Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3: Congress releases list of 6 candidates for Delhi; Sheila Dixit to contest against Manoj Tiwari

Lok Sabha election 2019: Lok Sabha election 2019: Voting in 115 constituencies across 15 states will be held tomorrow in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections. Of total candidates this time, as many as 316 are from national parties; 76 from state parties; 496 from registered unrecognised parties; and 724 independents. A total of 392 candidates are crorepatis, with around 10 per cent (around 160) having assets above Rs 5 crore. All parliamentary constituencies in Goa (2), Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) will go for polling in the third phase.

Here are the latest updates on the phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

1.59pm: BJP chief invokes the Balakot strikes in West Bengal.

BJP President Amit Shah in Birbhum, West Bengal: Hamare 40 jawan ko maarde us ke sath baat-cheet karni chahiye ya bomb girana chahiye?Kya karna chahiye?Mamata di aapko terroriston ke sath ilu-ilu karna hai to kariye. Ye BJP ki sarkar hai,Pakistan se goli aegi, yahan se gola jaega pic.twitter.com/cGNmypWCdH - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

1.40pm: DM Rampur Anjanay Kumar: "An offence report to be registered against Abdullah Azam Khan (SP leader Azam Khan's son) for calling Jaya Prada 'Anarkali'.

12.34pm: PM Modi talks about air strikes in Balakot during his election rally in Maharashtra.

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Dindori, Maharashtra: Aaj har aatanki ko pata hai ki agar desh ke kisi hisse mein bomb dhamaka kiya, toh yeh Modi hai, yeh unhe pataal mein bhi khoj kar saza dega, unhein khatam karega pic.twitter.com/MaLHlFidHB - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

12.28pm: The SC has issued a notice to BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani on plea filed by Congress leader Sanjay nirupam to quash the criminal defanation case against him. The matter will be heard on Monday. "Why do you go for TV debates when you enter into a fight and then go to the court," comments the Supreme Court. Nirupam had been charged with defamation after making certain derogatory remarks against Irani during a TV debate.

12.19pm: The full list of Congress candidates for Delhi.

Congress Central Election Committee announces candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from NCT of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/MLnHg8eHlP - Congress (@INCIndia) April 22, 2019

12.08pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi files his response in the Supreme court in connection with a contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over his statement on Rafale verdict. The SC will hear the case on Tuesday.

12.01pm: Congress releases list of 6 candidates for Delhi; Sheila Dixit to contest against Manoj Tiwari.

Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM & Congress candidate from (NE) Delhi: I'll do my best to fulfill the responsibility given to me. I've contested from here earlier, I know the people here and they know me. We had started Metro from here, our reputation is of working for the people. pic.twitter.com/sdvuOYHess - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

10.40am: PM Narendra Modi: "Whenever Congress comes to power: Prices are high. Taxes are high. Irrigation projects are delayed. National security is ignored. BJP's development agenda empowers millions."

Whenever Congress comes to power: Prices are high. Taxes are high. Irrigation projects are delayed. National security is ignored. BJP's development agenda empowers millions. Here are highlights from Rajasthan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/w5afrbrvuG - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2019

10.30am: "Mamata Didi has created an atmosphere of fear in the minds of voters," says Amit Shah.

10.15am: Amit Shah on Sadvi Pragya: "Sadhvi Pragya was charged in false cases. The question is where are the original culprits of the Samjhauta blast."

10.00am: BJP National President Shri Amit Shah during a press conference in Kolkata says the Opposition has failed on all fronts, and have not been able to put forward a formidable leader.

9.50am: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's serious charge against BJP.

- Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 21, 2019

9.29am: The Congress party has released another list of five candidates for Haryana. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been fielded from Sonipat. The party has replaced Faridabad candidate Lalit Nagar with Avtar Singh Bhadana.

Congress Central Election Committee announces five more candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Haryana. pic.twitter.com/DQVPUzpZlT - Congress (@INCIndia) April 21, 2019

9.15am: The Congress party is expected to candidates for 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats today.

9.00am: The Congress party chief will hold roadshows in Tiloi and Salon region during his stay in Amethi and will also address nukaad sabhas. Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Amethi Lok Sabha seat and is contesting against BJP's Smriti Irani.

8.45 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh today.

8.30am: PM Modi to address four rallies in Maharashtra and Rajasthan today.

8.15am: The BJP has claimed that the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is campaigning in favour of the Congress in the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was rescheduled from April 18 to April 23, reported PTI. The saffron party has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard. "NLFT's self-styled secretary Utpal Debbarma alias Uthai has asked people to vote for the Congress. We have got records of his appeal," BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

8.00am: Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, Kanhaiya Kumar, and a group of locals clashed on Sunday, after the former JNU students' union president was shown black flags during a roadshow, police said, reported PTI. The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency, a police officer said. Kumar is pitted against Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh.