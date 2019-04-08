Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP President Amit Shah meets Murli Manohar Joshi, seeks blessings of Advani

BJP president Amit Shah met party patriarch Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani on Monday in Delhi, hours after the BJP released manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by senior BJP veteran for many years. Meanwhile, Murli Manohar Joshi has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.

Ealier today, the BJP released Lok Sabha manifesto for upcoming polls. While releasing the BJP's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP's "'Sankalp Patra' is also a paper on good governance". Calling the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a "vision document", head of the party's manifesto committee Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully committed on nationalism and zero tolerance towards terrorism. BJP chief Amit Shah said the BJP provided power, cooking gas for the poor, and that India saw an unprecedented development under PM Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Polling dates, full schedule, election results, constituencies' details, voting FAQs

BusinessToday.In brings complete timeline of all the updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our blog.

7:45pm: A senior Congress leader H.T. Sangliana on Monday resigned from the party after being denied the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019. "I am deeply pained by this indifferent attitude towards the Christian community," he said, in a letter to Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi.

7:45pm: Addressing a rally at Suchetgarh in J&K, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said if someone talks of a separate PM for J&K, then we'll have no option but to abolish Article 370 & 35A.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir: People who lead J&K as CM for a really long time, they say, there should be a separate PM for the state. If someone talks of a separate PM for J&K, then we'll have no option but to abolish Article 370 & 35A. pic.twitter.com/fYpuSSp9c9

7:25pm:Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the BJP committed to providing strong, decisive government to country.

7:00pm: BJP President Amit Shah visits senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani at their residence.

6:30pm: Commenting on BJP manifesto, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that it is for the first time that a govt has promised a house by 2022, to every poor family.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on BJP Manifesto: It is for the first time that a govt has promised a house by 2022, to every poor family. BJP has reiterated its commitment on the Ram temple issue, on Kashmir and Uniform Civil Code. Coming 5 years will be to address aspirations of people. pic.twitter.com/2nyW9fmS7B

5:10pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Congress party for calling 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto a "bluff". She said the Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 'Congress calling 75 resolutions in BJP manifesto a bluff': Speed with which Congress has reacted on the manifesto is very clear that they have not gone through even one of the 75. Congress should spend some time, read the manifesto, then talk pic.twitter.com/V4RH4u41Hm

5:00pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on BJP manifesto: "BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?"

4:50pm: Hitting back at Congress for criticising the BJP manifesto, Union minister Piyush Goyal said Congress has gone into a panic mode after seeing the BJP manifesto.

Union Min Piyush Goyal on Congress' remark 'Instead of manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama': Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take country towards good governance,how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement & dynasty politics pic.twitter.com/KzHsUvvrO6

4.45pm: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Congress' manifesto: Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take country towards good governance or how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement and dynasty politics.

4.15pm: "Prospects of union ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan are poor. Ticket of one minister, CR Chaudhary, was dropped and rest of the ministers- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur, PP Chaudhary in Pali, Rajyavardhan Rathore in Jaipur rural and Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner are in a weak position. There is resentment among the public against them," said Ashok Gehlot at a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer.

4.00pm: Ahmedabad Metro Court issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala to remain present in the court on 27 May for defamation case filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative (ADC) Bank.

3.40pm: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's rallies have been cancelled in Uttar Pradesh due to bad weather.

3.30pm: TMC leader Derek O'Brien appealed people to "judge" the BJP's manifesto based on demonetisation, economy, other criteria

Please J-U-D-G-E #BJP Manifesto on whats missing there ...



J-U-D-G-E, that is:

Jobs.

Underperformance.

Demonetisation.

GST implementation.

Economy. Derek O'Brien | (@derekobrienmp) April 8, 2019

3.15pm: 'The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page. Our's has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man', said Congress MP Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel.Congress: The difference between BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page. Our's has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama' pic.twitter.com/nGjdHyu3QH ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

3.00pm: Arvind Kejriwal asks the BJP, "Where is your promise of full statehood for Delhi?"

2.57pm: A commitment for a strong, prosperous and secure India, says PM Modi.

2.47pm:

A commitment for a strong, prosperous and secure India...launching the #BJPSankalpPatr2019. Watch. https://t.co/iqRUqhPbv1 Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2019

2.30pm:

Please J-U-D-G-E #BJP Manifesto on whats missing there ...



J-U-D-G-E, that is:

Jobs.

Underperformance.

Demonetisation.

GST implementation.

Economy. Derek O'Brien | (@derekobrienmp) April 8, 2019

2.18pm:

Our national, cross platform, multimedia campaign is now LIVE.



With the concept of NYAY at its core, this campaign builds on the promises weve made to the people of India in our manifesto.



Please SHARE as widely as you can. #AbHogaNYAY pic.twitter.com/UE7aVOl4pc Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 8, 2019

2.17pm: "The women of India are still waiting for the many tall promises Modi made in 2014. First amongst those would be their safety & empowerment," says the Congress.

BJP unveils a fresh set of jumlas without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas.



Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done ? What happened to two crore jobs ? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction? Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2019

1.51pm:

The women of India are still waiting for the many tall promises Modi made in 2014. First amongst those would be their safety & empowerment. #BJPJumlaManifesto pic.twitter.com/JCV92SFHn0 Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019

1.44pm: Congress on BJP manifesto: "In 2014, they promised 'Chowkidar', in 5 years, they delivered 'Chor'".

1.43pm:

1.42pm: Congress on BJP manifesto: "BJP promised One Nation, One Tax - but changed it 900 times. Yes, you read it right. 900 times."

1.41pm:

1.28pm: "Our Sankalp Patra is also a good governance paper. Our Sankalp Patra is also a letter on national security. Our Sankalp Patra is also a letter of national prosperity," says PM Modi.

1.22pm: BJP manifesto on foreign policy: "We believe that India's time has come. We are emerging as a power centre in a multi-polar world. The rise of a New India is the new reality, and we shall play a major role in shaping the global agenda in the 21st century."

'Imagine the pace at which we can work': Full text of PM Modi's letter to citizens in BJP manifesto

1.21pm: BJP manifesto on Uniform Civil Code: "We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We reiterate our stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code."

1.20pm: BJP manifesto on inclusive growth: "We will expand the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan scheme to cover all small shopkeepers. We are committed to bringing down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years."

'Dear sisters and brothers': PM Modi follows Priyanka Gandhi's footsteps in BJP manifesto

1.19pm: BJP manifesto women empowerment: "We will increase the coverage of Ayushman Bharat to include all Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to ensure improved health and social support system. BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament & state assemblies through a constitutional amendment."

1.18pm: BJP Manifesto on Education: "We will encourage academic institutions towards excellence and motivate more such institutions to rank among the top 500 institutions of the world. To cater to the demands of more schools like KVs, we aim to open another 200 such schools by 2024."

1.16pm: BJP manifesto on the Indian economy: "We will create new opportunities of employment by providing more support to the 22 major 'Champion Sectors' identified as the main drivers of Indian economy. We will launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to ?50 lakh for entrepreneurs."

1.14pm: BJP banifesto for the health sector.

1.5 lakh telemedicine and diagnostic labs in health and wellness centres

A medical college or a masters medical college in every district

Full immunisation for all children and pregnant women by 2022

1.13pm: "We will complete the Phase-1 of Bharatmala Project expeditiously and launch Bharatmala 2.0 to support the states to develop state road network," says PM Modi.

1.11pm: "We aspire to make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030. This implies that we commit to make India a US $5 trillion economy by 2025 and US $10 trillion economy by 2032," says PM Modi.

1.09pm: "In 2047, our nation would complete a hundred years of freedom. Let us together imagine what is the kind of India that we want by 2047. The BJP pledges to make the next have years as the foundation laying period for India of 2047. Let us together lay the foundations of this vision now, and work earnestly towards translating this vision into a golden reality," says PM Modi.

1.07pm: "Rashtravaad hamari prerna hai, antoydaya hamara darshan hai aur sushasan hamara mantra hai. Desh neeti chalane ke liye hume multi dimensional level par kaam karne ki zarurat hoti hai aur humne use sankap patra mein shaamil kiya hai," says PM Modi.

1.04pm: To develop the country, development needs to create a mass movement and its successful use is 'Swachhta'. "Today, cleanliness has become a mass movement," says PM Modi.

1.02pm:

1.00pm: BJP manifesto on Swachh Bharat Mission

We have constructed over 9 crore toilets under our flagship programme, Swachh Bharat Mission. We will take the Mission to a new level through sustainable Solid Waste Management in every village. Through the mission, we will ensure 100% disposal of liquid waste through emphasis on faecal sludge management and reuse of waste water in rural, peri urban and unsewered areas.

We will ensure that all habitations attain open defecation free status and those that have attained the status sustain the behavioural change.

