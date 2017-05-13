Mastering the Bulls

Since the beginning of 2017, the market has been rising steadily largely due to sensible and pragmatic government policies, and the heightened appeal of financial assets compared to mere physical ones. The Indian economy is traversing an upward course where both macro and micro-environments are turning out to be vastly beneficial. As a result, the market valuation on price-to-earnings basis is quoting a tad above fair value. Understandably, there are concerns regarding the stability of the current surge and there are three options investors can consider depending on their risk appetite. But before that, one should understand the current environment.
The Indian economy has come a long way from the problems it had faced earlier. The gross domestic product (GDP) has risen from 5.6 per cent in financial year (FY) 2013 to an estimated 7.1 per cent in 2017. Inflation is down from 10.1 per cent in FY13 to (an estimated) 3.2 per cent, thanks to lower oil and commodity prices. Forex reserves have ballooned, from $262 billion to more than $360 billion at present. In fact, all this growth is happening due to shrinking oil prices and swelling foreign direct investments as India is one of the few fast-growing economies in the world. This has also resulted in the current account deficit coming down to the manageable level of one per cent of the GDP.
Another positive is sound government finances. The latest budget pegs the fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent, with a target of 3 per cent for 2018/19.
Structurally, Indian macros are benefiting due to four strong foundations - government reforms, rate cuts, improved fiscal and current balances, and the formalisation of economic activity due to demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). There is a strong likelihood that investors will increasingly look at financial assets as the macros support this broad direction.
Substantial flows, both from domestic and foreign investors, may also continue. The inflows are driving the markets to a small but meaningful rerating, and consolidating and creating a new base. Thus, the bull market should not be seen merely through the lens of exuberance, but surely as one backed by sturdy fundamentals.
Given the pent-up demand waiting on the sidelines, the market's rise has been swift and equities, as measured by the price-equity valuation yardstick, are no longer cheap. Due to these higher valuations, markets will be prone to greater choppiness.
So, here are three options one can consider to stay ahead:
By, Nimesh Shah, CEO and MD, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today