Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What are pink polling booths?

In an attempt to encourage women voters' participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, Election Commision has set up Pink polling booths across states. Majority of these booths have been set up in the Northeastern states. However, other parts of the country are not lagging behind.

What exactly are pink booths? Pink polling booths are electoral booths managed entirely by women. From women security personnels to women polling parties, pink color is commonplace at these booths. Special arrangements are done at these booths for pregnant women, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), among others.

According to Shri R Telang, Chief Electoral Officer of Sikkim, the hill state has set up 30 polling booths, which are exclusively manned by women security personnel and women polling parties, tweeted the Press Information Bureau in Sikkim quoting Telang.

PIB in Sikkim (@PIBGangtok) April 9, 2019 For the first time, Sikkim will have 30 'pink booths' to be manned exclusively by women security personnel and women polling parties- Shri R Telang, Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim. As per the office of the Chief Electoral officer of Sikkim, a total of 6 Pink polling booths have been set up in the west district of Sikkim. Various facilities have been provided for the convenience of voters including special facilities for persons with diasbilities (PwD voters), and water arrangement amongst others. Selfie booths have also been set up at the polling stations. A total of 6 Pink Polling Booths have been set up in the West District of #Sikkim . Facilities for Persons with Disabilities (PwD Voters), water facility, selfie booths have been arranged. #SikkimElections2019 #DeshKaMahaTyohar #SikkimVotes #MyVoteMatters pic.twitter.com/wMqBJDMFbv Office of The Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim (@SikkimElection) April 10, 2019

Reportedly, Meghalaya has atleast 60 pink polling booths, set up to woo women voters in the General Elections. Apart from Meghalaya and Sikkim, the states which have pink booths are Mizoram, Punjab, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan.

As per reports, the north eastern part of Delhi is now equipped with 19 pink polling booths comprising all women staff, out of which 1 polling booth is run by Persons with Disabilities (PwD). Delhi will vote for all seven of its Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23, 2019.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

