI

5.45 PM: Union ministers leave after Union Cabinet meeting concludes.

5.42 PM: Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve to dissolve theb 16th Lok Sabha.

5.15 PM: Union Cabinet meeting has begun.

5.05 PM: King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation.

5.05 PM: Ivanka Trump on Modi's victory: "Exciting times ahead for the wonderful people of India!"

2:31pm: Jagan Reddy will take oath as Andhra CM on May 30 in Vijayawada.

2:23pm: "I am upset, there was a delay in seat sharing and process of alliance, it wasn't fair. Unless 'dharma' of alliance is followed wholeheartedly, it will not be successful," said Congress' Sadanand Singh on alliance in Bihar.

2:20pm: MK Stalin congratulates Jagan Mohan Reddy for his performance in the elections.

2:10pm: MK Stalin congratulates Naveen Patnaik.

2:03pm: BJP supporters celebrate in Leh.

2:02pm: "My first priority will be to send Jinnah's portrait that is locked in a room in Aligarh Muslim University to Pakistan," said Satish Kumar Gautam, BJP MP from Aligarh.

2:00pm: "There is no threat to the government (state)," said former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

1:56pm: PM Modi thanks Russian President Valdimir Putin for his wishes.

1:50pm: Yogendra Mishra, President of District Congress Committee, Amethi, resigns from the post.

1:36pm: Newly elected party MPs and MLAs meet DMK Chief MK Stalin at party office in Chennai.

1:23pm: PM Modi thanks Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said that India will continue to work with Canada.

1:21pm: PM Modi replies to French President Emmanuel Macron's wishes and says that he looks forward to strengthening ties with the France.

1:20pm: PM Modi thanks Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

1:18pm: PM Modi thanks UK MP Boris Johnson.

1:15pm: Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee: I too had contested the election, party had given me a responsibility, I take the moral responsibility for this debacle and relinquish this job. I've communicated it to my AICC President.

1:10pm: PM Modi thanks US Vice President Mike Pence.

1:05pm: Congress releases a list of winning candidates and congratulates them on their victory.

1:03pm: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with her party leaders at her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata tomorrow.

12:55pm: "You put your faith in development," said Smriti Irani, a day after defeating Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

12:45pm: Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President, HK Patil wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi and said, "It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post."

12:39pm: "BJP's onslaught was stopped wherever there were regional parties. BJP won 177 out of 300 where Congress was against them, after this result if someone says that they alone have the right to rule the country or defeat BJP, I don't think it has any value," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

12:29pm: Commenting on Kanhaiya Kumar's defeat from Begusarai, Gorakhpur BJP candidate Ravi Kishan said, "When you say 'desh ke tukde-tukde' you will never win the confidence of the people. By being anti-national and speaking against the nation, by abusing the established government you will never be able to win."

12:25pm: Pragya Singh Thakur reaches BJP state headquarters in Bhopal.

12:15pm: Senior bureaucrats of the state arrive at YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy's residence in Amaravati.

12:00pm: State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi sends a congratulatory letter to PM Narendra Modi.

11:40am: Delhi High Court issues notice to the Election Commission of India and the Union of India, on a petition seeking to review the political parties registered with religious, caste, ethnic or linguistic connotations and de-register them, if they fail to rename within three months.

11:20am: "To reinstate confidence of the JD(S) cadre, we have to fill the gap left by the defeat of HD Deve Gowda, therefore, I've decided to tender my resignation. I want him to be victorious once again from Hassan," said Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) leader and grandson of HD Dewe Gowda, who won from Hassan.

11:16am: Former J&K CM and winning candidate from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah dances during celebrations at party office in Jammu.

11:09am: PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi, calls him 'intellectual par excellence'.

11:07am: "Will you live up to your words now?" asks Babul Supriyo to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu had earlier said that he will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi. Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes.

11:03am: Former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader SM Krishna said, "It's a decisive snub to dynastic politics in Delhi and Karnataka. I think people have seen through the game of dynastic politics. Congress will survive as a small party. In Congress sycophancy to a dynasty has undone the party."

10:49am: Visuals from PM Modi and Amit Shah's meet with LK Advani.

10:47am: Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader G Parameshwara holds a meeting at his residence. Former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, MB Patil and other leaders present at the meeting.

10:45am: PM Narendra Modi arrives at senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence.

10:40am: The Congress working committee meet will take place on May 25 at 11 am. The committew will take stock of the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, as per reports.

10:30am: "It's disheartening but let's keep the fight on," said Robert Vadra.

10:15am: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday evening to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the prime minister, official sources said Thursday.

(PTI)

10:00am: Taking responsibility of the defeat UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar sent in his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi. He lost the Fatepur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency to BJP's Rajkumar Chahar by 4,95,065 votes.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos