Many have explicitly stated that Bitcoins have no legal status as currency, but allow its trading and tax gains out of it. They also allow it to be converted into the country's currency through mutual consent between two parties, without giving an official standing to it. In a sense, it is treated like other precious commodities like gold, silver or diamonds.
Over the past year and a half, the Indian banking system - especially the public sector banking bit - has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Leadership research - to identify what is common among successful leaders - has been taking place for over a century now.
Stock markets reflect expectations of the future.
When people think of Artificial Intelligence, they tend to recall the most spectacular examples.
The fact that a happy workplace is a more productive workplace has been known since the advent of industrialisation.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the last full Budget of this government on February 1.
The number of companies that have been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has crossed 400.
Commodity prices have risen sharply in the past year and a half. Global zinc prices have more than doubled.
Jeffrey Bezos had a successful career in an investment firm in Wall Street when he decided to resign in 1994, and set up Amazon.
