Independent candidate challenges Rahul Gandhi's Amethi nomination; says he is UK citizen

An independent candidate from Amethi, Dhruv Lal, has raised objections against Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination from the constituency. Dhruv Lal's lawyer, Ravi Prakash, said on Saturday that on the basis of certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, the Congress leader has declared himself as a UK citizen on his nomination papers. He added that a non-citizen (of India) cannot contest polls there, tweeted ANI.

"On what basis has he become a British citizen? And, how did he obtain Indian citizenship now? Unless there is clarity over the matter, we have requested the Returning Officer not to accept Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers", ANI quoted Prakash as saying. "The most shocking aspect is in relation to Rahul Gandhi's nationality. Was he a British citizen ever? In 2004 affidavit, he had said that he'd invested in a UK-based company and in 2005, Rahul was shown as a British citizen in this company's papers (BackOps Ltd). Was he a British citizen then? It is against the Indian Citizenship Act? If anyone takes up citizenship of another country, then he loses the citizenship of India," he added.

The lawyer said that there are no details on the assets and profits of the company mentioned in Rahul's election affidavit and added that there are a lots of issues in the Congress leader's educational qualifications.

"There is some haziness about his educational qualifications as well. In 2004, he gave a senior secondary school certificate and after that, he gave an MPhil from Cambridge. In 2009, he introduced a new degree. A BA from Rollings College, Florida. Then a degree on Development Economics (MPhil). This became Development Studies (MPhil) in 2014. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi said he got a BA degree in 1994 and then MPhil in 1995. Which University gives an MPhil degree right after Bachelors in a year?" he said.

Following this development, the BJP conducted a press conference where its national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that Rahul Gandhi's legal representative does not have answers to any of the objections raised by other candidates on his nomination. He added that, "It's a matter of great surprise that the objections raised regarding Rahul Gandhi's citizenship haven't been answered".

The BJP leader also said that Gandhi's name has been listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK.

As per ANI, Ram Manohar Mishra, the returning officer from Amethi has postponed the scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers to April 22, 2019.