BJP manifesto: 60,000 kilometres of highways to be built in 5 years

The ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Among a host of schemes and reforms, the BJP announced that it is planning to build 60,000 km of National Highways in the next five years. In its manifesto, the ruling party said that the country has undergone unprecedented "upgrade" in the past five years and has seen connection of 91% of villages with rural roads, electrification of 100% of villages, and operation of 36 new airports.

The BJP said that they will continue their "existing milestone" of constructing roads at an unprecedented pace and construct 60,000 km of highways in the next five years. The BJP manifesto also mentions that they will double the length of the National Highways by 2022.

Additionally, the manifesto states that BJP will bring in new technologies and designs in road construction, operation and maintenance.

The BJP manifesto also addressed the Bharatmala Project. The manifesto states that the ruling party will complete the Phase 1 of the Bharatmala Project with speed and efficiency. They also announced that they will launch Bharatmala 2.0 project to support the states and develop state road networks connecting interior areas with main roads. This will also uplift the economy and market opportunities of the concerned areas, the manifesto mentions.

Furthermore, the Narendra Modi-led BJP said that they want to make India the world leader in e-mobility. The manifesto mentions that Rs 10,000 crore has already been allocated to launch a programme promoting clean energy and battery-operated vehicles.

Additionally, the BJP said that they plan to now connect 100% villages with rural roads, operationalise 100 new airports and modernise 400 railway stations.

The BJP released their manifesto almost a week after Congress released theirs. The BJP released their manifesto at the party headquarters on April 8 in the presence of the party leaders including Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Narendra Modi.

