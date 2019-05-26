Lok Sabha Results 2019: PM Narendra Modi says people had decided that they want a strong government again

Lok Sabha Results 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his mother in Gujarat today to seek her blessings after his thumping win in Lok Sabha election 2019. He will also address a public meeting in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister will travel to Varanasi tomorrow (Monday) to thank the people from his constituency for re-electing him.

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday invited Narendra Modi to form the government for a second consecutive term after he and his Union Council of Ministers submitted their resignations to the President. Addressing newly-elected MPs in Parliament central hall, Modi said his government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the aspirations of the people. "The government is going to continue its good work. We don't want even a moment to be wasted.

'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is a mantra which is necessary for India's development. Keeping everyone's security and national prosperity in mind, we will move forward. The new government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the aspirations of the people," said Modi. Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its review meeting Saturday rejected party Chief Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign while taking full responsibility for Congress' drubbing in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

8.06 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at BJP supporters outside the party office in Ahmedabad. BJP President Amit Shah also present.

7: 48 pm: The vote in 2019 is a pro-incumbency vote and a positive vote. After sixth phase of polling itself, I had said that it's 300 plus for us. When I said it, people mocked me. But, the results are for everyone to see, says Modi.

7: 45 pm : It is historic to see such a big mandate being given. The people had decided that they want a strong government again, says PM Modi.

7: 43 pm: In the run-up of the 2014 polls, the people of India got to know about the development strides Gujarat made, says PM Narendra Modi.

7:36 pm: It is from the BJP office here in Khanpur that I learnt the Sanskars of a Sangathan. I remember coming among you all in 2012, after our party was blessed with the people's mandate, says Modi.

7: 35 pm : I am here for a Darshan of the people of Gujarat. The blessings of the state's citizens have always been very special for me, says Modi.

7.30 pm: I am coming back to the land that has nurtured me. I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond, says PM Modi.

7: 20 pm: PM Modi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, says saddened by Surat fire deaths.

7.00 PM: Amit Shah in Ahmedabad

6: 45 pm: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took back his offer to quit as the Congress President, a proposal he made during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday following the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

6.30 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near the Ahmedabad Airport. BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat CM VIjay Rupani also present.

6.15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad Airport (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport).

5.44 PM: Smriti Irani, BJP MP from Amethi: "I've taken an oath before Surendra Singh ji's (ex-village head Barauli who was shot dead y'day) family, the one who fired & the one who ordered it, even if I have to go SC to get the culprits a death sentence, we will knock the doors of the court." -- ANI

5.32 PM: Narendra Modi to be sworn in as the country's prime minister on May 30. Several foreign dignitaries expected to attend the oath taking ceremony.

5.10 PM: Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi on his victory the Lok Sabha polls.

4.49 PM: The Election Commission says the 'Model Code of Conduct' has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect after the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and Legislative assemblies in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.'

4.47 PM: JP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani, lends a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi, who was shot dead last night.

3.33 PM: Andhra CM designate Jagan Mohan Reddy: Today was the first meeting with PM. God willing I'll probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over these 5 years. --ANI

3.23 PM: The Odisha Governor has extended invitation to Naveen Patnaik to form the government in the state.

3.22 PM: Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP on Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh: "The situation would have been different had they (BJP) won just 250 seats (in Lok Sabha elections). We would have then supported BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document."

2.11 PM: Owaisi on Modi's speech in Parliament: "If PM agrees minorities live in fear he should know people who killed Akhlaq were sitting in front bench of electoral public meeting...If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in name of cow are killing, beating Muslims, taking our videos & demeaning us?"

2.00 PM: Newly elected BJD MPs met CM and party chief Naveen Patnaik, today in Bhubaneswar.

1.50 PM: Chennai Central MP and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran on AIADMK's performance in elections: "Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections."

1.30 pm: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions PM Modi over his action on those killing Muslims.

"If PM agrees minorities live in fear he should know people who killed Akhlaq were sitting in front bench of electoral public meeting. If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in name of cow are killing, beating Muslims, taking our videos & demeaning us?" said Asaduddin Owaiai, newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) while talking to ANI.

1.00 pm: Newly elected BJP MPs met Odisha CM and party President Naveen Patnaik today in Bhubaneswar.

12.30 pm: YSRC Chief Jaganmohan Reddy discusses special status for Andhra Pradesh with PM Modi.

YSR Congress (YSRC) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed his poll demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh with PM Narendra Modi apart from inviting him for his swearing-in ceremony on May 30. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested PM Modi to implement the state reorganisation act and has also urged the PM to release the central funds for the state as soon as possible. Reddy explained the state's financial condition to the PM and requested him to release 30,000 crores pending bills.

12.15 pm: DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran asks Palaniswami to take moral responsibility for AIADMK's defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

"Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections, the party managed to win on one seat in general elections because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation," said Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai Central MP and DMK leader.

