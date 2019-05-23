Lok Sabha Result 2019: DMK supporters start celebrations in Chennai, party leads on 22 seats

The Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) supporters have started celebrating in Chennai as the party leads on 22 seats, as per official Election Commission (EC) trends. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 is underway and the final results will be declared soon.

DMK is contesting in alliance with The Indian National Congress (INC) in Chennai. The Congress-DMK alliance is likely to win 34 to 38 seats out of the total 39 Lok Sabha Seats, according to India Today-Axis My India forecast. The AIADMK and BJP alliance may win at most 4 seats, as per the exit poll results. DMK is hoping to come back to power in the state as the results of the bypolls in the 22 Assembly seats will also be announced today along with the Lok Sabha results.

#TamilNadu: Celebrations outside DMK headquarters in Chennai; According to Official EC trends, DMK is leading on 22 seats pic.twitter.com/rWYr7DfBjQ - ANI (@ANI) 23 May 2019

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting in alliance with the BJP, the PMK, the DMDK, the PT and other parties. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance comprises the Congress, the CPI, the CPI (M), the MDMK, the VCK and smaller parties. Both AIADMK and DMK contested on 20 seats and left the remaining to their alliance partners.

Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats in the Lok Sabha, had seen polling in all of them, barring Vellore due to abuse of money power, on April 18, 2019.

