Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
Editor's note

The bitcoin tussle

Prosenjit Datta | NA
The bitcoin tussle

Many have explicitly stated that Bitcoins have no legal status as currency, but allow its trading and tax gains out of it. They also allow it to be converted into the country's currency through mutual consent between two parties, without giving an official standing to it. In a sense, it is treated like other precious commodities like gold, silver or diamonds.

 
 

Banking on Fintech

Over the past year and a half, the Indian banking system - especially the public sector banking bit - has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Politics & Economics

The Leadership Connection

Leadership research - to identify what is common among successful leaders - has been taking place for over a century now.

Rising Stock

Stock markets reflect expectations of the future.

All Set For A.I

When people think of Artificial Intelligence, they tend to recall the most spectacular examples.

B-schools in a Slowing Economy

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

The Luxe Life

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

Of Problems and Start-ups

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

Taxing Times

 
 

High-Performance Workplaces

The fact that a happy workplace is a more productive workplace has been known since the advent of industrialisation.

Walking a Tightrope

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the last full Budget of this government on February 1.

Corporate Hunters

The number of companies that have been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has crossed 400.

Mining Badshah

Commodity prices have risen sharply in the past year and a half. Global zinc prices have more than doubled.

The Risk-Taker

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

Diversity and Discrimination

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

Winners & Losers

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

Tackling NPAs

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta

The Everything Shop

Jeffrey Bezos had a successful career in an investment firm in Wall Street when he decided to resign in 1994, and set up Amazon.
Advertisement