11.50 am: YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi today.

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. V Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP were also present.

11.30 am: Smriti Irani leaves for Amethi to meet dead aide's family.

Amethi MP & BJP leader Smriti Irani has left for her constituency Amethi, she will meet the family of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi who was shot dead last night.

11.15 am: PM Modi calls on Vice President Naidu.

A day after being appointed prime minister for a second term, Narendra Modi Sunday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Sources described it as a courtesy call. Modi reached the vice president house here to meet Naidu this morning. Modi was Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities. In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.

10.40 am: AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran to file complaint with Election Commission on vote rigging.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Chief TTV Dhinakaran today said that he will file a complaint at the Election Commission (EC) regarding vote rigging at various booths during Lok Sabha election 2019. "It's very strange that many of our supporters had voted for our party but their votes have not been registered, there are instances where no votes were cast for our party. How can it be possible? EC has to clarify. I can't go to court as I have no evidence," said Dhinakaran. "We are collecting the details of booths and we will file a complaint at the Election Commission later," he added.

10.30 am: YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy arrived in Delhi to meet PM Modi.

YSR Congress (YSRC) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy has arrived in Delhi to meet PM Modi. Reddy, whose party achieved a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the PM Modi's government in the meeting, sources said Saturday. During his election campaign, the YSRCP chief had said his party would support whoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in Delhi this morning and will meet the prime minister at noon. After meeting PM Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials in the capita, the source added. Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada.

10.15 am: Naveen Patnaik likely to be elected BJP legislature party President today.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJD's legislature party at a meeting here on Sunday, party sources said. Naveen Patnaik, who led the party to a thumping victory for the fifth time in a row, will meet the newly-elected MPs and MLAs on Sunday, BJD spokesman Sasmit Patra said.

The BJD president will meet the newly-elected MPs at Naveen Niwas in the morning, he said. Patnaik will meet the party MLAs at the party state headquarters in the afternoon, he added. He is likely to be elected as the leader of the BJD legislature party in the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, party sources said.

10.00 am: BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide shot at in Amethi, succumbed to injuries.

A close aide of BJP leader Smriti Irani was shot at in Amethi's Baraulia village late Saturday night. The incident took place just days after Smriti Irani won the Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi parliamentary constituency. Surendra Singh, former village head of Baraulia village under Jamo police station limits, was shot by unidentified assailants at his residence.

He was referred to Lucknow in a serious condition and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, a police officer said, adding two people have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation was underway. Amethi SP said, "He was shot around 3 am. We've taken a few suspects into custody. Investigation on. It can be due to an old dispute or a political dispute."

9.45 am: Congress worker hacked to death by Maoists in Binapur, Chhattisgarh.

A Congress worker was hacked to death by Maoists in Binapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sahadev. He was dragged out of his house and hacked by the ultras late last night just a few KM away from the local police station. More details are awaited.

9.30 am: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman congratulates PM Narendra Modi for his historic win in Lok Sabha election 2019, in a telephonic conversation.

9.00 am: BJP National Vice President and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh met party leader Nitin Gadkari today in Delhi.

8.45 am: Jagan Mohan to mee PM Modi in Delhi today.

YSR Congress (YSRC) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy will call on PM Modi today in Delhi. Reddy, whose party achieved a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, is likely to discuss providing outside or issue-based support to the PM Modi's government in the meeting, sources said Saturday. During his election campaign, the YSRCP chief had said his party would support whoever promises Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. According to an official source, the YSRCP chief will arrive in Delhi this morning and will meet the prime minister at noon. After meeting PM Modi, he is expected to interact with Andhra Bhawan officials in the capita, the source added. Reddy will take oath as Andhra Chief Minister on May 30 in Vijayawada.

8.15 am: Govt will not rest for a moment: Modi.

"A lot of opportunities exist for India in world, govt will work to make full use of them and not rest for a moment," said PM Modi while addressing newly-elected MPs in Parliament central hall.

8.20 am: New govt will leave no stones unturned: Modi

"'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' is a mantra that shows the path to development for every region of India. I once again thank the people of the nation and assure them that the new govt will leave no stones unturned to fulfill your dreams and expectations," said PM Narendra Modi.

8. 10 am: Modi appointed Prime Minister of India for second term.

On Saturday, a day after he and his Union Council of Ministers submitted their resignations to President Ram Nath Kovind as per norm, the latter invited Narendra Modi again to form government for a second consecutive term. Modi has been asked to suggest names for his new Union Council of Ministers and the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony. Sources suggest the new government could be sworn in on 30th May, though official confirmation is still awaited. Narendra Modi's election as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance by leaders of all the alliance partners in Parliament's Central Hall. It happened in the presence of all 353 newly-elected MPs of the NDA.

8.00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Narendra Modi to office of Prime Minister of India.