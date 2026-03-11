Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
magazine
deep dive
DBS Bank India's vision is to use AI to improve productivity

DBS Bank India's vision is to use AI to improve productivity

At the BT Best Banks Awards 2026, DBS Bank India was honoured with the ‘Best in Emerging Technology & AI.’

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
Print Edition: 15 Mar, 2026
DBS Bank India's vision is to use AI to improve productivity
DBS Bank India's vision is to use AI to improve productivity

At DBS Bank India, the local subsidiary of the Singapore-based bank, the emphasis is firmly on empowering its staff to learn and get trained in artificial intelligence (AI) tools.