12.59pm:

12.58pm:

12.54pm:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP manifesto release: We have set 75 well-defined resolutions in our manifesto that we can fulfill in a time bound manner. We are moving forward with 'one mission, one direction'. pic.twitter.com/8JrBnPqocj ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

12.53pm: Initiatives for startups

Easing regulatory requirement for startups

Targeting time spent for tax compliance at 1 hour per month

Facilitating establishment of 50,000 new Startups in the nation by 2024

Creating 100 Innovation Zones in Urban Local Bodies

Setting up 500 new incubators and accelerators by 2024

Initiating ranking of Central Ministries, departments, State Governments and CPSUs for their

increased engagement with startups and in bringing in innovation and newer technologies and

global practices and skills

12.50pm: Entrepreneurship and startups: "To encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst the youth, we will take the following steps".

We will launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs. We will guarantee 50% of the loan amount for female entrepreneurs and 25% of the loan amount for male entrepreneurs.

We will set-up new 'Entrepreneurial Northeast' scheme to provide financial support to the micro, small and medium industries and for employment generation in the No..heastern state.

More than 17 crore entrepreneurs have availed loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. We will expand this initiative fu..her to take the number of beneficiaries of Mudra loans up to 30 crore.

We will continue to promote and encourage Startups through creation of a 'Seed Sta..up Fund' of Rs 20,000 crore.

12.45pm: Rs 100 lakh crore investment: "While social security net for the poor and farmers will be expanded, we will take up capital investment in the country to a new height. By 2024, we will make capital investment of Rs.100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. We recognize that investment driven growth requires cheaper cost of capital. By anchoring inflation at 4% and cleaning up our banking system we have created the space for structural reduction in the cost of capital. This will not only help infrastructure investment but investment also in the wider economy. Thus, new India will be built on the basis of investment driven growth."

12.41pm: "The rest of the parties have brought a manifesto, but we have come out with a resolution and we are committed to fulfil them," says Sushma Swaraj.

EAM Sushma Swaraj at BJP manifesto release: This is an indication of Modi ji's diplomatic success that when Pakistan threatened to boycott Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) meeting if India was invited then 56 out of 57 countries said let Pakistan not come. pic.twitter.com/Zp7s1G8VZ4 ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

12.39pm: "This manifesto, in a season of manifestos, is not prepared with a 'tukde tukde' mindset," says Arun Jaitley.

#WATCH Arun Jaitley on BJP manifesto release says "This manifesto, in a season of manifestos, is not prepared with a 'tukde tukde' mindset. It is not even prepared with an 'Ivy league' mindset. This has been prepared with a strong nationalist vision." pic.twitter.com/LDWxfdY4G3 ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

12.39pm: "We are committed to bringing down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years," says the BJP.

12.33pm: Manifesto on Ram Mandir: "We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary eos to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

12.27pm: Rajnath Singh: "We are committed to abrogate Article 370, annul Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir."

12.24pm: "We will provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount," says Rajnath Singh.

12.23pm: The BJP will provide pension to all small and marginal farmers, says Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

12.20pm: BJP manifesto on armed forces: "We will speed up the purchases of outstanding defense related equipment and weapons. In order to equip the Armed Forces with modern equipment, we will continue to take focused steps to strengthen the strike capability of the Armed Forces."

12.17pm: BJP manifesto on terrorism: "Our security doctrine will be guided by our national security interest only. This is exemplified by the Surgical Strikes and the Air Strikes carried out recently. We will continue our policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism and extremism and will continue to follow our policy of giving a free hand to our security forces in combating terrorism."

12.11pm: Our 'Sankalp Patra' is vision document that lists expectations of 130 crore Indians: Rajnath Singh, head of BJP's manifesto committee.

12.04pm: Rajnath Singh: "The BJP's manifesto has been prepared after consulting 6 crore people. There are 75 pledges in the BJP's manifesto."

https://www.facebook.com/BJP4India/videos/285953808972379/

12.02pm:

Shri @rajnathsingh is speaking at the release of Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Watch at https://t.co/s9eXl4szXw #BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/g9YH5VTWNH BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019

11.57am: Amit Shah says the Modi govt provided decisive govt in the last 5 years, dared to carry out surgical strikes and air strikes on foundation of terror.

11.54am: "It's record that the BJP has made its Sankalp Patra after consulting 6 crore people of the country," says Amit Shah.

11.53am: "Our country is a superpower in the world today. People are feeling safe under the Modi government," says Amit Shah.

11.50am:

11.47am: Amit Shah on the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election results: "The BJP provided power, cooking gas for the poor. India saw an unprecedented development under PM Narendra Modi," says BJP President Amit Shah.

11.42am: The BJP manifesto to promise to construct 60,000 km of National Highways in the next five years. The party will promise to double the length of National Highways by 2022, suggest reports.

