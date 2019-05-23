Not just India, Modi supporters kick off celebrations in Australia too

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway and trends suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power. The NDA is leading on over 300 seats, as per trends. While the final results are still awaited, BJP supporters have already started celebrating. And, not just in India.

BJP supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne have started celebrating as trends show the party leading, according to ANI.

#ElectionResults2019: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Australia's Sydney and Melbourne celebrate as trends show party leading on 292 seats. pic.twitter.com/WphGVy1KeP - ANI (@ANI) 23 May 2019

The supporters and workers of the saffron party have started celebrating on the occasion outside BJP's headquarters in New Delhi. Furthermore, the party has reportedly called 20,000 workers from across the nation to join the celebrations in the national capital. Security has been increased around the party's Delhi offices as more workers are expected to arrive through the day.

Security heightened outside BJP headquarters in Delhi; According to Official trends, BJP is leading on 295 seats. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5m2gysNq3P - ANI (@ANI) 23 May 2019

The festivities and fervour is not just confined to the national capital. The saffron party's supporters are celebrating the party's lead all over the nation in the Lok Sabha Polls 2019.

People were seen celebrating outside the BJP's office in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Karnataka: Visuals of celebrations outside BJP office in Bengaluru. #LokSabhaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/EtjrSBDP25 - ANI (@ANI) 23 May 2019

Meanwhile, the incumbent External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his lead from the Varanasi seat. PM Modi is leading with over 1.44 lakh votes from Varanasi (Kashi) parliamentary constituency.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Jay Panda trails from Kendrapara by 14,000 votes

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2019: US confident about fairness, integrity of polls