11.41am: The BJP manifesto scoop.

The party could establish National Traders' Welfare Board and create a National Policy for Retail Trade for the growth of retail businesses.

To protect the interests of small traders, the party could provide an accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh to all the traders registered under the GST.

On the lines of Kisan credit card, the BJP could also create a scheme to give merchant credit card to registered merchants.

11.30am: BJP's manifesto to be released soon

'Sankalp Patra' could promise to end Article 370.

It will be 48-page manifesto

Manifesto named as 'Sankalpit Bharat, Shashakt Bharat'

Pension for small farmers

11.24am: The BJP in its manifesto to promise Rs 100-lakh crore for infrastructure development in the country, reports India Today.

11.10am:

Amazing enthusiasm! Hats off to the people who joined these programmes in Chennai and Hyderabad. Such efforts are deeply cherished. https://t.co/Z6907BRYwm Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2019

11.00am:

10.50am:

10.40am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in western UP today. Both the leaders will start their campaigns from Saharanpur.

10.28am: The Congress in its manifesto has made five big promises.

NYAY Yojana (Rs 72,000 for 20% of the poor)

Over 22 lakh government jobs in one year of forming the government

A separate farmers' budget

A special focus on education and health

150 days of employment under MNEGRA

10.15am:

Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto 'Kovai 2024' for Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/lFUG13fy4w ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

10.02am: The Congress takes a jibe at the BJP's slogans of "achhe din", "vikas" and "2 crore jobs".

Remember the good old days before 2014 when Indians had jobs & a PM that didn't lie to them.#BJPJumlaManifesto pic.twitter.com/lt5NlDFtdx Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019

Modis once favourite word "Achhe din", now reserved only for his special friend AA.#BJPJumlaManifesto pic.twitter.com/rPMsLYdRHS Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019

9.50am: Before the launch of 'Sankalp Patra', BJP chief Amit Shah will meet senior party leaders Lak Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has this time denied tickets to both these leaders.

9.44am:

Deferred LIVE: Shri @arunjaitley launches BJP Logo and Tagline for election campaign 2019. https://t.co/n9UzuzwVoU BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019

9.40am:

All schools in Hapur district to remain closed from 9 April to 11 April in the light of the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 on 11 April. ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2019

9.35am:

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/fKrq848Bft ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

9.23am: "In five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not a single accusation of corruption. There are no corruption charges on him. For whom would he do corruption when he has no one else in his family? This person is only living for the country and would die for the country. He is only worried about the country," BJP leader Varun Gandhi tells news agency ANI.

9.15am:

Sharad Pawar: He had passed a remark in Wardha recently, that there's dispute in my(Pawar's)family. Where's the dispute? We work in different areas but live together amicably. While my house is full, no one knows who's in his family. He shouldn't talk about other's houses.(07.04) https://t.co/DWxwdoeHxv ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

9.10am:

Delhi: Residents of slums organised a protest 'Apna toilet ayega, mantri ghar ayega' at Jantar Mantar y'day. Organiser says "We've organised this protest as a unique invitation to Lok Sabha candidates to come & live in slums to feel what hardships we face due to lack of toilets." pic.twitter.com/lXFjcSs6p6 ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

9.05am:

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Congress' alliance with DMK is not really United Progressive Alliance (UPA) but unholy preposterous alliance. I'm amazed why DMK allied with a Congress that is a sinking ship and is becoming leaderless. (7/4/19) pic.twitter.com/kgVr1uVAMq ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

9.00am: The BJP will release its manifesto around 11am.

8.55am: NRIs participate in flash mob for PM Narendra Modi.

Flash dance at an European city by Indians.

This is probably the first election where public is vigorously campaigning for PM @narendramodi to become PM again rather than the politicians and the party itself pic.twitter.com/w7limo1P74 Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 7, 2019

8.45am: The Congress removes a stanza from its election theme song after the EC's objection. The lyrics were a jibe at PM Narendra Modi-led government and its policies.

8.30am: Congress leader P Chidambaram says the government is planning Income Tax raids at his residence to cripple the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The people are watching the excesses of this government and will deliver a fitting lesson in the elections. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 7, 2019

The I T department knows that we have nothing to hide. They and other agencies have searched our residences before and found nothing. The intention is to cripple the election campaign. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 7, 2019

I have been told that the I T department has plans to raid my residence in Sivaganga constituency and in Chennai. We will welcome the search party! P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 7, 2019

8.22am: With the Congress manifesto putting major thrust on welfare measures, including a promise of giving Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 per cent households in India, the ruling party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden, reports PTI.

8.15am: